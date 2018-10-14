9 Best Shampoo Chairs: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Finding shampoo chairs that fits your style, your budget, and the needs of your clientele can be a bit overwhelming. Let’s break down key features to look at so you can narrow down exactly what you’re looking for.

What to look for in a shampooing chair.

Space. Be sure to take stock and measure out the kind area you’re working with as there are compact and larger shampoo chairs to suit your needs. Shampoo chairs with footrests provide comfort, but when you’re measuring, make sure you take into account its length when extended.

You don’t want clients’ feet to cut too far into the walking lanes of your salon. If space is at a serious premium, like say in your home, look for an all purpose chair that can function as a styling and shampoo chair.

Durability. If a shampoo chair isn’t completely waterproof–forget it.

Style. Having cohesive styling is important to the overall impression your salon gives. Keep in mind if your current furniture has a more classic look or more sleek and modern. Chances are you’ll want your standalone shampoo chairs to fade into the background and your styling or barber chairs to be more prominent.

Ease of use for stylists. Pretty is one thing, but you want to make sure your chairs easy to use. Pay attention to height and if the chair reclines automatically or needs to be manually reclined.

Comfort. This may be the top priority, just below waterproof, but you could argue not wanting to be wet falls under comfort. Your clients want to escape for a little while and feel pampered.

Now, let’s take a look at the best reclining shampooing chairs on the market right now and the features each one has to offer.