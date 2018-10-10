9 Best Home Waxing Kits for Hair Removal (2018)

I like to think of myself as a bit of a hair removal expert, because, as many of you already know, I’m pretty hairy. So hairy, in fact, that the thought of a full Brazilian wax makes me want to run screaming into the arms of a professional therapist. Thank goodness that hairiness also means a thick head of hair, bold brows and fairly long lashes. But with them, comes very hairy everything else.

I don’t mind all my furry stuff, but my arms, legs, and of course the sneaky mustache and beard hairs, absolutely annoy the heck out of me. Because I live more than 30 miles from the nearest city that has a spa or salon, I thought it was worth it to try out home waxing kits.

A simple glass of wine always makes waxing more bearable in my world. It improves your mood, despite the pain involved. Yes. I did say pain. I wish I could tell you that waxing doesn’t hurt, but honestly, it does. And the larger the area you plan to wax, the more you’ll have to come to grips with that.

There are many different options to choose from, all at pretty decent prices, so you can afford to become an expert when it comes to waxing at home. First, consider just how much of your body you’d like to have hair free. Then choose the hot wax kit (or cold in some instances) that works best for your hair removal.

If you just want to shape your brows, or wax your upper lip and chin, I personally recommend strip-free wax. It can easily be warmed in the microwave, applied and then removed, along with the unwanted hair, once it’s cooled. For bigger body parts, I’m a fan of the waxes that use strips. Those strips make it simpler to remove large sections of hair at a time. I know that sounds kind of awful, but really, it’s not that bad.

You can even buy pre-waxed strips for hair removal, and while I love them for their total convenience, they get mixed reviews from me, as well as other people, who either love them or hate them. If you think you’re ready to become a lifetime waxing junkie, by all means, invest in a full waxing setup that includes a wax warmer, reusable cloth strips, and spatulas, and allows you to try out lots of different brands of waxes, to see which is your favorite.

Waxing at home offers a longer lasting alternative to many other methods of removal, along with the possibility that your hair will grow back finer and become less prominent over time. So plan to whimper a bit, or maybe even scream, but in the end, you’ll be happily hair free for weeks at a time with these Best at Home Waxing Kits for Hair Removal.