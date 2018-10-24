9 Best Vitamin C Serums: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

A while back, I got a sample size face serum – a free gift in a goodie bag that came with the purchase of my beauty favorites. I hadn’t seriously used a serum before, so I wasn’t sure what to do with it. Use it before my moisturizer? After? Instead of? But I got hooked.
There are serums for nearly every skin issue and type, so vitamin C serum seemed the right choice for anyone like me, whose skin needs a brightening boost. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant, preventing and repairing environmental damage, especially from the sun.
In many face serum formulas, it’s combined with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, to slough away dead skin cells and allow your skin to renew, become stronger, with fresh new skin cells that are plump, healthy and moisturized.
Vitamin C serum also helps to diminish age spots and those darned ugly dark spots, left behind by blemishes, that seem to take forever to go away. It also allows your skin to actually hold in all that hydration from the moisturizers you love to use, meaning they sink more deeply into your pores, and work longer and harder.
Many of these hard working face serums don’t come cheap. Luxury brands can run into the hundreds of dollars, but their fans swear by them. Interestingly, many of the best vitamin C serums were in what I’d consider the budget category, so you’ll see me adding more of those to this list on a regular basis.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.79 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $65.45 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.19 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.01 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $65.45 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $75.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $108.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $195.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Top Rated: TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C-Plus Super SerumPrice: $24.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Amazon’s Choice
- Leaves skin smooth and looking tighter
- Retinol and vitamin C help diminish dark spots
- Moisturizing hyaluronic acid plumps skin and reduces the look of wrinkles
- Can be too harsh for sensitive skin
- May sting or burn a little upon application
- Can cause some people to break out
Just like some vitamins and minerals work more powerfully inside your body, the same holds true outside your body as well. This vitamin C serum kickstarts you on the way to beautiful skin with a potent combination of 20 percent vitamin C paired with anti-aging retinol to deliver serious results.
Niacinamide improves the appearance of pores, fighting dullness and wrinkles. Botanical hyaluronic acid works to moisturize and strengthen skin, while salicylic acid helps to slough off dead skin cells, revealing a brighter, more invigorated complexion. Nourishing plant extracts, including aloe vera and rosehip oil naturally pamper your skin with moisture.
This cruelty free formula is free of parabens, sulfates, and GMOs, so you always know what you’re putting on your precious face.
Find more TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum information and reviews here.
-
Best for Men: Anthony High Performance Vitamin C SerumPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars by users
- Moderately priced compared to many
- Reduces dryness and flaking skin
- Helps lock in moisture
- Scent may be off-putting to some
- Women may not want to use a product formulated for men
- Pretty pricey for a small amount
- You need to use SPF, and it can increase your burn potential
This high performance face serum by Anthony Logistics for Men is filled with a stabilized vitamin C to protect skin against free radicals, while stimulating its production of collagen. Make no mistake though, Anthony skin care products are frequently used by women as well, and that makes this a great product to be shared, simplifying both his and her beauty routines, and reducing counter and cupboard clutter in your bathroom.
This face serum delivers a unique blend of polypeptides and AHA’s to re-texturize, rejuvenate and brighten your skin. Infused with licorice root extract, it helps to create a more even skin tone. Stabilized vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant helps skin appear smoother, brighter and more firm, while cucumber extract soothes stressed skin.
Clean skin first, without stripping it, while you also exfoliate and clear breakouts with Anthony Glycolic Facial Cleanser. Anthony Logistics Deep Pore Cleansing Clay loosens blackheads, unclogs pores, controls oil and evens skin tone.
Find more Anthony High Performance Vitamin C Serum information and reviews here.
-
Amazon’s Choice: Mad Hippie Vitamin C SerumPrice: $27.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Amazon’s Choice
- Helps to diminish dark marks and age spots
- Absorbs well without feeling sticky
- Creates a protective barrier that shields skin
- Pretty spendy for a small quantity
- Not effective for everyone
- Can be drying for some users
- Not as skin brightening as some
This all natural, vegan and cruelty free vitamin C serum is GMO free, which means you’ll automatically feel like trying it. But it has mad skilz, when it comes to face serum magic. This formula features hyaluronic acid to plump your skin and minimize the appearance of wrinkles, while keeping moisture levels high.
