9 Best Massage Tables: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

There’s no such thing as the perfect massage table–there’s only the best table for you and your clients’ needs. Spending the time to understand all your options and find the best fit for your situation can save you from ending up with a table that only serves its purpose instead of helping you advance your career.
Your massage table will likely be the biggest investment of your career outside of your education. Usually when you’re looking to purchase one it’s because you’re just starting out in the business or maybe even still in classes and may not have a lot of earnings to throw around yet so making a careful and educated decision can save you money in the long run.
Other than your hands, your treatment table is what your clients are going to remember most about you. If your table is unsteady, uncomfortable, and unprofessional looking, it could do serious damage to your clients’ trust in you.
You can find tables out there for $60 or so, but at that quality level, it’s going to perform like a $30 table. Remember, that for companies to make a profit, they have to charge more than just what the table cost to make. Your table has to reliably hold hundreds of pounds of weight and pressure while being comfortable enough for your client to feel relaxed and safe. If you have to skimp on everything else, okay–but skimping on your treatment table can sabotage your career.
Let’s take a look at the best massage treatment tables available right now and break down the specs so it’s easy to compare.
-
Best Heated Table: Master Massage 31 Inch Montclair Therma-Top Portable TablePrice: $359.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 650 pound working weight and beech construction
- Heated cushion
- Shiatsu cables
- Portable
- Table weighs 37 pounds
- Face cradle isn’t the best
- Needs access to an outlet
Another portable table, this one in classic black, has the exciting feature of being heated. If your clients will be wearing fewer clothes laying on your table than they walked in with, this is a great feature because shivering is not relaxing.
Even if you’re looking for a table for Reiki, having a body-sized heating pad is something I know I’ve said I’d love to have about a thousand times. The level of heat is adjustable for everyone’s comfort and has a timer option.
The controls plug in with a decently long cord, but that is something you’ll have to step over or avoid while working around the treatment table. The Montclair has a three inch cushion made up of small cell foam covered in a layer of memory foam. The foam and the water and oil resistant PU upholstery have a five year warranty.
The frame is made of beech wood and stained with a deep mahogany finish and uses airplane grade steel cables for stability. At 31 inches wide and a working weight of 650 pounds, the Montclair is a good choice to make all your clients feel supported.
his table comes with a four pocket carrying case, padded suspended arm shelf, and adjustable face cradle with padding.
The face cradle isn’t the best design in the business and some people find it uncomfortable, but for the price and for having a heated cushion, this table is worth buying a replacement cradle to swap out. I recommend the Earthlite Deluxe Face Cradle.
Find more Master Massage 31″ Montclair Therma-Top Portable Table information and reviews here.
-
Best Electric Treatment Table: Earthlite Ellora Electric Lift Massage Treatment TablePrice: $1,699.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- ADA compliant electric lift
- Hands-free foot pedal
- 600 pound lift capacity motor
- 50 percent tax credit eligible
- Customizable width, tilt-top, and color
- Three inch cushion
- Commercial use lifetime warranty on frame
- Face cradle not included
- Not portable
- Table weighs 180 pounds
If you’re looking for a sturdy electric table, the Ellora table by Earthlite is ADA compliant for wheelchair transfers and has a motor with a 600 pound lift capacity. It lowers to 18 inches off the ground and lifts to 36 inches tall making it handicap accessible for a wide range of clients.
This also eliminates the need for you to be crouched down fiddling with wheels and knobs every time you need to adjust the height of your treatment table. The upgrade in stability from a folding table to a stationary steel table is remarkable. There’s no rocking or wobbling and the steel frame has a lifetime warranty.
Some sticker shock is normal but since it is ADA compliant, the Ellora is eligible for an ADA tax credit for businesses that will cover 50 percent of the cost of an ADA compliant table.
The Ellora is highly adjustable with width options from 28 to 32 inches and the option of a flat platform or a tilt-top. It’s a very smooth and quiet motor and the lift is operated by a hands-free foot pedal.
