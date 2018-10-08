10 Best Wrinkle Removers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

When it comes to getting older, there’s nothing more obdurate than wrinkles. Everyone at some point will want to fight those darned face lines, along with the scars, ages spots, enlarged pores and saggy baggy chins that come along with living.

But new technology is getting better, (just like we are) and now there are more ways to fight those fine lines and creases than ever before. There’s an emerging group of wrinkle removers that target your skin at a cellular level, helping to restore both firmness and elasticity, along with building collagen and elastin. The result can mean clearer, and, most importantly, younger looking skin.

But given all the options to keep your skin looking young, (think creams, serums, toners, masks and more) there are more awesome tools at your disposal to fight the signs of aging, and you can finally get your hands on them for home use. Once the exclusive domain of dermatologists and aestheticians, these anti-aging devices are pretty easy to use, and deliver visible results.

Microdermabrasion machines, LED skin therapy devices and facial toning devices all do a yeoman’s job of rejuvenating and returning your skin to a more youthful, healthy and vibrant glow. A face lifting device can smooth, tone and even sculpt. It can also help those prone to chronic acne, and its resulting scars, have smoother skin with fewer breakouts.

A few of these wrinkle removers may cause redness, and even a bit of stinging, somewhat like IPL laser hair removal devices. All of them come with specific instructions and a few cautions, especially about overuse. Microdermabrasion devices especially require you to wait between treatments, to avoid actually damaging your delicate skin.

We’ve looked at the best of them, all highly rated by users, for results, ease of use, and of course, price. But the bottom line is that, even if you invest in the most expensive of these home beauty tools, they’ll still be more affordable than regular trips to your dermatologist or the spa. If you’re game to start looking younger, faster, consider one of these Wrinkle Removers: 10 Best Anti Aging Devices.

1. Tria Beauty Age-Defying Laser

The Tria Age-Defying Laser is a clinically proven, FDA-cleared, fractional laser that treats multiple signs of aging on your entire face. The laser stimulates the production of collagen and elastin to diminish multiple signs of aging, for a more youthful, radiant and refreshed look in as little as two weeks.

This anti-aging device works by sending targeted beams of light deep within the skin to support natural collagen production. As new collagen forms, fine lines, wrinkles, and imperfections are naturally sloughed away, visibly reducing their appearance.

This laser uses the same fractional laser technology as professional in-office treatments, and is a more effective anti-aging solution than creams or serums alone. This skin laser literally treats your skin from within, as beams of light penetrate to create microscopic zones of cellular disruption.

Your skin will feel warm, but the surface is left undisturbed. It stimulates your body’s natural healing process, to rapidly heal the treated areas. Used before bed, you can target those hours when your skin is at the height of it’s healing process – during sleep.

Price: $495

Pros:

Makes skin look noticeably younger

Easy to use

Good for men and women

Helps combat sagging jaw and chin skin

Cons:

Seriously spendy

It can be painful to use

Takes several months of daily treatment sessions

Not effective for every user

Some reports of charging issues

2. Best Facial Toning Device: NuFACE Trinity Facial Trainer Kit with Wrinkle Reducer Attachment

The NuFACE Trinity Device is an FDA-cleared device designed to deliver beautiful skin, that offers professional results in an easy to use at-home system. This device features a smart skin sensor and interchangeable heads to enable a variety of spa-quality therapies to rejuvenate and tone your face.

The NuFACE Trinity comes standard with the microcurrent head which is built on the same microcurrent technology that made the NuFACE Classic the leading handheld facial toning device. With the microcurrent head attached, the NuFACE Trinity gently and effectively stimulates your skin to improve your appearance.

Essentially a face lifting device, it is carefully engineered, ergonomic design, with easy to use push button controls and a charging cradle, makes it simple to achieve real results in just a few minutes a day. NuFACE gel primer helps to transmit the soft wave micro currents below the skin’s surface to the facial muscles, making the Trinity even more effective. NuFACE collagen booster stimulates collagen production for maximum firming and tightening of skin.