Ferulic acid, when combined with vitamins E and C in this serum, add up to some powerful free radical fighting antioxidants that help fight the signs of aging. But the real heavy hitter here is the vitamin C itself, which has been shown to diminish darks spots and brighten skin, for a more youthful appearance.
Botanicals add to the mix, with grapefruit, chamomile, clary sage and konjac root powder (it’s an Asian flower, BTW) team up to create a protective barrier for your skin, slough off dead cells, and calm and soothe, so brighter, more beautiful skin is in your future.
Find more Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum information and reviews here.
-
Best Buy: OZ Naturals Vitamin C SerumPrice: $16.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vegan formula
- Effectively evens skin tone and reduces the signs of aging
- Overwhelmingly enthusiastic reviews
- Cruelty-free
- Some found the scent unpleasant
- Thin consistency can be problematic
- Many issues reported with the bottle dropper
It’s amazing how sometimes the least expensive products receive the most positive reviews from users who’ve become fans. Such is the case with this highly rated vitamin C serum from Oz Naturals. This two-in-one serum delivers Vitamin C, a well-researched and proven antioxidant, along with plant-based AHA in the form of glycolic acid. Vitamin C is well known for its ability address multiple signs of aging skin, including hyper-pigmentation and uneven skin tone. In addition, it can help prevent future damage by combating free radicals.
Alpha hydroxy acids have been shown to improve the appearance of wrinkles, brighten skin tone and soften and smooth the skin. This serum contains no preservatives, emulsifiers, surfactants or PEGs, particularly important if you’re picky about what you put on your face.
To plump and hydrate dry, flaky skin, try another vitamin C serum, OZ Naturals Anti-Aging Hyaluronic Acid Serum with Vitamin C. Follow up with a OZ Naturals Super Youth Retinol Moisturizing Cream, and wake up beautiful.
Find more OZ Naturals Vitamin C Serum information and reviews here.
-
Obagi Professional-C SerumPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.1 out of 5 stars by users
- Gives skin a radiant, youthful glow
- Aids in repairing damaged skin
- Light vitamin C formula good for dry, sensitive skin
- Pretty spendy
- Those with normal to oily skin will need more concentrated skin serums
- Not effective for every user
- Many positive consumer reviews based on receiving free product
Obaji’s Vitamin C Serum is a concentrated formula that is so gentle, it’s actually recommended for anyone with dry, irritated, or sensitive skin. This face serum contains the L-ascorbic acid form of vitamin C, which is a potent antioxidant that helps to brighten your skin.
It also increases your skin’s ability to retain moisture, but perhaps best of all, it helps to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles – a skin care goal for almost everyone.
If you’ve got normal or even oily skin, you might want to try the more highly concentrated Obaji Professional-C 20 percent serum.
Find a wide selection of Obaji’s highly rated skin care products here.
Find more Obagi Professional-C Serum information and reviews here.
-
PCA Skin C-Quench Antioxidant SerumPrice: $75.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated well by users
- Leaves skin feeling soft and looking brighter
- Helps to diminish the look of blemish spots and age spots
- A little bit goes a long way
- A bite to your wallet
- Some packaging problems reported
- Can feel a bit sticky, even after it has dried
If you’re looking to protect your skin from free radical damage and pollutants, PCA Skin C-Quench is a gentle solution. It’s strengthening antioxidant serum is infused with lilac stem cell extract and reservatrol. These antioxidants are reported to help minimize the appearance of wrinkles, strengthen your skin, and protect it from further environmental damage.
C-Quench Antioxidant Serum is formulated to provide your skin with ultra-hydration as well as adequate cellular oxidation. Users report that it leaves their skin feeling soft and looking bright and radiant. PCA Skin also offers a rejuvenating skin serum to repair past damage, as well as a super hydrating serum that leaves skin feeling smooth, plump and refreshed.
Find more PCA Skin C-Quench Antioxidant Serum information and reviews here.
