11 Best Luxury Candles: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

A burning luxury candle changes the atmosphere of a room. It’s calming, cozy, and just plain homey.
Smell is the sense most deeply tied to our feelings and memories and smell is the only one of our senses that shares contact with this emotion center of our brain.
If you think there can’t be much of a difference between $1 votives and luxury candles, think about the difference between an off-brand, cheap-as-they-get laptop and your Mac. Think about fast food versus five star dining. Craftsmanship matters.
Now let’s go on a scent tour of the best luxury candles.
Lafco New York House & Home Candle in Wine RoomPrice: $65.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Long burn time
- 39 scents to choose from
- Each fragrance is tailored to a room in the house
- Hand-blown glass vessel
- Wax is a soy blend
- Candle names don't describe fragrance
- Too subtle for some
The House & Home Collection is designed with a room of the house in mind for each scent. The designers built the fragrances around how you want to feel when you’re in that room.
These are huge 16 ounce candles with a burn time of a whopping 90 hours thanks to the soy blend wax formula. Each gradient-colored glass vessel is hand-blown and designed to complement the atmosphere of the intended room.
Wine Room has a decadent, luxurious smell of black pomegranate, black apple, and Bordeaux, with notes of jasmine and a base of aged oakwood and vetiver. This blend is sure to create an atmosphere of opulence while you pop the cork on a bottle of wine.
Each candle is packaged in a gift-ready white box with black ribbon. LAFCO has 39 scents in the House & Home Collection which is way more rooms than my home, but they have expanded to cover almost any dwelling space you can think of. Some of my other favorite scents are Kitchen (mandarin orange, cilantro, and avocado) and Cottage House (waterlilly, Baltic amber, vanilla bourbon, and cotton musk.)
Find more LAFCO New York House & Home Candle in Wine Room information and reviews here.
Antica Farmacista Round Candle in ProseccoPrice: $44.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Crisp, bubbly scent
- 60 hour burn time
- Stunning glass vessel
- Many scents to choose from
- Some people are allergic to paraffin wax
- A little strong for small spaces if burned for a long time
- Often out of stock
Antica Farmacista is a Seattle-based company creating luxury scents for both the body and home. This candle is in their Prosecco scent, inspired by the crisp effervescence of Champagne.
The base of the scent is apricot, passionfruit, and black current, with lighter notes of satsuma orange. I have this fragrance in their body butter and I’m absolutely addicted to the scent. It’s bright, refreshing, and never cloying.
This candle has a 60 hour burn time and is made of a soy and paraffin blend wax for a clean and even burn. Antica Farmacista sent me a sample of their Silver Cedar candle over the holidays (a limited run scent) but I can tell you that their candles burn clean and the scent can really fill a room.
The glass jar has Antica Farmacista’s signature leaf pattern around the rim and is elevated by a thick glass base giving the candle an elegant, light look to it. Each candle arrives in a gift box of high quality cardboard and with a square box of Antica Farmacista matches.
Antia Farmacista has 20 other scents to choose from in their candle collection including Sandalwood Amber (lavender, amber, and leather) and Holiday (evergreen, toasted chestnuts, and caramelize sugar.)
Find more Antica Farmacista Round Candle in Prosecco information and reviews here.
Nest Candles in BambooPrice: $42.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Choices of layered or simple scents
- Many sizes to choose from
- Scent fills a room without being overpowering
- Beautiful glass vessels
- Gift-ready packaging
- Easy to dent the wax
- Too strong for some
- Wax is mainly paraffin
Nest came onto the candle scene under 10 years ago and they are taking it by storm. Their distinct, designer fragrances and beautiful packaging have helped put them right alongside candles that sell at a higher price point.
I was lucky enough to get my hands on some media samples of their candles and I can see what the hype is about. They use a softer wax blend that you could dent by poking it so be careful when you're trimming your wicks not to nick it. This wax type helps bring the fragrance right to the surface and the scent is present whether you're burning it or not.
I have to talk about their glass design for a second. It tapers toward the bottom in their candles larger than votives which is a genius move because in taller candles, as it burns down there's a greater chance the flame will come too close to the sides near the top of the glass causing it to soot and overheat which can be dangerous. This tilted design ensures the flame is farther away from the sides the more it burns down.
