5 Best Nail Stickers for Foolproof Nail Art (2018)

Stunning nail art is all over our Instagram feeds, but what are the non-artistically inclined to do? Slap on the best nail stickers and be good to go.
Just because you don’t have the time to learn how to paint free-hand flowers or mess with nail stamping doesn’t mean that you can’t have Instagram-worthy nails to impress your friends.
The best nail stickers are cheaper, easier, and make significantly less mess than any other type of nail art.
You need four things to be successful with nail stickers: tweezers, rubbing alcohol, a good top coat, and the actual stickers.
These stickers can be super tiny and once you add tacky nail polish to the mix, opting to use pair of tweezers to pick up your stickers is going to save your manicure every time.
Stickers and nail polish both need a clean surface to adhere to. If there is any lotion on your nails, your manicure will not last as long. Giving your nails a quick wipe with rubbing alcohol will remove any oils and create a good foundation.
The stickers stick by themselves but it’s the top coat that’s going to seal them in and keep them from peeling off. Avoid quick dry top coats with stickers because they tend to have more shrinkage so you’ll want something like Jessica Brilliance Top Coat which dries super glossy, won’t shrink, and is long-lasting. If you’re having issues, So Nailicious has a nice nail sticker tutorial with more tips.
Best Variety: Makartt’s Nail Art StickersPrice: $7.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Everything from lobsters to flowers to pretzels
- Over 500 stickers
- Easy peel and stick
- Incredible detail
- Some stickers too big for smaller nails
- Variety of designs means you may not like them all
- Some of the word stickers are odd
Don't want to commit to one theme? The Makartt sticker set has 12 pages and 12 different themes. There's everything in here: snowmen, Donald Duck, emojis, teddy bears, squid, flowers, fingers with nail polish, sheep, and I think I even spotted a poppy seed muffin in there.
You don't have to commit to just flowers or just abstract shapes and with around 50 stickers per sheet you have enough stickers to last you a very long time.
For the amount of stickers you get and the money you're paying, these are very detailed decals. That doesn't always show because most of the decals are cartoonish but the sea-life sheet and the feathers are impressively realistic.
These are simple peel and stick decals and while most are a good size for average nails, some of the designs are going to be a little too long for some nails--text sticker of "Best wishes for your happiness," I'm looking at you.
The only other thing is that there are some word stickers on here that are kind of weird. Like, who needs nine nail decals that say "clever" or three "cheap" stickers? It's still worth it for the great variety, and kind of extra worth it for the laugh.
Find more Makartt Nail Art Stickers information and reviews here.
Best Holographic: Bundle Monster’s Geometric Nail DecalsPrice: $4.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holographic effect
- Comes with hundreds of stickers
- Unique shattered glass look
- Trusted brand
- Self-adhesive
- Holo makes them thicker
- Not a ton of variety
- May be too abstract for kids
Everyone loves holographic nail art but it normally involves messy nail powders or working with foil transfer paper. You can skip that with stickers that are holographic.
These five sheets of peel-and-stick decals are in fragmented geometric shapes that you can use alone or fit together like puzzle pieces into neat shattered glass or stained glass window patterns.
Each sheet has a different center in the shapes from galaxies to gradients to more geometric shapes. They're mostly blue in color but one sheet throws some orange and green in there.
You can get a better, up close look at these on their website, but the shipping is cheaper if you buy these through Amazon. (Just to note, Bundle Monster recently rebranded to Maniology.)
Find more Bundle Monster's Geometric Nail Decals information and reviews here.
Cutest Decals: Nicole Diary’s Rainbow Adhesive StickersPrice: $2.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect for kids and kids-at-heart
- Easy peel and stick application
- Durable stickers
- Not as many stickers as others
- Some stickers maybe too large for smaller nails
- Shipping is often slow
These are almost too adorable to handle. With rainbows, unicorns, stars, hearts, diamonds, cupcakes, and even rainbow unicorn poop, there's something on here everyone will love.
One of the main complaints about nail decals is that they rip or crease in the process of coming off the of the sheet. These stickers are a nice thickness that make them more resilient, but they also have a transparent border around them so when you peel them off the sheet, you might not even be touching the actual image keeping you from bending it. Tweezers are still the way to go though.
Larger stickers will need a little help to lay flat so be ready to firmly push these down with an orange stick or your finger. There is a nice range of sizes here, but not a huge range in subject matter. I don't care though--what else do you need besides unicorns?
Find more Nicole Diary Rainbow Adhesive Stickers information and reviews here.
Most Intricate: Born Pretty 3D Nail DecalsPrice: $3.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nice range of sizes
- Very detailed images
- Easy to apply
- Trusted brand
- Shipping can be slow
- Only two sheets
- Not a lot of variation
If feminine florals are your thing, Born Pretty is the way to go. Their self-adhesive stickers have some of the highest detail I've seen in quality decals. This set comes with two sheets of stickers: poppy shapes and pink flowers including magnolia and cherry blossoms.
The pink flowers are nicely opaque to show up over polish but the poppies appear partly transparent at the top for a really neat effect that looks as delicate as real flower petals.
You get a decent number of decals for the money and they are simple to apply. It's best to use tweezers to lift the individual stickers off the sheet and press them down onto your nail. Like all decals of this size, they're delicate but slightly more sturdy as they're coming from a trusted nail art brand.
Not into flowers? Born Pretty also offers these intricate celestial and geometric shapes in gold and white.
Find more Born Pretty 3D Nail Decals information and reviews here.
Most Stickers: Tinksy’s 50 Sheet Nail Art DecalsPrice: $8.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Over 1000 stickers
- Perfect for parties
- Nice variety in color, shape, and theme
- Small enough for kids' nails
- All very simple designs
- More cheaply made
- Some stickers are very small
If what you're looking for is value and a ton of stickers to work with, this is where you want to be.
This set comes with 50 small square sheets of stickers. These are the perfect nail stickers if you have a child's birthday party coming up or a big sleep-over planned. There are loads and loads of stickers here, many tiny enough to pre-schoolers' nails.
It's a fun, simple, and cheap activity to do with your kids. Most of these stickers are small and simple enough that kids can apply them theirselves without tweezers.
Now I didn't count all of these, but I did take a count of what looked to be the sheet with the fewest stickers on it (17) so if we use that as a minimum you're looking at around 850 stickers for under $10. But, there are sheets on here with over 50 stickers on a single square so I would say you're looking at closer to 1,500 stickers or more.
Because they fit so many stickers per square inch, these are going to be less detailed than the other stickers on the list. That's okay. There is elegance to a minimal design.
As far as images go you're looking at a lot of flowers, hearts, and butterflies.
Find more Tinksy 50 Sheet Nail Art Decals information and reviews here.
