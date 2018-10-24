11 Best Neck Creams for Neck Wrinkles (2018)

I don’t know how it happened, but one day, I woke up with jowls. Honestly, they started as laugh lines. I was happy. That meant I’d been leading a life filled with laughter. But these sagging, bagging, hangy thingys – they were no laughing matter. I got myself a magnifying mirror for the bathroom because I was certain it was due to poor lighting and that these jowls were merely aberrant shadows and nothing more.
Well, that mirror pointed out a number of things I didn’t expect. First, the jowls were no joke. They were right there in plain sight. Second, I could see that my neck skin was sagging a bit and there were a couple of weird, horizontal neck wrinkles too. And lastly, I discovered there were any number of hairs growing in places they shouldn’t. That put me on a search find the best neck creams to firm and tone my chin, cheeks and chest.
I’ll be perfectly candid. I’m not a fan of cosmetic surgery, nor do I have the kind of cash on hand that would make it possible. Let’s face it, neck wrinkles and sagging chin skin quickly reveal both our age, and our failure to wearadequate sunscreen.
While they don’t come cheap, these neck creams can be incredibly effective when used on a daily basis. Some feature herb and vitamin infusions, whereas others use high tech science to reactivate the production of collagen and oxygenation of your skin.
They hydrate, refresh, and a few even tackle uneven skin tone issues at the same time. Either way, your neck, jawline and chest can look firmer and years younger. And who isn’t game for that? So let’s find our way to firmer necks, fewer wrinkles and no more overnight jowl appearances.
-
Nia 24 Neck Sculpting ComplexPrice: $118.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lifts and contours the jaw and neckline
- Firms and tightens skin
- Boosts collagen to improve elasticity
- Very expensive
- Doesn't immediately tighten skin
- Can cause itching and irritation
This is an ultra-rich, nourishing cream specifically formulated to restore lift and contour to the neck and jawline both immediately and over time. NIA 24’s formula quickly penetrates the skin to dramatically lift, firm, and tighten the neck and jawline.
Pro-Niacin technology strengthens the skin barrier to improve your skin’s ability to hold natural collagen and moisture. Lipopeptides help stimulate elastin synthesis to restore density, and defend against sagging, by strengthening the skin’s connective tissues.
If you, like so many of us as we get older, are struggling with dark spots and uneven skin pigmentation, Nia 24’s Rapid Depigmentation Serum could make a big difference for you. For sun damaged hands and decolletage, try Nia 24 Sun Damage Repair for more smooth and supple skin tone and texture.
-
Orlane Paris Firming Serum for Neck & DécolletéPrice: $120.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Firms and smooths neck and décolleté
- Helps to promote skin boosting collagen production
- Smoothes and softens skin
- Very expensive
- Tiny bottle doesn't last as long as some treatments
- Need to use twice a day to be most effective
This firming and moisturizing serum is specifically designed to treat the vulnerability of your neck and décolleté. It helps to firm that delicate skin that, so often, fails to get our attention, but quickly shows our age. This serum refines, softens and refreshes the skin, leaving it satiny-smooth.
It helps prevent and combat slackening and protects against free radicals that can damage and age our skin. Orlane Paris makes exceptional and complementary treatments inspired by dermo-esthetics. They reproduce the warming effects of thermal remodeling, to reactivate the production of collagen and to restore firmness to your features.
It should be applied both morning and evening with slow downward motions, from the chin to the base of the neck, down toward the décolleté. Orlane Paris also makes Radiance Lift Firming Eye Contour to firm the super-delicate skin under your eyes.
You can combat wrinkles and expression lines and fade dark spots with their B21 Extraordinaire Youth Reset. To smooth and redefine contours and visibly improve any complexion, Orlane Paris’ Thermo-Active Firming Serum can be a great solution.
Buy the Orlane Paris Firming Serum & Neck and Décolleté here.
-
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck CreamPrice: $76.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Visually tightens skin upon application
- Improves skin elasticity
- Evens skin tone and smoothes wrinkles
- Strengthens your skin's natural moisture barrier
- Not effective for every user
- Pretty spendy
- May cause rash or skin irritation
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream features breakthrough Gravitite-CF Lifting Complex to provide visible lift in the neck and jaw profile area, immediately, as well as over time. Gravitite-CF Lifting Complex contains a powerful blend of technologically advanced ingredients to improve skin elasticity, providing the appearance of visible lift.
