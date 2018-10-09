14 Best Tattoo Lotions & Creams For Aftercare (2018)

When I got my first tattoo twenty years ago, there was little talk about tattoo aftercare. Sporting my new, and somewhat painful emblem of independence, I was told to keep it clean and to moisturize it with petroleum jelly, or A & D Ointment. Fast forward a couple of decades and the world of tattoo aftercare products has expanded exponentially. Now there are tattoo lotions, tattoo cleansers, tattoo creams, and more stuff for tattoo aftercare than would fit in most people’s medicine chest.
The benefits of this burgeoning world of new tattoo care are many – among them, avoiding irritation and infection. More importantly, these tattoo aftercare products help with healing and preserve the design and colors of your awesome new tat. Whether your ink is fresh, or somewhat “mature” like mine, many of these products claim to refresh and renew your tattoos, to keep them looking their best.
Since people with tattoos love to expose a bit more skin than the average un-inked person, you’ll also need to think about protecting your tats from the sun’s damaging UV rays, and believe it or not, there are even tattoo specific sunscreens.
As you’re healing, avoid spending a lot of time in the water, especially pools and hot tubs that are often laden with unseen bacteria. Your risk of infection is much greater during this important time. Also, find comfy and loose fitting clothes that won’t rub or chafe your new tat. That will keep you from agitating already tender skin and making it itchy or causing a rash. And sweating, even if you’re a gym rat, may cause additional issues during the healing phase.
If you’re thinking about inking, remember this: tattoos are a lot easier to get, than they are to get rid of, so it pays to pick a great design. Do some research for the best tattoo artist in your area, and be willing to pay the price for a quality job. And it’s especially important to take care of your tat, to keep it looking good for the long haul.
Don’t forget, it’s going to hurt a little (or a lot) depending on size. I’d say the pain is equivalent to laser hair removal, or electrolysis. Since tattoos can become kind of addictive, you’ll want to stock up on the best tattoo aftercare products. Here are my picks for Tattoo Aftercare: 14 Best Creams & Lotions 2018
Let’s get started with some tattoo aftercare instructions from an expert:
-
Amazon’s Choice: Billy Jealousy Marked IV Life Tattoo Care KitPrice: $30.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Amazon’s Choice
- Doesn’t clog pores
- Polishes and exfoliates skin
- Keeps tattoo color clean and bright
- On the spendy side
- Heavy floral scent might be overwhelming to some
- Most don’t need or want the whole kit
Are you addicted to ink? This care kit contains Billy Jealousy’s Tattoo Wash, Tattoo Lotion, and Tattoo Salve. Billy Jealousy’s Tattoo Wash contains four fearsome cleaners to rid skin of dirt, excess oil and dead skin cells. Cucumber extract helps tattoos retain their color, while hydrolyzed oat protein helps skin retain moisture to enhance your tattoo’s vibrancy.
Glycolic AHA and papaya extract exfoliate and polish. It’s especially good to use following a new tattoo, to assist in the healing process. Billy Jealousy tattoo lotion contains essential oils and shea butter to bring out your tat’s color, definition and just a little oomph.
Green tea leaf extract delivers powerful antioxidant properties to protect against environmental forces, while grapeseed oil shields against harmful free radicals. Helps your tattoos look clean, colorful and shamelessly cool. Spread some on twice a day. Your skin and tats will be glad you did.
Billy Jealousy tattoo salve is brimming over with vitamin E, natural olive and lavender oils and other goodies to bring out your tattoo’s color and assist in the healing process. It won’t clog pores and is non-irritating. To help heal your new tattoo, apply a thin layer three times a day for a week.
Don’t need the whole care kit? You can buy the Billy Jealousy Tattoo Wash separately.
Find more Billy Jealousy Tattoo Aftercare information and reviews here.
-
Hustle Butter Deluxe Tattoo ButterPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- #1 Amazon Best Seller
- Reduces swelling and redness
- Used by professional tattoo artists before, during and after tattooing
- Can also be used as a healing ointment for other cuts, scrapes and scratches
- Product seems hard until rubbed into warm skin
- More expensive than products with similar results
- May cause allergy issues for some users
- Can feel greasy
Post pen, this tub of Hustle Butter Deluxe is a 100 percent vegan replacement for all petroleum based products. It’s used as a tattoo lubricant before, during and after the tattoo process, helping your tattoo heal faster and better. Made from mango, cocoa, papaya and other Shea butters, it brings tremendous benefits.
