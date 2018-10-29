10 Best Face Creams for Men: Which is Right for You? (2018)

Attention men: It’s time to stop undermining the importance of daily skin care.

Adding a face cream or moisturizer isn’t just about vanity, it’s about staying skin smart and protecting your face from the sun’s harmful rays when you head out the door. Skin cancer is more likely to affect more sun-exposed areas like the face, lips, neck, and ears. And while fair-skinned men are more at-risk, males of all skin-tones and backgrounds should take proper precautions.

When something as simple as a 30-second moisturizer application can protect your skin and even correct current sun damage, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be adding a face cream for men to your daily routine. Having healthy skin will improve the quality of your daily life and as a nice bonus, people will notice a difference too.

Now, men should keep their regimen as simple as possible, and as mentioned above, applying a face cream or moisturizer in the morning as well as evening takes no more than half a minute. When it comes to selecting the right moisturizer, one size or product, does not fit all. It’s best to know your skin type and what kind of results you’re hoping to get.

If you have sensitive skin and want to see an overall improvement, select a cream free from irritating ingredients including alcohol and some fragrances. If you want to reduce lines and/or acne, look for products that contain retinol or glycolic acid.

Before applying your face cream or moisturizer of choice, cleanse your skin with a mild face wash. This will remove any surface dirt or oil that could prevent the product from penetrating the skin’s surface. Then, with your face slightly damp, apply the moisturizer gently using upward strokes to help work the product into your pores. You can choose to do this only in the morning or again at night, depending on personal preference.

Of course, finding the right face cream for men can be a trying task. There are endless ingredients, promises, and price points to choose from. We went ahead and made it easy for you though, by finding ten of the best face creams for men available right now. Check them out, from least expensive to most pricey.