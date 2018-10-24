11 Best Hot Rollers: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

When it comes to beautiful hair, some people just get lucky. Either they have that silky, shiny hair with lots of bounce and body, or they have the perfect ringlets that we have permed our hair to death trying to emulate. Over the years, I’ve learned one thing for certain. No matter what kind of hair you have, you’re almost always searching for a way to make it look different.

Just look at the pictures of women from Marie Antoinette to Sophia Loren to Beyoncé. From tight ringlets to long, sexy, and swooping, the most alluring women wear their hair curled.So how can you achieve those dramatic results at home without spending endless hours and damaging your hair? It might start with a set of the best hot rollers.