-
Jan Marini Skin Research C-ESTA SerumPrice: $108.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.2 out of 5 stars by users
- Delivers a long lasting brightening effect
- Firms skin and minimizes pores
- A little goes a long way
- Quite expensive
- Unpleasant aroma according to some
- Pump dispenser issues reported
- Small amount for the price
One of the things I’ve always appreciated about Jan Marini skin care products is the fact that dermatologists often recommend them. In fact, my derm is where I got one of my very favorite face creams, Bioclear, a daily bioglycolic exfoliator that keeps my oily skin clear of frequent breakouts.
C-ESTA Serum was formulated to lift, firm and tighten the appearance of facial contours with a potent antioxidant cocktail that relies on vitamin C and DMAE, a natural skin tightening agent, for powerful free-radical protection. According to the Jan Marini Skin Research team, “C-ESTA Serum was the culmination of years of intensive medical research that has resulted in the first stabilized form of lipid soluble topically applied Vitamin C in a patented delivery vehicle.”
For the healing and repair of aging and damaged skin, Transformation Cream gets rave reviews. Interested in more dermatologist recommended Jan Marini face products? Look here.
Find more Jan Marini Skin Research C-ESTA Serum information and reviews here.
-
Natura Bisse C+C Vitamin ComplexPrice: $195.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated extremely highly, based on limited reviews
- Brightens skin and lightens dark spots
- Can be used alone, or as part of a multi-step skin care approach
- Crazy expensive
- Works best if used in conjunction with the rest of their vitamin C regimen
- Not effective for every user
Natura Bisse is well known for their innovative and high quality skin care products for nearly forty years now. Their revitalizing and anti-aging serum provides high concentrations of Vitamin C, a natural antioxidant that slows the process of aging. Applied regularly, this serum gives your skin exceptional brightness and firmness. It stimulates the formation of collagen for elasticity, while restoring suppleness and a giving you a more youthful appearance. And it’s great for use any time of the year, delivering bright firm skin and fighting premature aging.
This vitamin C serum is well suited for all skin types. In fact, Natura Bisse’s entire line of vitamin C skin care offers a full face regimen that could leave you looking more beautiful with regular use. It includes face scrub, hydrating spray and moisturizer to deliver a four-pronged approach to more beautiful skin.
Find more Natura Bisse C+C Vitamin Complex information and reviews here.
-
Meaningful Beauty Crème de SerumPrice: $34.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely well priced compared to many vitamin C serums
- Leaves skin hydrated and glowing
- Minimizes visible fine lines and wrinkles
- Fragrance free
- Small amount for the price
- Not as potent in vitamin C as some other formulas
- Long, and somewhat concerning list of ingredients
- May cause irritation for some
As one of the well rated, yet most affordable vitamin C serums we’ve reviewed, Cindy Crawford’s skin care formula is unique. It combines the power of a serum with the rich and moisturizing effects of a cream, in a two tone swirl that enlivens the look of your skin.
Crème de Serum is designed to help restore moisture and firmness while reducing fine lines and wrinkles. This combination makes for a more vibrant, smoother, even toned and youthful-looking complexion.
Hyaluronic acid helps to maintain your skin’s hydration, enhancing your skin’s softness and suppleness. And the unique melon complex, along with vitamin C, helps to combat dark spots, wrinkles and other pesky signs of aging. We’ve all seen how good Cindy looks at 50+, which is an awfully great selling point.
To protect your freshly plumped and pretty skin, Meaningful Beauty day cream contains broad spectrum sunscreen with SPF20. If you want to blur the look of lines and wrinkles, Meaningful Beauty Ultra Lifting and Filling Treatment is an option. This cosmetic line also includes a serum to specifically target the eye area.
Find more Meaningful Beauty Crème de Serum information and reviews here.
In my experience, an added benefit of face serums in general is that they allow your foundation to glide on smoothly, meaning you can use less, and it will stay on longer. While they aren't the same as a primer, I've noticed a difference in how smooth they can make your skin look, and at my age, that's a bonus.
Whether you choose to buy a popular luxury brand, or opt for a more affordable vitamin C serum, you will notice a visible difference in your complexion. With diligent use, your skin will have a brighter, more firm texture, and feel softer too. Now that will give you a sunnier outlook on the day, won't it?
See Also:
• Best Retinol Cream
• Best Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook