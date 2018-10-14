9 Best Shampoo Chairs: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Finding shampoo chairs that fits your style, your budget, and the needs of your clientele can be a bit overwhelming. Let’s break down key features to look at so you can narrow down exactly what you’re looking for.
What to look for in a shampooing chair.
Space. Be sure to take stock and measure out the kind area you’re working with as there are compact and larger shampoo chairs to suit your needs. Shampoo chairs with footrests provide comfort, but when you’re measuring, make sure you take into account its length when extended.
You don’t want clients’ feet to cut too far into the walking lanes of your salon. If space is at a serious premium, like say in your home, look for an all purpose chair that can function as a styling and shampoo chair.
Durability. If a shampoo chair isn’t completely waterproof–forget it.
Style. Having cohesive styling is important to the overall impression your salon gives. Keep in mind if your current furniture has a more classic look or more sleek and modern. Chances are you’ll want your standalone shampoo chairs to fade into the background and your styling or barber chairs to be more prominent.
Ease of use for stylists. Pretty is one thing, but you want to make sure your chairs easy to use. Pay attention to height and if the chair reclines automatically or needs to be manually reclined.
Comfort. This may be the top priority, just below waterproof, but you could argue not wanting to be wet falls under comfort. Your clients want to escape for a little while and feel pampered.
Now, let’s take a look at the best reclining shampooing chairs on the market right now and the features each one has to offer.
-
Minerva Portable Shampoo Chair
Cons:
- Highly portable with carrying handle
- Holds up to 350 pounds
- Extending headrest
- Reclines to nearly horizontal
- One year warranty
- Looks temporary
- Lacks deep comfortable cushion
- Not great for larger clients
If you’re looking for a shampoo chair that is easily mobile and can be carried not only across the salon floor but also travel to clients’ houses, the Minerva Portable Shampoo Chair is a great choice.
This chair folds up flat so it can be stored out of the way when not needed and easily unfolded when it is. The compact design includes a built in handle to make travel more convenient.
At 33 pounds, it’s a little bulky for a portable chair but that weight accounts for this chair’s stability and the hardware needed for it to recline the way it does. For a very minimal looking chair, this stainless steel frame can hold clients up to 350 pounds which won’t be sturdy enough for everyone, but it will work for most.
The extendable headrest helps you adjust your chair to each client. This is a good portable choice for shampooing, waxing, and even short facials because it reclines almost completely flat which is fairly unique for a shampoo chair.
That said, it does have the look of a folding chair so if you don’t need your chair to travel, keep reading.
Find more Minerva Portable Shampoo Chair information and reviews here.
-
LCL Beauty Automatic Recline Shampoo Chair
Cons:
- Affordable
- Holds up to 400 pounds
- Comfortable cushion
- Automatically reclines
- Assembly required
- Not as durable as higher priced units
- Reclining is automatic
When you’re on a budget, this shampoo chair from LCL Beauty can fit the bill while looking like it costs more that it does. This chair automatically reclines as your clients lean back, making it a convenient and simple shampoo chair.
The high density foam padding with black PVC leather upholstery provides comfortable support and prevents sitting fatigue. The crosshatch stitching makes the chair just visually interesting enough to not be a boring flat black chair while not being too eye catching to draw a lot of attention.
I like that it can hold up to 400 pounds and that it has padded armrests. For a steel frame chair, it’s light at under 30 pounds, but that does mean that it’s not likely to be the most durable chair that will last you years and years. It will need some assembly so round up your Ikea-loving friends.
Find more LCL Beauty Automatic Recline Shampoo Chair information and reviews here.
-
Sling-Back Reclined Shampoo Chair
Cons:
- Relaxed lounge chair design
- Padded arms
- Rust-proof
- Wide seat
- Need to match bowl height
- No weight limit given
- Always in reclined position
Here we have another chair that starts in a reclined position. This chair has a unique sling-back look to it that seems like you could just curl up into.
The high density foam lends support while the padded armrests provide comfort and aid your clients sitting back up from this lounge-style chair. The smooth sleek design enhances the scooped shape of this chair and gives it an even more unique look.
Like with other reclined chairs, you do need to either have an adjustable shampoo bowl or carefully measure to make sure your shampoo bowl works with a 30.5 inch tall chair.
The potential problem for me is that it takes people a bit more effort to sit up from a recline than it does when the chair tilts back up to neutral and that extra force can leave a lightweight chair prone to tipping forward. Just something to keep in mind.
Find more Sling-Back Reclined Shampoo Chair information and reviews here.
-
Hydraulic Reclining Shampoo Chair
Cons:
- All-purpose, reclining chair
- Padded armrests
- Adjustable and removable headrest
- Low profile base
- Needs assembly
- Single base more prone to tipping than four legs
- Great for the price
When you’re tight on space, you need a chair that can do everything–hair styling, facial waxing, shaving, and shampooing. This is especially true for home salons where you may only have space for a single chair.