Price: $429

Pros:

Improves skin’s elasticity and texture

Tightens jowl area

Gives face a brightened, more awake look

Wrinkle reducer may help minimize scarring and age spots

Cons:

It’s expensive

Micro-current may feel uncomfortable

Requires a gel barrier to work most effectively

Some reports of charger failures

3. Silk’n FaceFX Anti-aging Device

Over time, the impact of the environment and aging definitely diminishes the youthful appearance of most of our faces, resulting in unwanted wrinkles and poor skin tone. If you can’t afford expensive professional laser treatments and facials, but you want a more natural youthful appearance, the FaceFX might be what you’re looking for.

It’s a safe and pain-free alternative to Botox or surgery, and it’s more like having your own mini-facial spa at home. The FaceFX uses a 645 nm red light emitting diode (LED) to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improve skin tone, color and texture.

This device uses advanced Home Fractional (HF) technology to penetrate the skin to treat fine lines and wrinkles. HF technology is a synergistic combination of red light and dermal heating that targets the top layer of your skin. After a series of treatments, your dermal levels increase, and collagen is remodeled, to give your skin a more youthful, smoother appearance.

In clinical tests, 91 percent of users noted improved skin texture, while 69 percent saw a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles. Silk’n Serum enhances the anti-aging results of FaceFX and leaves skin feeling smooth and soft.

Because impulsed light can be damaging to your eyes, make sure to wear protective eye wear when using this device.

Price: $149

Pros:

Easy to use

Feels soothing and relaxing

Results noted in less time than some

More affordable than many

Cons:

Takes a lot of daily time and patience

Not effective for everyone

Short charger cord makes it inconvenient

Shelf-life issues reported

4. Best Microcurrent Machine: Lift Wand High Frequency Premium Anti Aging Device

the Lift Wand anti aging device is a perfect tool to fight wrinkles and fine lines. It also helps to reduce puffy eyes, heal cold sores, bruises and pimples, and even tackles saggy skin and those problematic under eye bags. This device exercises, stimulates, relaxes and strengthens your facial muscles.

You can also massage, exercise, and stimulate your neck muscles after a long and difficult day at the office. Using microcurrent, this easy to use anti-aging device removes wrinkles, reduces cellulite, tightens loose skin, and can help to reduce a double chin.

The stimulation rejuvenates your complexion, improving skin texture, and evening out skin tone. You can use the this anti aging device on any tricky area that’s showing signs of aging, from your forehead to your toes. It’s simple, safe and easy to use. For optimum results, you’ll want to plan for 10 to 15 minute treatments.

The Lift Wand comes with four different electrodes, each meant for a different application. The face electrode has a wider radius, making it easy to massage cheeks and other large areas. The zip zapper electrode is used for to pinpoint troubled areas like breakouts and scars. The comb electrode helps to stimulate hair follicles and increase hair growth. And the spoon electrode helps to tighten saggy skin around your eyes.

Price: $59

Pros:

Very reasonably priced compared to many

Well rated by product users

Easy to hold design

Effectively improves facial tone and texture

Cons:

The glass wands are very delicate and easy to break

Wands may be different than those in the photos

Not effective for every user

Takes patience to see results

5. Best Microdermabrasion Machine: PMD Personal Microderm System

PMD Personal Microderm can help you uncover your most vibrant, radiant complexion through an easy series of once a week treatments. This device replicates the treatment given by professionals by using the same Aluminum Oxide crystals on spinning discs.

This anti aging device uses vacuum action to gently pull skin towards the disc for optimum exfoliation. Once it removes the dead skin cells, your skin is able to absorb products much more effectively. The system includes several levels of exfoliating discs for both custom and controlled intensity.

With this tool, people of all skin types can rejuvenate their complexion. The PMD Personal Microderm tool unclogs pores, smooths, evens tone, reduces blemishes and improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The PMD works to remove the dead, dull skin cell barrier, increasing blood flow, and stimulating the body’s natural production of collagen and elastin.

