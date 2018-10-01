5 Best Nail Stickers for Foolproof Nail Art (2018)

Stunning nail art is all over our Instagram feeds, but what are the non-artistically inclined to do? Slap on the best nail stickers and be good to go.

Just because you don’t have the time to learn how to paint free-hand flowers or mess with nail stamping doesn’t mean that you can’t have Instagram-worthy nails to impress your friends.

The best nail stickers are cheaper, easier, and make significantly less mess than any other type of nail art.

You need four things to be successful with nail stickers: tweezers, rubbing alcohol, a good top coat, and the actual stickers.

These stickers can be super tiny and once you add tacky nail polish to the mix, opting to use pair of tweezers to pick up your stickers is going to save your manicure every time.

Stickers and nail polish both need a clean surface to adhere to. If there is any lotion on your nails, your manicure will not last as long. Giving your nails a quick wipe with rubbing alcohol will remove any oils and create a good foundation.

The stickers stick by themselves but it’s the top coat that’s going to seal them in and keep them from peeling off. Avoid quick dry top coats with stickers because they tend to have more shrinkage so you’ll want something like Jessica Brilliance Top Coat which dries super glossy, won’t shrink, and is long-lasting. If you’re having issues, So Nailicious has a nice nail sticker tutorial with more tips.