As far as scents, there's a huge range from complex to simple and straightforward. I'm featuring Bamboo which is the most popular scent. It smells like early spring. It's brightly green with top notes of lily for me and hints of grapefruit. My personal favorite of theirs is Apricot Tea which has a bright juiciness to it and somehow those toasty tannins of black tea. They also have a Pumpkin Chai out right now that smells like fall in a jar.
They fill a room with fragrance quickly, but I haven't found them to be overpowering. Some people may find these candles a little strong but if you're sick of candles that you can't smell, Nest will solve your problems.
Find more Nest Candles in Bamboo information and reviews here.
Diptyque Votive Candle Trio Gift SetPrice: $150.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gift box of three candles
- 30 hour burn time on each candle
- Great intro to Diptyque
- Includes their bestselling Baise
- Can’t choose your own three fragrances
- Pricier
- Small candles
Diptyque has been known as one of the top names in luxury candles since they came on the scene. Their fragrances are unique, smell luxuriously high end, are beloved by celebrities, and they last.
Too many candles lose their scent if you don’t burn them up within the first month of owning them, but these stay potent for a long time. This gift set includes three votive size candles and is a perfect introduction to luxury candles and to the Diptyque brand.
Diptyque votives generally go for $35 so you are getting these for less than full price when you buy in a set. This set comes with their signature and most popular fragrance Baise (black current leaves and rose) as well as Figuier (fig leaves and fig wood) and Rose (classic rose).
Each candle has a burning time of around 30 hours and the set comes beautifully packaged in a white Diptyque box.
Find more Diptyque Votive Candle Trio Gift Set information and reviews here.
Ovando’s Vernissage Fragrance CandlePrice: $40.27Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Many choices of scent
- Gift-ready box
- Balanced, natural fragrance
- Long, even burn time
- Scent is not very subtle
- Too floral for some
- Brand name is large on glass
Sandra de Ovando is one of the top luxury floral arrangement designers with regular clients like Hermes, The Four Seasons, and the MoMA. You just know her studio smells amazing.
Their candle collection allows Ovando to compose lasting scents at the same caliber and naturalness of her arrangements. Ovando candles have a burn time of 55 hours and arrive in a minimalist frosted glass holder and packaged in a sturdy box ready for gifting. These candles are assertive without being overbearing.
Part of Ovando’s “Souvenirs de Paris” Collection, this candle scent evokes experience of a gallery opening. Vernissage is a balance of icy mint, amber, mate, and sweet lotus.
Ovando Fragrance Collection Candles offer several other scents including Dia de Campo (fig, bamboo, and cedar).
Find more Ovando’s Vernissage Fragrance Candle information and reviews here.
Mexican Cacao Mystique From Be The Light New York by Petra Nemcova Fragrance CandlesPrice: $162.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hand-carved map on thick glass jar
- Scents inspired by different countries
- Several fragrances to choose from
- 100 percent soy wax
- 60 hour burn time
- Larger than most
- Heavy
- Not every likes muliple wicks
These candles by Petra Nemcova are a truly unique experience. Each candle comes in a stunning glass jar with a map of the country that inspired the scent.
These maps are hand-carved into the glass by artisans in each featured country, a process that can take over four days per jar. No two jars will be the same, making yours unique in the world.
Once the maps are completed, the jars return to America where the candles are hand-poured with soy wax scented with fragrances capturing the spirit of those countries that Nemcova experienced during her world travels.
Mexican Cacao Mystique was inspired by the ancient and sacred Mayan cacoa ceremonies of Mexico. Scented with rose, cacoa, pink peppercorn, nutmeg, clove bud, and orange, Petra Nemcova says this candle will make you want to, “eat the air.”
Each Be The Light candle will burn for about 60 hours and comes in a sturdy box with a matchbox and guide book about the collection. This hefty candle, weighing over three pounds in the packaging, would make a memorable housewarming or host gift.
If sweet scents aren’t your jam, there is a world of other country-inspired scents and maps including American Bluebell Bliss (cedarwood, jasmine, and lemon) and Spanish Saffron Heat (ginger, frankincense, and patchouli.)
Find more Mexican Cacao Mystique by Petra Nemcova Fragrance Candles information and reviews here.
Archipelago Havana CandlePrice: $19.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- More masculine lines
- Unique scent
- Long-lasting
- Glass jar is a little boring
- Not as opulent as others
- Too masculine for some
The Havana Candle by Archipelago Botanicals is inspired by the experience of visiting Cuba. Its woody citrus scent and gentle florals give this a bohemian flare of outdoor cafes and swaying palms.
It has a base of bergamot, Cuban tobacco flower, tobacco leaf, with notes of wild ylang-ylang at the edges. This is a perfect gender neutral scent with a 50 hour burn life for long-lasting fragrance.
Find more Archipelago Havana Pillar Candle information and reviews here.
Ila-Spa Fragrant Candle for Higher Energy in Orange BlossomPrice: $39.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Energizing scent
- All natural
- 50 hour burn time
- Scent may be too one note for some
- Not vegan (beeswax)
- Not relaxing
We’ve had several candles designed to relax you and create a calm and serene atmosphere, but here’s one that’s meant to energize you. The Higher Energy in Orange Blossom candle from Ila-Spa harnesses the power of scent to enliven your brain, wake up your senses, and get you motivated.
This would be a great candle to have in your office, kitchen, patio, or workout room. Ila-Spa candles are 100 percent natural. The full ingredient list is two types of orange essential oils, beeswax, eco-soya wax, and jojoba oil. The fragrance isn’t as complex as the other candles, but is a true and refreshing spring breeze.
I should note that this candle normally sells for at least $50 and the price dropped dramatically in late May so snatch this one up before the price goes up again.
Find more ila-Spa Fragrant Candle for Higher Energy in Orange Blossom information and reviews here.
Amouage Fragrance Candle in Interlude Women’sPrice: $23.73Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Luxurious scents from top perfume house
- Two candle vessels included
- Choice of many scents
- This wax type burns very hot
- Either love or hate the vessel
- Only 6.9 ounces
Amouage is one of the top perfume houses in the world right now with devoted patrons saying they have left Chanel for Amouage’s signature fragrances. With these candles you can imbue your home with their scents which are a marriage of old world, classic London tastes and the deep spices of Oman.
Amouage candle sets come with a fluted outer vessel with a lid and the candle is in a removable corresponding candle holder. This gives you some display options as well two decor pieces for after the candle is gone.
The scent I’ve chosen is their Interlude Women’s which I feel is very representative of Amouage. Interlude evokes a feeling of unity and connection. It opens with bergamot and grapefruit notes that deepen to rose and frankincense. The foundation of the fragrance is amber, oakmoss, and rich tonka bean. This candle lends an air of opulence and indulgence, perfect for evening gatherings.
These candle sets are available in many Amouage scents including Dia (fig, rose, and heliotrope.) If this scent has you more interested in wearing it, the Interlude Women’s Eau de Perfume is also available.
This brand's candles normally sell for over $100 so try them out at this reduced price before they go up again.
Find more Amouage Fragrance Candle in Interlude Women’s information and reviews here.
Cire Trudon Candle in Positano by Giambattista ValliPrice: $105.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Limited edition scent
- Eco-friendly natural waxes
- Designer fragrance
- Not everyone is into white on white
- Fragrance may be too full for some
- Limited edition so don't get hooked
Inspired by the sights and smells of Positano, Italy, this limited edition candle is the product of Cire Trudon and designer Giambattista Valli for a truly luxe experience.
This is a natural wax candle made with a blend of rice, soy, and coconut waxes. The sleek white on white candle in its white gift box adds a high-end feel to it, making this a perfect gift choice.
The scent has a foundation of tuberose, Peruvian balsam, and lily with heart notes of magnolia and orange blossom. Bright notes of bergamot, gardenia, and neroli (bitter orange) round out this delicate fragrance. It has a burn time of around 60 hours so you’ll have plenty of hours to enjoy.
Find more Cire Trudon Candle in Positano by Giambattista Valli information and reviews here.
Archipelego Botanicals Birch Soy CandlePrice: $32.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 90 hour burn time
- Bright and cheerful
- Many scents to choose from
- It’s a soy blend, but I don’t know what the other wax is
- Too one note for some
- Love or hate the vessel
Archipelego Botanicals candles are infused with light and clean fragrances and use clean burning soy so the candles burn evenly for 90 hours. These candles are hand-poured and come in a reusable frosted glass vessel and matte black gift box.
The Birch scent is clean and bright with notes of balsam sap, amber, moss, and clementine. This is another refreshing candle that would go great in a kitchen or patio.
If that isn’t to your taste, Archipelego Botanicals has many candles to choose from including Currant (grapefruit, currant, and crushed palm leaves) and Arugula (cactus flowers, mandarin zest, and vetiver.)
Find more Archipelego Botanicals Birch Soy Candle information and reviews here.
