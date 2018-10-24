11 Best Neck Creams for Neck Wrinkles (2018)

I don’t know how it happened, but one day, I woke up with jowls. Honestly, they started as laugh lines. I was happy. That meant I’d been leading a life filled with laughter. But these sagging, bagging, hangy thingys – they were no laughing matter. I got myself a magnifying mirror for the bathroom because I was certain it was due to poor lighting and that these jowls were merely aberrant shadows and nothing more.

Well, that mirror pointed out a number of things I didn’t expect. First, the jowls were no joke. They were right there in plain sight. Second, I could see that my neck skin was sagging a bit and there were a couple of weird, horizontal neck wrinkles too. And lastly, I discovered there were any number of hairs growing in places they shouldn’t. That put me on a search find the best neck creams to firm and tone my chin, cheeks and chest.

I’ll be perfectly candid. I’m not a fan of cosmetic surgery, nor do I have the kind of cash on hand that would make it possible. Let’s face it, neck wrinkles and sagging chin skin quickly reveal both our age, and our failure to wearadequate sunscreen.

While they don’t come cheap, these neck creams can be incredibly effective when used on a daily basis. Some feature herb and vitamin infusions, whereas others use high tech science to reactivate the production of collagen and oxygenation of your skin.

They hydrate, refresh, and a few even tackle uneven skin tone issues at the same time. Either way, your neck, jawline and chest can look firmer and years younger. And who isn’t game for that? So let’s find our way to firmer necks, fewer wrinkles and no more overnight jowl appearances.