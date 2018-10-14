9 Best Manicure Sets for You: An Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Ratty, jagged nails can bring down even your best look. Using a personal manicure kit can make you appear and feel more put together and professional. When my nails are shaped and looking neat, even without polish, my confidence soars. (With bright polish, the world best get out of my way.)

What to look for:

The most important thing to know when buying a manicure kit is that, almost universally, you’re never going to have these things sharpened and nail clippers that aren’t sharp are basically just pliers. If you want your set to stay sharp after the first month or two, you need to pay attention to what it’s made of.

Carbon Steel

This is the best metal to keep an edge sharp for a very long time. However, carbon steel is prone to rust and it won’t matter how sharp your kit is if it turns a gross orange from sitting in your bathroom.

Stainless Steel

This metal won’t rust on you so that’s plus. It’s the most commonly use material in quality sets, probably because it’s the most affordable. Stainless steel is better than cheaper metals, but it will still go dull after a year to a decade depending on the manufacturer.

Nickel-Plated Steel

One way to ensure your steel tools stay sharp longer while keeping the cost down is by using nickel plating. This coating of nickel makes your tools harder, rust resistant, and slows the dulling process.

High Carbon Stainless Steel

The best tools are made of high carbon stainless steel which is durable, resists rust, and will stay sharp about as long as you could ask it to. High carbon steel is more expensive to produce, but if you only have to buy the one set for the next 25 plus years, it’s worth it rather than buying a $10 kit every year or two.

Now that you know a little bit more of what to look for, let’s get to it.