The three inch foam cushion provides comfortable padding and the Natursoft upholstery is soft and both water and oil resistant. While it’s definitely not a portable table, the wheels on one side make the Ellora much easier to move around your office as needed.
You have 10 colors to choose from including sapphire, teal, and vanilla creme.
A new model has just become available that offers a pneumatic tilt option with much greater adjustability of the tilt, allowing for a gently curve and individualized back support. Check out the Earthlite Ellora Vista for more information.
Find more Earthlite Ellora Electric Lift Massage Treatment Table information and reviews here.
-
Best Budget Table: Sierra Comfort All Inclusive Portable Massage BedPrice: $133.31Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 450 working weight with beech construction
- Portable and only 39 pounds
- Lots of extras
- Choice of colors
- 28 inch width not wide enough for everyone
- Significantly lower working weight
- Reiki endplates only
If you’re on a budget and don’t need your table to hold up to a lot of heavy use, the Sierra Comfort All Inclusive Package might be the way to go for you. For under $150 you get a portable table, face cradle, face pillow, carrying case, set of fitted cotton sheets, semicircle bolster, removable armrests, arm shelf, oil pouch, and towel hanger.
That’s a lot of stuff. For the money, it’s an amazing deal but as I said in the introduction, when you’re getting that much stuff for such a low price, you shouldn’t expect this table to last you your whole career.
And at 28 inches wide and a working weight of only 450 pounds, this table won’t be able to accommodate the wide range of body types that some practitioners will be seeing. It’s fairly lightweight at under 40 pounds and the 2.5 inch high density padding, while not as long lasting as small cell, is certainly comfortable.
So if you need an extra portable table on the cheap, this is a great option. You have five color options including burgundy, cream, and pink.
Find more Sierra Comfort All Inclusive Portable Massage Bed information and reviews here.
-
Best Table for Tall Clients: Best Massage Portable Massage Bed With 4 Inch PadPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 600 pound working weight and beech construction
- Great for working with tall clients
- Lots of accessories
- Portable
- Affordable
- Not great for small spaces
- Heavier than most portable tables at 50 pounds
- Harder to store
If your concern is a table that is long enough for your tallest patients, this 77 inch Best Massage bed is a full six feet, five inches long before adding the face cradle. At 30 inches wide, this is one of the largest portable tables on the market.
The downside to that is it’s a heavier table weighing in at around 50 pounds. You definitely would want to pick up a treatment table trolley if this is the table that best fits your needs. The four inch high density foam makes an incredibly plush cushion which is great for larger clients.
I’ve had treatments on this table and I can tell you that it’s incredibly comfortable. The PU synthetic leather upholstery isn’t as soft and realistic as higher end brands but it’s oil and water resistant and definitely not sticky. This table comes with most of the accessories you can ask for including a face cradle, face pillow, removable armrests, suspended arm shelf, half-round bolster, tilt-top, and carrying case.
Find more Best Massage Portable Massage Bed With 4 Inch Pad information and reviews here.
-
Most Lightweight Portable Table: Earthlite Harmony DX Portable Massage PackagePrice: $287.06Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 600 pound working weight with hardwood maple construction
- Portable and only 34 pounds
- Choice of colors
- Full massage endplates for increased stability
- Massage endplates make it hard for seated work
- No tilt-top
- Not as sturdy as some heavier models
The Harmony DX from Earthlite is an affordable option for people who want a lightweight portable table but don’t want to sacrifice strength. This treatment table has a working weight of 600 pounds and a width of 30 inches which is a comfortable size for most clients.
The maple wood frame is backed by a limited lifetime warranty so you can feel confident it will last you. A cushion of 2.5 inch dual-density foam is wrapped in oil and water resistant Natursoft PU leather and is backed by a three year warranty from Earthlite. The Harmony comes with an adjustable face cradle, face pillow, and carrying case.
As far as portability, the Harmony is one of the lighter tables at only 34 pounds. Full massage endplates create extra stability and prevent any wobbling. The only downside is that they make it difficult do treatments in a seated position.
It’s also available in black, teal, and mystic blue.
