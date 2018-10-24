11 Best Retinol Creams: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

When I was in my 40s, I was struggling with adult acne and a few of those sneaky little fine forehead lines, despite my somewhat oily skin. Naturally, when my peroxide cream didn’t do the trick, I headed straight for the dermatologist in search of a good solution. She sent me packing with a prescription for Retin A. Wow – that stuff was harsh on my skin at first, but it did have a dramatic impact, clearing up my little pimple issue in short order.

Fast forward a decade, plus a few years. My skin isn’t quite as oily, and I can see the evidence from decades of playing outdoors, often without adequate sunscreen. The result? I’ve got a lot more fine lines, some honest, well-earned wrinkles and a bit of uneven pigmentation.

I’ve learned there are three key ingredients to keeping your skin looking young and healthy, and reversing that ticking time clock: retinol, niacinamide and resveratrol. While there are lots of pretenders out there claiming to be the fountain of youth, from stem cells and collagen to exotic botanicals, the big three actually have the science behind the beauty claims.

Retinol, a vitamin A derivative, is really the power hitter when it comes to anti-aging benefits. When the collagen in your skin begins to break down, you’ll notice more sagging and lack of elasticity. Retinol actually helps to stimulate collagen production, which makes your skin smoother and firmer, while at the same time, diminishing the appearance fine lines. We all want that, right?