Over time, the visible effects of gravity appear to be reversed. Your skin will be instantly hydrated and feel tighter, smoother and more supple with a tightened, lifted and firmer appearance than before. Fight sagging in your facial area as well with StriVectin-TL Tightening Face Serum.
For extra help around your eyes (which can be prone to sagging and bagging as we age), try the StriVectin-TL 360 Degree Tightening Eye Serum. StriVectin-TL Tightening Body Cream gives you a full body tone and tighten.
-
Jan Marini Skin Research Marini Juveneck Neck CreamPrice: $90.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Peptide formula increases elasticity
- Targets fine lines and neck wrinkles
- Helps to improve skin tone and targets sun damage
- A bite to the wallet
- May irritate sensitive skin
- Not effective for some
The delicate neck area is highly susceptible to horizontal creases and deep wrinkles, which can age the look of your neck. Jan Marini’s Juveneck is a revolutionary new product developed specifically for delicate neck area. Shown to reduce the appearance of uneven texture, fine lines and wrinkles, and discoloration on the neck, this product is specifically formulated for the delicate neck and jawline area.
Juveneck improves hydration and the appearance of your skin’s texture, while reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and discoloration to restore a more youthful appearance. Infused with peptides, antioxidants and skin nourishing ingredients, Juveneck can provide dramatic anti-aging benefits.
Jan Marini also offers a terrific Skin Care Starter Program with five individual anti-aging products. For extra protection against the sun’s most damaging rays, Jan Marini also makes a skin protectant with 45 SPF.
Buy the Jan Marini Skin Research Marini Juveneck Neck Cream here.
-
Natura Bisse Tensolift Neck CreamPrice: $205.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Helps to regenerate skin to smooth wrinkles and sagging
- Has a unique micro-lifting technology
- Diminishes dark spots and hyperpigmentation
- A major investment
- Not effective for everyone
- Tiny jar for the price
Natura Bisse’s Tensolift Neck Cream is an instant solution to prevent the effects of aging on the neck, décolleté and breast area. Its deeply penetrating formula stimulates an internal micro-lifting that naturally tightens the skin.
This anti-aging neck cream prevents the formation of lines and wrinkles on the neck, firms the tissue that supports the breasts and diminishes and prevents the appearance of dark spots. It is suitable for all skin types. Unique micro-lift technology tightens and regenerates your skin, smoothing wrinkles on your neck and décolleté, and achieving a plumping effect with the very first use.
Its power to restore density and fight sagginess gives your skin a smooth, firm appearance. Tensolift Neck Cream contains hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate, Kombuchka extract to increase the volume of your skin, while firming collagen, elastin micro-peptides and amino acids to provide flexibility and firmness.
Natura Bisse’s Diamond Extreme face cream actually triggers your skin’s own defense mechanisms in order to repair and protect it from harmful aggressors and fight any sign of skin aging. For nighttime healing and rejuvenation, the Natura Bisse Diamond Life Infusion diminishes fine lines and wrinkles and has an intensive lifting effect.
-
Clark’s Botanicals Anti-Aging Neck and Decollete Firming Cream with RetinolPrice: $104.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Botanical retinol fights the effects of aging
- Works to diminish fine lines and wrinkles
- Absorbs well with fast visible results
- Evens skin tone and targets dark spots
- Very expensive
- Takes time and patience to see results
- May not be as effective on deep wrinkles
This botanically based formula helps to target the signs of aging in the neck and chest areas quickly, and effectively. It also helps to contour the jawline, including those jowls that seem to appear overnight for some of us.
It includes active botanicals like Cyathea Cuminii Leaf Extract to help soften wrinkles, and amazingly Clark's Botanicals promises you'll see initial results within just an hour of application. Botanical retinol is extracted from the Vigna Aconitofilia seed to stimulate fibroblast collagen synthesis for long lasting youthful looks.
Because the chest and neck are so susceptible to dark spots, this cream uses high concentrations of Bearberry leaf extract to help brighten the skin and even out skin discolorations.
-
YEOUTH Neck Firming CreamPrice: $25.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Brightens and tightens skin with vitamin C
- Antioxidant green tea fights free radical damage
- Skin looks visually lifted
- Very affordable compared to many
- Larger container than many
- Improvement takes time
- Doesn't seem to tackle crepey skin
- Not effective for everyone
Medical grade ingredients give YEOUTH Neck Firming Cream a power packed formula to fight off age related sags and bags. Regular use if this cream actually slows the aging process by infusing the skin with free radical-fighting antioxidants found in Green Tea and Vitamin C. Vitamin C also brightens and fights age spots.
