9 Best Manicure Sets for You: An Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Ratty, jagged nails can bring down even your best look. Using a personal manicure kit can make you appear and feel more put together and professional. When my nails are shaped and looking neat, even without polish, my confidence soars. (With bright polish, the world best get out of my way.)
What to look for:
The most important thing to know when buying a manicure kit is that, almost universally, you’re never going to have these things sharpened and nail clippers that aren’t sharp are basically just pliers. If you want your set to stay sharp after the first month or two, you need to pay attention to what it’s made of.
Carbon Steel
This is the best metal to keep an edge sharp for a very long time. However, carbon steel is prone to rust and it won’t matter how sharp your kit is if it turns a gross orange from sitting in your bathroom.
Stainless Steel
This metal won’t rust on you so that’s plus. It’s the most commonly use material in quality sets, probably because it’s the most affordable. Stainless steel is better than cheaper metals, but it will still go dull after a year to a decade depending on the manufacturer.
Nickel-Plated Steel
One way to ensure your steel tools stay sharp longer while keeping the cost down is by using nickel plating. This coating of nickel makes your tools harder, rust resistant, and slows the dulling process.
High Carbon Stainless Steel
The best tools are made of high carbon stainless steel which is durable, resists rust, and will stay sharp about as long as you could ask it to. High carbon steel is more expensive to produce, but if you only have to buy the one set for the next 25 plus years, it’s worth it rather than buying a $10 kit every year or two.
Now that you know a little bit more of what to look for, let’s get to it.
-
Best Manicure Kit for Women: Niegeloh 7 Piece Women’s Manicure Set in Red Leather CasePrice: $78.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highest quality
- Nickle-plated high carbon steel
- Long-lasting
- Made in Solingen, Germany
- Choice of color
- No nail clippers
- Only metal nail file
- Has tools some folks might not need
Niegeloh is another company out of Solingen, Germany known for its top of the line blades. These manicure tools are made from the highest quality nickle-coated high carbon stainless steel and built to last a lifetime–with a lifetime warranty to back it up.
The kit comes with facial scissors, manicure scissors, nail file, cuticle nipper, cuticle pusher, and cuticle shaper. I’m not a fan that there isn’t a set of traditional nail clippers, but for some people that might not be an issue.
The compact case is a quality leather and although it’s marketed to women there’s no reason it can’t be a unisex set, especially considering there is a black version.
Find more Niegeloh Seven Piece Women’s Manicure Set in Red Leather Case information and reviews here.
-
Best Durable Manicure Set: Seki Edge Takumi No Waza 9 Piece Grooming KitPrice: $70.81Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High quality, twice-tempered stainless steel
- Long lasting
- Sharp tools for precision
- Gender neutral even though geared toward men
- No toenail clipper
- Too large to be travel-friendly
- May be too sharp to give to children
This set is made by Greenbell in the town of Seki in Japan, a place historically known for incredible craftsmanship, sought after katanas (samurai swords) and, more recently, its top of the line chef knives.
These stainless steel tools will last you for decades. If you’re used to cheap sets, the enormous jump in quality you’ll see in this set will have you wondering how you ever got by using those tinny, dull clippers.
A word to the wise, these things are sharp–which is great and exactly what you want, but they are sharper than anything you’ll find at the drugstore so maybe best not let kids play with these.
The genuine leather case holds fingernail clippers, nail nipper, cuticle nipper, cuticle remover, cuticle pusher, nail and cuticle cleaner, nostril scissors, and tweezers. My biggest problem with this set is that it doesn’t include a toenail clipper, but again you can make that happen a la carte.
Find more Seki Edge Takumi No Waza Nine Piece Grooming Kit information and reviews here.
-
Best High End Manicure Kit: GERmanikure 5 Piece Matte Stainless Steel Manicure SetPrice: $105.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highest quality
- Made in Solingen, Germany
- Lifetime warranty
- High carbon stainless steel
- Great selection of tools
- Leather case
- Some may prefer nail clippers over nail scissors
- Pricier than others
- Hard to keep in stock
Here is your high carbon stainless steel set. This is made with the highest quality materials by an ethics-oriented company based in Solingen, Germany.
