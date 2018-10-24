9 Best Vitamin C Serums: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

A while back, I got a sample size face serum – a free gift in a goodie bag that came with the purchase of my beauty favorites. I hadn’t seriously used a serum before, so I wasn’t sure what to do with it. Use it before my moisturizer? After? Instead of? But I got hooked.

There are serums for nearly every skin issue and type, so vitamin C serum seemed the right choice for anyone like me, whose skin needs a brightening boost. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant, preventing and repairing environmental damage, especially from the sun.

In many face serum formulas, it’s combined with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, to slough away dead skin cells and allow your skin to renew, become stronger, with fresh new skin cells that are plump, healthy and moisturized.

Vitamin C serum also helps to diminish age spots and those darned ugly dark spots, left behind by blemishes, that seem to take forever to go away. It also allows your skin to actually hold in all that hydration from the moisturizers you love to use, meaning they sink more deeply into your pores, and work longer and harder.

Many of these hard working face serums don’t come cheap. Luxury brands can run into the hundreds of dollars, but their fans swear by them. Interestingly, many of the best vitamin C serums were in what I’d consider the budget category, so you’ll see me adding more of those to this list on a regular basis.