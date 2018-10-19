9 Best Detangler Brushes: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

I have to admit, the first time I saw this my thought was, “That is a scary toothbrush.” This hair brush is unique to say the least.

You don’t use this like a standard brush–you move the brush through your hair slowly, letting the electric bristles do all the work.

Cone-shaped bristles confront knots at two angles, but the Tame the Mane comes at them from all angles. It’s battery-powered (two AA’s included) which make the eight wavey-looking bristles that rotate and vibrate. It sounds like it would create more tangles than help but this brush basically shakes the knots apart

It works amazingly with thicker and kinky hair. For hair that tends to get matted, this is indispensable. If your current brushing routine is taking forever, this can significantly cut that time down.

Check out the video below–you really have to see it in action to believe it.