The GERmanikure Five Piece Matte Stainless Steel Manicure Set is made to last you the rest of your life. And if that seems unlikely, don’t worry–they have a lifetime warranty.
Most of the cheaper sets you come across are made in China, and if you have ethical concerns there whether it’s labor laws or environmental, GERmanikure is your man. These nail scissors, cuticle nippers, crystal cuticle pusher, tweezers, and crystal nail file are all handcrafted in an environmentally conscious factory by artisans making a fair wage, and never using child labor.
The gorgeous finish and solid feel of these set them apart from anything you’ve picked up from the corner store. Everything neatly tucks into a supple, leather rolling case. If you’re looking for top of the line, this is it.
Find more GERmanikure Five Piece Matte Stainless Steel Manicure Set information and reviews here.
-
Best Cheap German-Made Manicure Set: Three Swords Exclusive 8 Piece Manicure & Pedicure KitPrice: $21.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made in Solingen, Germany
- Nickle-plated stainless steel
- Sharp
- Lots of color choices
- Great variety of tools
- Nail clippers not made in Germany
- Not as long lasting as high carbon steel
- Too sharp for young ones to use on their own
Across all professionals that use tools that need to be metal and sharp, from chefs to tailors to surgeons, German-made steel is known worldwide as the finest available. Specifically steel forged in the city of Solingen, Germany has been internationally famous for generations as the best around.
This Three Swords Exclusive Eight Piece Manicure & Pedicure Kit is about the most affordable you’re going to find good German steel. The tools are nickle-plated stainless steel. They are sharp, quality-made tools and the file is coated in synthetic sapphire crystals to give it a grinding edge that your emery board could never compete with.
You have a choice of seven different colors of the compact synthetic leather case so people of all genders can find something they like.
The set includes nail scissors, cuticle scissors, fingernail clipper, toenail clipper, tweezers, sapphire nail file, nail pusher/cleaner, and a hoofstick which is a tool to tidy and shape your cuticles and could probably use a new name. The one thing is, in order to keep the cost of this kit down, the nail clippers are not German-made.
There are complete German-made kits below, but if you’re trying to save a buck, it might be worth getting this set and picking up a separate Three Swords Nail Clipper set to swap out.
Find more Three Swords Exclusive Eight Piece Manicure & Pedicure Kit information and reviews here.
-
Best Gift Kit: Zwilling J.A. Henckles 7 Piece Luxury Manicure SetPrice: $379.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Luxury quality and look
- Top of the line stainless steel
- Trusted company
- Good choice of tools
- Long lasting
- Travel-friendly Italian leather case
- Comes with gift box
- No toenail clipper
- Unique “twin S” nail clipper design might be strange at first
- Pricey
Zwilling J.A. Henckles is a top of the line company that has been making blades since 1731. That’s back when Benjamin Franklin was still a citizen of the British colonies.
This seven piece manicure kit is German-made, high quality stainless steel, and has a gorgeous satin matte finish. The lines of the tools and smooth and rounded giving it a unique, elegant look that sets it apart from cheaper kits.
This set includes nail clippers, a sapphire-finished nail file, nail scissors, cuticle nippers, tweezers, two cuticle tools, and in a compact Italian leather case. The Zwilling design of clippers fold completely flat for compact storage.
The set arrives in a heavy Zwilling J.A. Henckles box perfect for gifting. This is luxury through and through and a set that will last you decades, if not longer.
Find more Zwilling J.A. Henckles 7 Piece Luxury Manicure Set information and reviews here.
-
Best Lightweight Manicure Set: Hmulan 15 Piece Manicure SetPrice: $12.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great variety of tools
- Affordable
- Lightweight and travel-friendly
- Stainless steel
- Lower quality
- Not long lasting
- Not every will love the colors
If you’re on a budget and want a wide variety of tools, this set is a good choice. You get fingernail clippers, angled fingernail clippers, toenail clippers, toenail nipper, tweezers, nail file, eyebrow scissors, double-ended cuticle pusher, double ended nail cleaner, three callus scrapers, cuticle nipping fork, ear pick, and double-ended acne needle with blackhead loop.