Find more Earthlite Harmony DX Portable Massage Package information and reviews here.
-
Best Treatment Table for Spas: Healthline 3 Section Professional Stationary Massage Therapy TablePrice: $409.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 500 pound working weight with beech construction
- Adjustable three sections for optimal comfort
- Built-in storage
- Includes face cradle, pillow, and adjustable armrests
- 28 inch width not wide enough for everyone
- Lower working weight
- Not portable
I want to lay down on this one. I love all the options for position that work perfectly for all types of services. It also addresses the comfort and health restrictions of clients by offering solutions for those who need their legs elevated due to circulation or other problems without the need for cumbersome bolsters.
The top-tilt has a range of zero to 40 degrees and the leg portion has seven increments of adjustment. This treatment table has a working weight of 500 which is good, but not especially sturdy given that it’s a stationary table. The 28 inch width could also preclude larger clients from using the treatment table.
The 2.5 inch thick high density foam is covered in a soft PU leather that is oil and water resistant. The clean lines of this one look very professional and the bottom section serves as a built in storage area.
It comes with an adjustable face cradle, face pillow, and the removable arm rests have two placement options on the table so you can adjust the position to suit your client’s height.
Find more Healthline 3 Section Professional Stationary Massage Therapy Table information and reviews here.
-
Most Masculine: Master Massage 30 Inch Galaxy LX Portable TablePrice: $349.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 750 pound working weight and beech construction
- Three inch cushion with high shine upholstery
- Full massage endplates for stability
- Portable
- Includes face cradle and arm shelf
- Heavier at 38 pounds
- Upholstery not as soft
- Doesn't include bolsters
This luxe black upholstery brings a professional and stylish look to your treatment room. It’s antimicrobial, scuff resistant, and oil and water proof making it easy to keep clean. The high gloss reminds me of Italian leather and the black stain on the beech wood frame makes this table fit right in whether your services are massage, spa, medical, or tattooing.
With a 30 inches width, 750 pound working weight, and full massage endplates, this is one of the stronger and most stable portable tables on here. The three layers of small cell foam and memory foam make for a deeply comfortable cushion over the double-layer wooden deck.
For a portable table, it’s a little on the heavy side at 38 pounds, but that’s not unreasonable given the durability you’re getting. The Galaxy LX comes with adjustable face cradle, face pillow, suspended arm shelf, and carrying case with four pockets. The expensive look of this table gives an extra luxuriant feel for all your clients.
Find more Master Massage 30 Inch Galaxy LX Portable Table information and reviews here.
-
Best Stationary Table: Master Massage 31 Inch Spamaster Series LX Stationary Treatment BedPrice: $636.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1,000 pound working weight and mahogany construction
- 31 inches wide
- Built-in storage shelf
- Light for a stationary table
- Comes with many accessories
- Not portable
- Shelf may get in the way
- Can't be lowered or raised
This stationary treatment table has a working weight of 1,000 pounds and a static weight of 2,500 pounds. This is what I mean by the huge jump in support and durability when you start looking at stationary tables. The hardwood mahogany frame with a triple-thick plywood base is 31 inches wide making this a great table for working with larger patients.
It has an adjustable height of 25 to 35 inches which isn’t as variable as the electric tables and has to be done by hand. For intense cushion, Master Massage used 3.5 inches of padding with a foundation of small cell foam topped with memory foam. Both the foam and the PU upholster come with a five year warranty. The tilt-top has 11 angles to choose from and opens up your treatment options to spa offerings such as facials.
The Spamaster comes with an adjustable face cradle, memory foam face pillow, neck and leg bolsters, arm shelf, 75 disposable face cradle covers, and even a CD of calming nature sounds. The arm rests are removable as well to customize your table further.
For a stationary table, the Spamaster is fairly light coming in at only 84 pounds. I love the built in storage space the below the table that helps keep your treatment room tidy and your tools convenient.
Find more Master Massage 31 Inch Spamaster Series LX Stationary Treatment Bed information and reviews here.
4 Comments