Overall, this wrinkle remover smooths, and evens skin tone and texture, while it reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, blemishes, and enlarged pores. Minimize pores, reduce redness and irritation, and renew your skin’s tone and texture after microdermabrasion treatments with PMD Calming Neuro Neutralizing Toner. Increase cell renewal and improve skin’s overall healing and recovery process with PMD Professional Recovery Moisturizer.

Price: $159

Pros:

Similar microdermabrasion system to what professional aestheticians use

Simple, once per week treatments

Improves skin tone and texture

Helps diminish fine lines and wrinkles

Cons:

May lose suction over time

Can cause irritation, rash and scabbing

Used in combination with Retinol products is not advised

Some product life issues reported

6. Baby Quasar Pure Rayz Skincare Therapy Device

Pure Rayz is an advanced, FDA-cleared anti-wrinkle skin care tool. Designed for home use, it offers nearly effortless anti-wrinkle treatment, caused by depleted collagen and weakened elastin around the eyes, brows and mouth, and everywhere in between. Its large treatment head allows for maximum application of light along the intricate contours of your face.

The amount of power emitted by Pure Rayz is four times stronger than many competitors. More power means better results. This device’s technology offers a safe and natural approach to the treatment of aging skin. It’s cleared to work on all skin types and tones, without the need for down time. Treatment is easy.

With Pure Rayz, it takes eight weeks, at five treatments per week, to see results. After your initial treatment phase, you can use it just twice per week for maintenance. Each treatment takes less than 15 minutes – planning three minutes per facial area.

You just gently press the illuminated side of the Baby Quasar against your skin, and move it in a slow circular motion across the each section of your face. You’ll feel a pleasant, warm sensation as you use this anti-aging device. And a handy automatic timer lets you know when to move to the next section of your face.

If acne is your issue, Baby Quasar makes a special skin clearing device. For extremely problematic skin, the Baby Quasar Baby Blue light works by killing acne-causing bacteria and treating inflammatory acne vulgaris that has not responded to other acne therapies. Both are effective wrinkle removers as well.

Price: $199 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Easy to use

Helps reduce wrinkles and build collagen

Provides a relaxing, warming sensation

Tightens and firms skin with continued use

Cons:

Takes time and patience

Moderately spendy

Need to use eye protection with this device

7. Best Red Light Therapy at Home: LightStim for Wrinkles

Erase wrinkles naturally with LED light. LightStim is FDA cleared to treat wrinkles on your entire face. You can treat your forehead, crow’s feet, cheeks, nasal labial folds, jawline and even your lips. In clinical studies required by the FDA, 100 percent of participants showed significant improvement in their fine lines and wrinkles in just eight weeks.

LightStim’s multi-wave patented technology simultaneously emits multiple wavelengths (colors) of lights. The beneficial wavelengths of light within Lightstim work together to give your skin the nourishment it needs for a more radiant and youthful appearance.

LightStim LED light therapy devices have been used and recommended by medical spas, aestheticians, dermatologists, plastic surgeons and their clients for more than a decade. The breakthrough is that now you can do this same treatment at home.

LightStim Photo Serum helps boost your skin’s natural ability to protect and repair and is specifically formulated for use with LightStim for Wrinkles. LightStim Photo Masque helps to hydrate and repair your skin and enhances the benefits of LightStim for Wrinkles treatments.

LightStim also makes highly rated light therapy devices to help with acne as well as to decrease pain.

Price: $249

Pros:

Effectively improves the appearance of skin

Diminishes fine lines and wrinkles

Good for all areas of the face and hands

Helps clear problem skin

Cons:

Fairly expensive

Requires eye protection

Treatments are time consuming

Overuse can cause burns

8. Tripollar Stop Anti-Aging RF Device

The Tripollar Stop is a remarkable clinical skin renewal device that postpones and reverses the signs of aging, bringing you a fresh, younger look that usually requires professional treatments. The Stop has transformed professional treatments into a self-administered clinical treatment that you can perform in the comfort of your home.