It will not remove stencils and doesn’t cause petroleum build up or clogged tubes. HBDlx® promotes healing upon contact, and helps to minimize redness, swelling and bleeding. For the professional tattoo artist, skin remains workable – you’ll never have anymore over-worked highlights, yellows and whites go in the first time, color goes in so easily. Hustle Butter Deluxe will heal fresh tattoos quicker, with better results.
Buy the Hustle Butter Deluxe – Tattoo Butter here.
Find more Hustle Butter Deluxe information and reviews here.
-
Tattoo Goo Aftercare KitPrice: $14.47Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with great instructions on tattoo aftercare
- Goo spreads evenly in a thin layer
- 30 SPF sunscreen works effectively
- Lotion moisturizes and aids healing
- Salve seems hard at first
- So many products may seem like overkill
- Can cause skin irritation and breakouts
- Scent was bothersome to some
The Tattoo Goo aftercare kit is for the complete aftercare and perpetual care of all of your tattoos. This awesome kit contains one each of Tattoo Goo salve in a 3/4 ounce tin, a two ounce Tattoo Goo deep cleansing soap for immediate healing, a two ounce Tattoo Goo quick penetrating lotion for moisturizing and enhancement of your new ink, and a Tattoo Goo color guard, fade protection stick with 30 SPF outdoor activities and protection against the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays.
This makes a great gift for that tat happy someone you love, who wants a one stop solution to tattoo aftercare. Tattoo Goo also has a fantastic new formula cleansing soap for both your tattoos and piercings. And because summer’s coming and you’ll have a lot more skin showing, grab this awesome two pack of Tattoo Goo and Tattoo Goo Color Renew Lotion at a killer price.
Find more Tattoo Goo Aftercare Kit information and reviews here.
-
H2Ocean Ultimate Tattoo Care KitPrice: $17.31Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Effectively aids the healing process
- Can help accelerate healing time
- Soap doesn’t dry out skin
- Easy instructions for use
- Somewhat spendy
- Moisturizing cream contains parabens
- Foam lotion can irritate skin
- Scent was an issue for some
This H2Ocean Ultimate tattoo aftercare kit is essential for all of the healing stages of your new tattoo, plus it can be used after healing on your existing tattoos. This kit is designed to cleanse your tattoo, while also providing nourishment and moisture to your skin, which is bound to feel a little touchy right now.
This one-of-a-kind, all-natural water based aftercare system will keep your new tattoo bright and beautiful for many years to come. The ultimate tattoo care aftercare kit provides you with a three-step, safe, unscented, and revitalizing skin care regimen that is made for the tattoo industry by the tattoo industry.
Once your tat is healed, keep it moisturized and looking gorgeous with H2Ocean Aquatat Moisturizer. Protect your tattoos and all the rest of you from too much sun exposure with H2Ocean SPF 45 Sea Life Extreme Sunscreen.
If you’re just interested in tattoo cream, you can get the H2Ocean Ocean Care Skin Moisturizing Cream for less than $10.
Find more H2Ocean Ultimate Tattoo Care Kit information and reviews here.
-
After Inked Tattoo Moisturizer & Aftercare LotionPrice: $17.05Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- True vegan tattoo aftercare
- Good consistency
- Pleasant, light scent
- Moisturizes well, without feeling heavy or sticky
- May enhance scabs
- Can cause itching or irritation
- May sting when used on fresh ink
- Can cause pimples and rash
After Inked is well-respected in the tattoo, piercing and permanent makeup industry. It’s a daily skin moisturizer for new and existing tattoos that won’t stick to your clothes. If you’re looking for a truly natural tattoo aftercare product, Aft Ink is a non-petroleum based, paraben-free, fragrance-free, vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free formula.
It’s been clinically tested and dermatologist tested, so it’s safe for all skin types. Plus, it’s non-allergenic so it won’t irritate sensitive skin. After Inked is a premium product that’s been used and recommended by many world-renowned tattoo artists.