The big secret behind the popularity of this cream is Argireline, also known as acetyl hexapeptide, a tried-and-tested ingredient that is able to effectively reduce and prevent the formation of deep wrinkles. When it comes to fighting turkey neck, it actually causes the muscles underneath the skin to contract with less force. When muscle movement is inhibited, wrinkle formation is minimized.
Buy the Elemis Pro-Collagen Lifting Treatment for Neck & Bust here.
-
QRxLabs Neck Firming CreamPrice: $21.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cruelty free formula
- Glycolic and lactic acids target fine lines and wrinkles
- CoQ10 and peptides improve skin elasticity
- Royal jelly slows down the effects of aging
- Very affordable
- Unpleasant fragrance
- Takes time and regular use to see results
- Doesn't visibly tighten as much as some
Anyone who knows about making skin look younger knows about the incredible power of glycolic acid. This neck firming cream puts that ingredient into action, along with lactic acid, to accelerate collagen generation and increase cell renewal for faster neck tightening.
- CoQ10 and peptides penetrate deep into the skin, helping to improve tone and elasticity, while royal jelly helps to slow down the effects of aging.
- To deeply moisturize and heal, this cream blends organic cocoa butter and vitamins B5, C and E to leave your skin silky soft and hydrated. When applied to the neck and chest it gives a firmer and smoother look.
-
Desert Beauty Neck Firming CreamPrice: $19.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Skin brightening vitamin rich formula
- Peptides, collagen and elastin work together to repair skin damage
- Targets dark spots and wrinkles
- Improves skin texture
- May cause breakouts and irritation
- Some packaging issues reported
- Not as moisturizing as some
- This dual-action cream, in stay fresh packing, is enriched with peptides, stem cells, collagen and elastin - ingredients all thought to work in synergy to tighten and rejuvenate the skin of the neck and décolletage.
- It uses skin brightening vitamin C to target dark spots and hyperpigmentation, while vitamin E and hyaluronic acid work to restore your skin's firmness and elasticity.
- This neck cream gets rave reviews for its ability to minimize the appearance of crepiness, fine lines and wrinkles, and because it deeply hydrates, your skin feels and looks smooth and soft.
Buy the Lierac Liftissime Neck Re-Densifying Gel-Cream here.
-
Amazon’s Choice: Gold Bond Ultimate Neck & Chest Firming CreamPrice: $9.48Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- CoQ10 and alpha hydroxy acids target wrinkles and dark spots
- Shea butter and jojoba oil deeply moisturize
- Improves skins texture and elasticity
- Can feel sticky and hard to rub in
- May cause skin irritation
- Leaves some residue on skin
While deeply moisturizing with shea butter and aloe, this neck cream also employs powerful CoQ10 along with salicylic acid and hydroxy acids to help your neck and chest skin look firmer and feel more youthful. The fact that it will set you back less than ten bucks is purely amazing, and might just be the reason it's Amazon's Choice for best neck cream.
It improves the appearance of your skin in terms of firmness, texture, and elasticity. With a blend of fruit extracts, jojoba oil and other ingredients formulated for healing, this cream can help defy the signs of aging.
Find more Gold Bond Ultimate Neck & Chest Firming Cream information and reviews here.
-
RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Anti-Aging Chest, Neck & Face CreamPrice: $20.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Light texture quickly absorbs into skin
- Anti-aging formula that includes SPF 30
- Leaves skin looking and feeling smooth
- Fragrance is off-putting to some
- Can cause skin irritation
- May not work as fast as the marketing claims
We give this neck, chest and face cream a big thumbs up because it's the only one that includes SPF 30 in its formula, along with the ingredients to target signs of aging. Hexanol technology targets the look of skin aging, improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This cream promises to improve five key signs of aging in just four weeks, and if you've been a fan of RoC products in the past, you're likely to love this treatment too.
- This deeply hydrating cream is designed to improve the appearance of sagging, dry and dull skin tone, and it boosts overall radiance leaving skin feeling smoother and younger looking.
Find more RoC Multi Correxion Chest, Neck & Face Cream information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon.