This anti aging device uses clinically proven radio frequency technology to gently heat your skin from the inside. You’ll feel a warm, relaxing sensation all over your skin’s surface while the anti-aging, therapeutic action is taking place in the deeper layers of your skin. This heat induces an increase in dermal activity resulting in the stimulation of collagen production and thickening of the dermis (the skin’s foundation) leading to visible skin tightening, firming and renewal.

The recommended treatment regimen of 12-15 minutes, two to three times per week, for six to eight weeks can significantly reduce facial wrinkles and fine lines, providing you with improved skin texture and long lasting results.

The Stop kit includes the clinical skin renewal device, charger and the Stop Preparation Gel that’s specifically formulated for use with this device. While protecting the epidermis, the gel ensures delivery of the required energy into the deep layers of the skin in order to heat the targeted area to the optimal treatment temperature and stimulate collagen production.

Price: $409

Pros:

Effectively firms and tones skin

Reduces fine lines and wrinkles

Can be used all over the body to repair skin

Decreases sagging around neck and jowls

Cons:

Pretty darned spendy

Takes time and patience to see results

May cause skin irritation and burns if not used properly

Device cord makes use awkward for some

9. MicrodermMD Microdermabrasion Machine

MicrodermMD gently and powerfully exfoliates the top layer of skin cells utilizing a diamond-tip. Just like the experiences you’ve had in a spa or salon, you can now have these treatments in your own home at a fraction of the cost. Over time, using this device will result in healthy, even-textured, glowing skin with a reduced appearance of brown spots, and wrinkles.

It will even help clear up acne and reduce wrinkles without causing any redness or irritation. This device works on all skin types, from aging to sensitive to acne-prone. In addition, you will likely notice that your favorite skincare products will work better than ever, because this tool gently removes the top layer of skin allowing moisturizers and creams to soak in the skin even more effectively.

Once you’ve tried it, you might start referring to this diamond-tip microdermabrasion device as your new secret beauty weapon. Be sure to keep plenty of replacement filters on hand to keep your device running at its very best.

Price: $299

Pros:

Digital readout makes for easy use

Exfoliates extremely well

Comes with replacement filters and cleaning brush

Especially good for acne prone skin

Cons:

It’s expensive

Diamond tips wear out sooner than expected, and need replacing

Many precautions to consider

Can cause scratches from overuse

10. Rejuven Skin 5-in-1 Ultra Skin Rejuvenator

Rejuven Skin is a five-in-one skincare system that combines proven technologies to deliver treatment that stimulates dermal activity, tightening collagen fibers while increasing production. Your skin can actually become tighter and more supple. With regular use, you may also see a significant reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, regardless of your age and skin type.

This face machine for wrinkles uses ultrasound technology that penetrates more deeply than the dermal layer. This sound wave essentially increases your skin’s temperature and expands oxygenation to the cells, stimulating collagen protein and aiding in the removal of toxins. It helps to diminish fine lines and wrinkles, and repair lymph and capillary vessels.

Galvanic ions deeply cleanse the skin of impurities to restore shine and glow and stave off free-radical damage and premature aging. Photon Light Therapy penetrates the epidermis layer of the skin to deliver nutrition and increase cell healing.

The red light increases blood circulation to diminish wrinkles, tighten skin and encourages production of new skin cells. The blue light helps to diminish inflammation and acne. The green light calms and balances your skin and helps to even skin tone. And the micro-vibration at 12,000 RPM deeply massages each layer of your skin to increase circulation, open pores and discharge grease and grime.

Rejuven also has a full face photon LED therapy mask to brighten, tighten and rejuvenate your skin. It comes in at under a hundred bucks and is also highly rated, so both these wrinkle removers are super affordable.

Price: $109

Pros:

Helps to minimize fine lines and wrinkles

Good for oily, acne prone skin

Delivers rapid results

Quite highly rated by purchasers

One of the most affordable of all devices reviewed

Cons:

Somewhat vague instructions

Not powerful enough for some

Some reports of a short shelf life

May not be effective for every user