Enriched with grapeseed oil, this is a great daily moisturizer for all your tats. It can also be used on any permanent makeup procedure on lips, brows, eyeliner and areola. You can use it as well, as an after-laser tattoo removal moisturizing lotion.
And why carry a big bottle around, post tattooing? You can get the After Inked Tattoo Aftercare Lotion in convenient, disposable pillow packs. They also make a terrific piercing aftercare spray.
Find more After Inked Tattoo Moisturizer & Aftercare Lotion information and reviews here.
-
Urban Nomads Tattoo Aftercare OilPrice: $19.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good for skin and hair
- Great scent
- Helps renew and revitalize older tattoos
- Feels smooth and clean on the skin
- Unabsorbed oil can stain clothes
- Scent isn’t perfect for everyone
- Expensive for its size
This Urban Nomads tattoo oil is made with the best of Mother Earth’s treasures, to make your ink pop out and come to life. Its healing, moisturizing properties work perfectly on your new tattoo. It also helps to bring luminescence and clear contours back to your older tattoos.
This special formula combines Argan oil, vitamin E, and other nutrients that are well-known to be excellent for skin and hair. Because it’s so versatile, it can even be applied as a hair oil to help repair split ends. It is crafted with ingredients that penetrate your skin profusely, deeply moisturizing your tat.
Plus it has an amazing scent. It contains 100 percent natural ingredients including Moroccan cold-pressed Argan oil, sweet almond oil, sunflower seed oil and Bergamot oil. Hand-crafted in Spain, Urban Nomads tattoo oil is the perfect tattoo aftercare, guilt free, because it’s cruelty free and completely natural.
Urban Nomads makes a full line of beard care products as well, including beard wax and beard oil.
Find more Urban Nomads Tattoo Aftercare Oil information and reviews here.
-
Aquaphor Healing OintmentPrice: $12.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- #1 Amazon Best Seller
- Heavy duty healing power
- Medicated to soothe discomfort
- Good for many uses in addition to healing your tats
- Pretty greasy feeling
- Doesn’t smell great
- Isn’t as easily absorbed as some
- May cause breakouts
Trusted by dermatologists, pediatricians and people with new tattoos like you, Aquaphor Healing Ointment provides the special care that your new tat needs. That makes it a popular choice among those with lots of tattoo aftercare experience. It’s also great for your whole family, healing any very dry, chapped or irritated skin.
Specially formulated to create an ideal environment that protects and helps heal your skin, it’s perfect on your fresh ink. It’s also free of fragrance, dyes and preservatives, making it gentle for sensitive skin. Use this multi-purpose ointment to protect or soothe extremely dry skin, chapped lips, cracked hands and feet, minor cuts and burns, and any other skin irritations, so you can get on with your day comfortably.
It also helps prevent and soothe chafing, blisters, dry or chapped skin resulting from wind burn, cold or dry air. Because it protects, it will help to heal your new tattoo as well as other minor cuts, scrapes and burns. To add extreme moisture to your tattoo area, soothe it with Eucerin Aquaphor Healing Ointment. Aquaphor also makes an awesome Healing Lip Repair
Find more Aquaphor Healing Ointment information and reviews here.
-
Ora’s Amazing Herbal Tattoo SalvePrice: $22.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly rated by users
- 100 percent natural and organic
- Soothes itching and irritation on new tattoos
- Helps quickly heal fresh ink
- Not as moisturizing as some
- May cause breakouts
- Scent might be overwhelming to some
If you’re really into organic products, this 100 percent natural tattoo salve works because herbs are amazing healers. This tattoo ointment is slow-infused with an herbal blend formulated specifically for healing tissue, reducing inflammation, and reducing risk of infection.
Applying a thin layer to new tattoos will help to protect and keep them supple. The best tattoo aftercare products heal, soothe and relieve itching without clogging pores or leaching color. This salve is lanolin, petroleum, synthetic and paraben free. It is gently scented with essential oils of rosemary, thuja (cedar leaf) and tea tree.
Essential oils have been used throughout herb medicine history to help prevent infection. All ingredients were carefully selected for their healing, soothing, and protective qualities. This tattoo care salve contains moisturizing grapeseed oil infused with organic calendula, organic comfrey, organic plantain, organic chickweed, organic St. John’s Wort, organic burdock and thyme, organic coconut oil, beeswax, vitamin E And essential oils.
Ora’s Amazing Herbal also makes an Intensive Skin Salve for deep hydration and healing. If you’re especially sensitive to scents, or if you have extra sensitive skin, Touchy Skin Salve might be the solution for healing your new ink.
Find more Ora’s Amazing Herbal Tattoo Salve information and reviews here.
-
Tattoo Skin SilkPrice: $14.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great natural ingredients aid in healing
- Moisturizes and smooths
- Doesn’t feel greasy
- Smells great
- Scent is unappealing to some
- Product can seem hard and waxy
- May require warming to spread effectively
For those of us with an ink addiction, we know new tattoos need protection and healing vitamins. Unlike lanolin and petroleum based products, all-natural Tattoo Silk won’t clog pores or pull out your new ink. You’ll heal quickly with this hypoallergenic balm that protects and heals, while allowing your skin to breathe.
Full of vitamins and beneficial natural oils, this silk balm is a great tattoo aftercare solution. This tattoo cream helps rejuvenate, heal and protect your body’s largest organ – your skin – naturally. Vitamin-rich ingredients soften, replenish, restore and repair the most delicate, damaged, and itchy skin.
Just a few ounces of this natural balm can easily last as long as ten ounces of products diluted with water. With no water to evaporate, the moisture is sealed deeply into your skin, keeping it hydrated much longer. Tattoo Skin Silk will leave your tat feeling soft, healthy, healed and smooth.
To nourish the rest of your body and fight dryness and itching, try Healing Skin Silk. For soothing and relaxing your stressed out self, try the Itchy Bitch Skin Silk.
-
Motherlove Organic Tattoo CarePrice: $10.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reasonably priced compared to many
- Certified organic ingredients
- Hydrates and moisturizes without feeling sticky
- Smells great
- Reported inconsistencies with packaging
- Scent may be overpowering for some
- May cause skin reactions
Handcrafted in Colorado, Motherlove’s tattoo cream is made with certified organic calendula flowers and marshmallow root infused in extra virgin olive oil, beeswax, and shea butter. It helps to promote quicker healing of your new tattoo and its organic ingredients keep your pores from getting clogged. This allows your fresh ink to fully penetrate your skin.
The thoughtful formulation of herbs provides optimal moisturizing and healing properties, yet retains a consistency that is comfortable to apply. Unlike petroleum based products, Motherlove Tattoo Care allows your skin to breathe easy.
Motherlove makes a full line of organic products, like their Green Salve that quickly and effectively takes the itch out of insect bites, bee stings, and poison ivy. Motherlove is especially well known for their pregnancy and nursing products. Their Motherlove Nurturing Life gift box would make a wonderful gift for someone special.
Find more Motherlove Organic Tattoo Care information and reviews here.
-
Fisticuffs Tattoo BalmPrice: $13.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reasonably priced compared to many
- All natural ingredients ingredients
- Fights bacteria, cracking and swelling
- Helps speed healing
- Eucalyptus and peppermint scent isn’t for everyone
- Can feel grainy compared to some
- May not be best on super sensitive skin
Fisticuffs Tattoo Balm is a fast healing formula for tattoo aftercare. This balm is comprised of the highest quality ingredients and is specially formulated to aid in the recovery of your tattoos during the healing process. It contains no petroleum jelly, instead relying on an array of all natural ingredients that address issues like swelling, pain cracking and skin damage while fighting bacteria.
After washing your new tattoo, just apply a thin layer of Fisticuffs Tattoo Balm over your entire tattooed area once or twice a day until it’s healed.
Fisticuffs also makes a wide range of mustache and beard taming products. Find them here.