All the tools are stainless steel and fit neatly into their organized slots. The compact, hard-shell case is perfect for travel as it fits into any bag and there’s no worries of your scissors snagging on your clothing.
The tools themselves are made in Asia so they aren’t luxurious to work with, but they’ll get the job done for a couple of years–and you can’t beat the price for this many tools. The matte black color definitely makes the kit stand out. It’s a good travel kit or a gift for a teenager, but not something for professionals or to bring to a salon.
Find more Hmulan 15 Piece Manicure Set information and reviews here.
-
Best Manicure Kit for Men: TopInox ‘Imantado XL’ Manicure Set for Men in a Black Leather CasePrice: $148.55Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High quality
- Made in Solingen, Germany
- Long-lasting
- Sharp
- Real leather case
- Case has no closure
- Too rugged looking for some
- Seriously sharp so be careful
Another set by Niegeloh made in Solingen, Germany, the TopInox “Imantato XL” has a more rugged, masculine style. These matte finish stainless steel tools are handcrafted by a company that opposes forced and child labor and is ecologically conscious of its impact on the environment. I always prefer it when my money goes to support these kinds of practices.
Like all German-forged steel, these are built to last with a lifetime warranty. The genuine leather case feels very opulent but it doesn’t have a closure however so you’ll want to keep that in mind.
The seven piece manicure kit comes with fingernail clippers, toenail clippers, nail nipper, nail file, facial scissors, cuticle scissors, and tweezers. These are some of the sharpest tools in the list and offer serious precision.
Find more TopInox “Imantado XL” Manicure Set for Men in a Black Leather Case information and reviews here.
-
Best Manicure Set With Lots of Tools: Three Swords Exclusive 16 Piece Manicure & Pedicure KitPrice: $62.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- German-made stainless steel
- Great variety of tools
- High quality craftsmanship
- Long-lasting
- Choice of colors
- Synthetic leather case
- Not everyone needs this many tools
- Some tools too sharp for kids to use
This larger Three Swords set is also made in Solingen, German but offers a larger set of tools than the first Three Swords set. It has about every tool you could need in nickle-plated stainless steel.
You get fingernail clippers, toenail clippers, cuticle scissors, nail scissors, sapphire-coated nail file, cuticle nippers, nail nippers, slanted tweezers, pointed tweezers, hoofstick, nail stick, blackhead remover, nail cleaner, nail knife, and a double instrument nail pusher/cleaner.
The quality of the pieces is very high. They feel sturdy and made to last. The case is a synthetic leather which doesn’t live up the expensive feel of the tools, but is well organized and secure. You get a choice of three colors: black, brown, and burgundy.
Find more Three Swords Exclusive Twelve Piece Manicure & Pedicure Kit information and reviews here.
-
Best Manicure Set for Beginners: Familife 11-in-1 Stainless Steel Manicure SetPrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great variety of tools
- Sharp for the price
- Cheap
- Not 100% stainless steel
- Not as high a quality as others
- Won’t stay sharp for years
- Case feels cheap
The Familife 11-in-1 Stainless Steel Manicure Set is the only kit I’m including that has tools that are not 100% steel, but a combination of some stainless steel and some zinc alloy. These Chinese-made tools won’t be as strong or long lasting as the other kits on the list, but with the number of tools you get for the price, it deserves to be here.
The Familife set comes with tweezers, nail file, cuticle remover, cuticle pusher, ear pick, cuticle shaper, nail clippers, toenail clippers, cuticle scissors, nail nipper, and cuticle nipper.
The leather case is a gender-neutral dark, royal purple and while it doesn’t feel like expensive leather, it’s a secure case. While this isn’t salon quality, it would make for a great home kit or a gift for a teenager.
Find more Familife 11-in-1 Stainless Steel Manicure Set information and reviews here.