This Reclining Shampoo Chair doubles as a styling chair complete with foot pump hydraulics, metal footrest, and 360 degrees of spin. For waxing, threading, or shampooing, a lever on the side reclines this chair down to 150 degrees–for reference, 180 degrees would be completely horizontal. The headrest is adjustable and removable for easy shampooing.
The circular base is chrome and low profile to prevent stubbed toes and give you more space to move around. This type of base, however, is slightly less stable than the four leg foundation of most shampoo chairs.
If the client is top heavy and reclining all the way back, this one is more vulnerable to tipping than chair-type models. That said, it’s not a prevalent problem, just a feature of this kind of base.
It’s a good chair on a budget, but you will get what you pay for. This won’t be the most long lasting, durable chair, but if you need something to function as an all-purpose chair for under $200, this one would be a good choice.
Find more Hydraulic Reclining Shampoo Chair information and reviews here.
-
LCL Beauty Deluxe Oak Reclining Shampoo Chair
Cons:
- Backrest and foot rest move independently
- Three inch cushion
- Oak wood armrests
- One year warranty
- Assembly required
- Backrest lever trickier to get to
- Leg rest takes up space
If the above recliner chair action had you interested, this chair has a similar mechanism at a lower price. It’s not quite as sleek looking but it does offer something a little different: independent reclining.
The backrest on this one reclines and the padded footrest raises up, but you can do one without the other which gives you more flexibility and gives your clients more control over their comfort. If people would rather not have their feet up, you can just lower the headrest.
I doubt people would want to just have the footrest up at a salon, but hey, you can do it if the occasion arises. It’s always nice to have options.
I will say that while the footrest lever is conveniently on the side, the lever to recline and adjust the backrest is on the back of the chair which may be tricky to reach when abutting a shampoo station.
I love that there is three inches of high density foam on this chair providing firm support that will last and not just flatten out in a few months.
Find more LCL Beauty Deluxe Oak Reclining Shampoo Chair information and reviews here.
-
Pibbs Samantha Shampoo Chair
Cons:
- Trusted brand
- Wide seat
- Modern curved design
- Durable and sturdy
- Too unique looking for some
- Pricier than others
- No leg rest
If you’re sick of these plain looking chairs, the Samantha might be for you. It’s stylish, modern, and durable.
This chair by Pibbs uses unique semi-circle legs to support a 26 inch wide seat. The back reclines with the pull of a lever so you have some adjustability there.
The wooden arms add another layer to this interesting design and the arms are triple-dipped chrome for rust protection.
Find more Pibbs Samantha Shampoo Chair information and reviews here.
-
LCL Beauty Deluxe Reclining Shampoo Chair
Cons:
- Holds up to 350 pounds
- Separate levers for backrest and foot rest
- Three inches of high density foam
- One year warranty
- Padded armrests
- Crosshatched design
- Some assembly
- A little dated looking
- Leg rest could get in the way
The LCL Beauty Deluxe is a chair that gives you lots of options. It has an upright position and separate levers for reclining the backrest and extending the padded footrest.
This gives your clients the ability to customize their position to their comfort. The lever for the footrest is at easy reaching level for the client and the backrest lever is located on the back of the chair which can be a little tricky for stylists to reach depending on your setup.
There’s a huge range of recline for these chairs and, with the backrest lever, you’re able to lock the chair in the desired position, a little like a poolside lounge chair. When fully extended this chair is about 49 inches long.
The three inch high density foam cushion allows for maximum comfort and long lasting support and the crosshatch black vinyl displays a classic salon aesthetic.
Find more LCL Beauty Deluxe Reclining Shampoo Chair information and reviews here.
-
Pibbs Auto-Recliner Shampoo Chair
Cons:
- Automatically reclines
- Comfortable cushioning
- Padded arms
- Trusted brand
- Affordable
- One year warrenty
- Some assembly
- Not as long-lasting as others
- No leg rest
This automatically reclining shampooing chair has extra thick, plush cushioning. When you sit down and lean back it’s immediately relaxing.
The sleek chrome arms and legs add some shine and stability and the chair comes with a one year warranty. At just under 20 inches inside the arms, this could be a little narrow depending on your clients but the open side design helps offset that.
While it’s not the cheapest chair on here, it is on the low end price-wise for the Pibbs brand, so consider this on the higher end of the budget chair range. It’s a good solid chair that can last you a few years, but it won’t feel luxe.
Find more Pibbs Auto-Recliner Shampoo Chair information and reviews here.
-
Auto-Reclining Salon Shampoo Chair
Cons:
- Classic design
- Automatically reclines
- Black frame hides scuffs and scratches
- Padded armrests
- Too boring for some
- No weight limit given
- Looks a little cheap
The Auto-Reclining Salon Shampoo Chair is a classic design that works. This simple, plain chair style automatically reclines as the client leans back so they can comfortably adjust themselves to be level with the shampoo bowl.
The shape will blend into almost any style and will fade into the background. The reinforced metal frame is finished in black which more easily hides unavoidable scuffing over time. Padded armrests and durable black vinyl cushion help your clients relax. This design is a traditional choice that is traditional for a reason.
Find more Auto-Reclining Salon Shampoo Chair information and reviews here.