-
Redemption Lubricant, Barrier and AftercarePrice: $19.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by users
- Helps to minimize scabbing and itching
- Soothes pain and speeds healing
- Powerful and effective organic ingredients
- Excellent for sensitive skin
- Requires frequent reapplication
- Expensive compared to many
- Small quantity for the price
The terrific tattoo cream was developed specifically for tattoo artists and collectors. It acts as a lubricant, barrier and aftercare, all in one. While it may look and feel smooth like petroleum based products, it is 100% natural with powerful healing ingredients that include: organic Castor Oil, organic Sunflower Oil, organic Beeswax, organic Cocoa butter, organic Coconut oil, organic vegetable glycerin, organic Arrowroot powder, organic Calendula oil, organic Arnica, organic Chamomile extract, organic Rosemary extract, and mixed Tocopherols.
This amazing natural formula helps soothe and heal your new tat for a beautiful outcome. It keeps your ink and the skin around it deeply moisturized to prevent fading and keep your design looking new.
Find more Redemption Lubricant, Barrier and Aftercare information and reviews here.
-
Amazon’s Choice: INK-EEZE Green Glide Botanical Extract Aftercare Tattoo OintmentPrice: $25.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Helps your tattoo heal with less peeling and itching
- Natural botanical ingredients
- Can be used during and after tattooing
- Large container lasts and lasts
- Petroleum based formula isn’t for everyone
- Greasy and can stain clothes
- A lot of product if you’re only getting a little tattoo
- Kind of spendy
Developed and used by some of the most highly renowned tattoo artists in the industry, Green Glide’s botanical formula is made with a variety of healing and moisturizing plant extracts such as cucumber, licorice, carrot, and cranberry.
Great for use during the process as wells as tattoo aftercare, this ointment provides your skin with the necessary ingredients to help the tattoo machine go smoothly into skin. It ensures that your new tat gets all the necessary nutrients it needs to keep it moisturized and hydrated. Using green tea and other natural plant extracts, it provides the perfect healing touch, and it’s vegan-friendly, cruelty-free and made in the USA.
Once your tat has healed, protect it from fading and burning, as well as premature skin aging, with INK-EEZE Ink Shield UVA / UVB Blocking Tattoo SunScreen SPF30. INK-EEZE Ink Enhance is a daily moisturizer and skin conditioner that will keep your tattoo looking vibrant, and the heavenly cucumber lavender scent is pretty delicious too.
Find more INK-EEZE Green Glide Botanical Extract Aftercare Tattoo Ointment information and reviews here.
-
Ink Oil Tattoo Wash & Salve SetPrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Full tattoo care kit
- Botanicals to prevent swelling and infection
- Helps to reduce itching and scabbinb
- Nice organic ingredients
- Pretty spendy stuff
- Not everyone wants a combination pack
- Salve not as hydrating as some
This two piece set addresses both cleansing and moisturizing your tender new ink. Start with Susie Q Skin Ink Oil soothing tattoo wash. It’s great to use in the shower instead of antibacterial soap or instead of body wash to cleanse your new tattoo. It utilizes four therapeutic grade essential oils that are designed by nature to be anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, soothing to inflamed nerves and muscles, and to naturally combat scarring and scabbing.
Follow up with Ink Salve, which is rich in organic oils. It’s a soothing, long-lasting, and non-greasy lotion for tattoos. Also made with essential oils it helps to boost collagen production, prevent scarring, kill bacteria and reduce inflammation. Both formulas are all natural and contain no petroleum, lanolin, mineral oil, or synthetic fragrance. They’re also gluten, aloe, paraben and sulfate free.
Find more Ink Oil Tattoo Wash & Salve Set information and reviews here.
I haven’t tried a lot of these but I have had great success with Aquaphor. I find I don’t have to apply it as often as it tends to last 3-4 hours and as the pain starts to subside you can really spread it thin so you don’t have to use that much.
Some decent products here but 1 common theme is that they are all so thick and greasy, which doesnt allow the skin to breathe and heal properly, plus you dont want to have to forcefully rub into a wound just to absorb the cream as it will agitate the wound and interfere with the healing process.
Check out the newest, most exciting product on the scene – Ink Nurse (www.ink-nurse.com)
The consistency is thin and creamy, it absorbs far better than anything else, its light and an excellent moisturizer. 100% natural, organic, cruelty free and vegan friendly.
Ink Nurse has taken off global in just a few short months with tattoo artists requesting to stock it to use themselves on their customers, as well as customers from all over the globe.
DEFINITELY recommend checking them out!