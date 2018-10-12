11 Best Luxury Candles: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Nest came onto the candle scene under 10 years ago and they are taking it by storm. Their distinct, designer fragrances and beautiful packaging have helped put them right alongside candles that sell at a higher price point.

I was lucky enough to get my hands on some media samples of their candles and I can see what the hype is about. They use a softer wax blend that you could dent by poking it so be careful when you're trimming your wicks not to nick it. This wax type helps bring the fragrance right to the surface and the scent is present whether you're burning it or not.

I have to talk about their glass design for a second. It tapers toward the bottom in their candles larger than votives which is a genius move because in taller candles, as it burns down there's a greater chance the flame will come too close to the sides near the top of the glass causing it to soot and overheat which can be dangerous. This tilted design ensures the flame is farther away from the sides the more it burns down.

As far as scents, there's a huge range from complex to simple and straightforward. I'm featuring Bamboo which is the most popular scent. It smells like early spring. It's brightly green with top notes of lily for me and hints of grapefruit. My personal favorite of theirs is Apricot Tea which has a bright juiciness to it and somehow those toasty tannins of black tea. They also have a Pumpkin Chai out right now that smells like fall in a jar.

They fill a room with fragrance quickly, but I haven't found them to be overpowering. Some people may find these candles a little strong but if you're sick of candles that you can't smell, Nest will solve your problems.