10 Best Professional Flat Irons: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

My hair lies somewhere smack dab in the middle of wavy and fuzzy. With the right shampoo, enough hair product, and slow diffusing, I can sometimes coax it into almost ringlet like waves. Other days, I opt for a blowout, and with some fast and hot blow drying, deft maneuvering of a paddle brush and a big round brush, I can get it nearly straight. With the aid of a big barrel two inch curling iron, and 45 minutes of time, it’s almost right. Almost.

Just once, I’d actually like all that effort to result in the silky smooth, shiny, straight hair that you see on those shampoo commercials, or on Hollywood’s red carpet. It’s easier said than done, especially if your mane is thick and coarse, and more akin to German Shepherd than Gisele Bündchen. (I’ve joked about my “dog hair” ever since a stylist offhandedly commented on mine that way.)

Hence, began my search for a salon hair straightener, and my new, much more polite, hairdresser suggested I could work some styling magic with a professional flat iron. My first attempts were pitiful, because, despite her advice, I bought a cheap unit, with plates that were too large and left dents in my hair.

Finally, when I bit the bullet and tried out the best professional flat iron I could afford, the results were nearly miraculous. Now, if only my arms were long enough to reach the ends of my hair, I could easily smooth small sections into long silky strands. But because my hair is down to my behind, the task takes a little more effort and concentration.

Professional flat irons come with many options. My personal favorites are the nano-ionic models, which reduce frizz and leave you with smooth, sleek hair. Ceramic heaters, and titanium infused plates allow you to style with high heat and less damage.

Whichever professional flat irons you experiment with, I do recommend you start with the very best that you can afford. And let me say, the prices vary wildly. If you’re moved to appreciate high priced styling tools, you can spend a couple of hundred dollars on a flat iron. If you’re more motivated by price, some of the most highly rated salon flat irons are under fifty bucks.

Hair straighteners don’t have to cost a fortune, and in the end, with practice, you really can achieve salon-worthy results, without spending the time and big bucks with your hairdresser. Here are my picks for the 10 Best Professional Flat Irons. Get ready to kick your wimpy waves, corkscrew curls and frustrating frizz to the curb.