9 Best Facial Beds: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

When you read articles on how to choose a spa, they suggest asking how old the equipment is and gauging the caliber of the salon on how their facial tables look. Having ratty or outmoded treatment tables could send an unprofessional or even unsafe message to potential clients.
This is especially important for medical spas as when offering services like Botox injections, it’s important that your clients are feeling safe and relaxed, instead uncomfortable and fidgeting. If they spend the entire facial feeling uncomfortable on an old treatment table, there’s little chance that they’ll be walking out feeling relaxed and pampered.
See the end of the article if you’d like a breakdown of features to help you decide which is the right facial bed for you, but for now let’s look a the pros and cons of the best facial beds on the market.
Radi+ Spa Electric Rotating Facial Treatment BedPrice: $2,399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely adjustable
- Four independant motors
- Smooth electric transitions
- Reversable and removable armrests
- 240 degrees of rotation
- 385 pound weight limit
- Bigger investment upfront
- Limited rotation
- Remotes sold separately
The Radi+ Electric Facial Treatment Bed gets into the nitty-gritty of adjustability.
As an electric treamtment table, it has all the same smooth transition of height, incline of backrest and footrest, and tilt of the entire bed. It offers a foot of lift from 25 inches high to 37 inches high. The armrests are easily removable and reversible.
Where this bed gets interesting is in its incorporation of the sort of adjustment locks you see on massage therapy tables. A lock at the base allows for 240 degrees of manual rotation.
The end of the footrest unlocks so it can be extended or removed. The headrest has a removable bolster revealing a face cradle and an almost ridiculous amount of hinged adjustability as well as being removable.
The video below shows all the angles you can achieve with this headrest. Similar to the Lucent, the controls to the electric movement are on the side of treatment table but handheld remote or foot pedal options are available. It has a weight limit of 385 pounds and measures 73.2 inches long and 33.8 inches wide.
Find more Radi+ Spa Electric Rotating Facial Treatment Bed information and reviews here.
Lucent Euro Design Massage & Facial Electric Treatment BedPrice: $1,999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Looks gorgeous
- Smooth electric transitions
- Great adjustability
- Removable and reversible armrests
- 330 pound weight limit
- Control options
- Comes pre-assembled
- No 360 degree rotation
- No face cradle
- Not portable
For a minimalist look and sleek design the Lucent 2240 is both eye-catching and practical. It has three motors with smooth adjustable movement to raise and lower the bed from 26.4 inches tall to 34.3 inches as well as independently adjusting the incline of the headrest and footrest.
Movement is controlled by discreet switches on the side and back of the treatment table, but if you’d prefer a handset or foot pedal, those are options as well.
I love the look of the base. It’s so clean that it’s a little futuristic. The Lucent has a wide range of movement from seated position to completely flat. The padded armrests are removable as well as reversible for lying face down. The bed has a one year warranty. It has a weight limit of 330 pounds, less than others, and is 76.4 inches long by 34.3 inches wide.
Find more Lucent Euro Design Massage & Facial Electric Treatment Bed information and reviews here.
Heavy Duty Econo Facial TablePrice: $349.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1,500 pound weight limit with 600 pound working weight
- Converts to face down
- Built in storage
- Includes stool
- Affordable
- Some assembly required
- Limited adjustability
- Tall with no height adjustment
- No rotation
When your two biggest priorities are price and weight limit, the Econo Facial Table by SkinAct can handle a working weight of 600 pounds and static weight of 1,500 pounds. This is the strongest table on the list. The construction of it does bear out that what they were focused on was durability as the features and adjustability are limited.
And that makes sense–every point of movement is a potential weak spot and by eliminating those, the treatment table can handle more pressure. This bed can lay flat or the backrest can be raised manually in increments.
The height is not adjustable and is fairly tall compared to the other static tables at 29 inches high. If getting up onto a table is a challenge for your client base, consider going with an electric bed. There’s a towel rack on one end and the foundation provides a metal storage shelf for your tools and equipment.
With two inches of compressed foam, it isn’t as soft as higher end facial treatment beds but you can’t beat the strength. The treatment table converts to face down by removing the headrest pad to reveal a face cradle. It also comes with a rolling, adjustable stool. The Econo Facial Table measures 72 inches long and 25 inches wide, making it smaller than others.
Find more Heavy Duty Econo Facial Table information and reviews here.
SkinAct Cloud Electric Treatment TablePrice: $1,899.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Looks so comfortable
- Smooth electric transitions
- Removable armrests and headrest
- 350 pound weight limit
- Thick cushioning
- Unique base
- No 360 degree rotation
- Backrest and leg rest movement isn’t independant
- Small armrests
The Cloud Treatment Table has a very unique look to it in a facial bed. It looks less like a medical treatment chair and much more like a comfy bed.
Cloud is a welcoming, memorable design with thick padding that your clients can really sink into.
You adjust the bed via a hand remote that controls the height and angle of the table. The Cloud can be lowered to 25.5 inches tall and raised up to 33 inches tall. Not a huge range, but not bad at all.
The angle of the knees and backrest adjust at the same time and unfortunately they can’t be adjusted separately. That’s the one major downside to this bed.
The arms and headrest are quickly removable to customize the bed to your clients’ needs.
Find more SkinAct Cloud Electric Treatment Table information and reviews here.
Monet 4 Electric Facial Treatment BedPrice: $2,299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extreme level of adjustability
- Smooth electric transitions
- Hidden wheels for rotation and movement
- Converts to face down with arm shelf
- 400 pound weight limit
- 15 inches of height adjustment
- Requires an outlet
- No 360 degree rotation
- Not everyone wants wheels
If you’re looking for a modern, professional facial treatment bed, check out the Monet 4 by SkinAct. This electric treatment table has four independent motors for an extremely high level of adjustability. Using the attached remote you can raise and lower the entire bed from 20 inches tall to 35 inches tall, raise or lower the headrest, raise or lower the foot rest, and tilt the entire bed either forward or back.
A huge range of height adjustment makes this a great bed for clients who would normally have trouble getting on and off a regular treatment table. The video below shows the bed in motion and you can see just how smooth the transitions are.
It doesn’t have 360 degree rotation, but beneath the base there are hidden lockable wheels so the bed can be rotated that way. The pillow on the headrest is removable to reveal a face cradle to convert the bed for a face down position.
There is even a hanging arm shelf, something you see on massage tables, so your client has a comfortable place to rest their arms when laying on their stomach. The standard armrests are removable without tools to meet your client’s individual preferences.
The bed has a working weight of 400 pounds and is covered in four inches of foam padding. It’s 76.4 inches long and 31.5 inches wide.
Find more Monet 4 Electric Facial Treatment Bed information and reviews here.
Bents Electric Treatment TablePrice: $2,099.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smooth electric transitions
- Hand-held remote
- Excellent adjustability
- 350 pound weight limit
- Full foot of height adjustment
- Converts to face down
- 160 degrees of rotation
- Headrest pad strap is awkward
- Rotation isn’t 360 degrees
- Bigger investment upfront
The Bents Electric Treatment Table offers a unique tapered headrest design for a stylish look. It’s a four motor bed with full independent adjustments for backrest, footrest, full table tilt, and 12 inches of height adjustment from 25 inches tall to 37 inches tall.
The smooth, electric adjustments are made with a handheld remote attached to the base by a long coiled cord. There’s a hook so you can hang the remote up when you’re not using it.
It has 160 degrees of manual rotation with a lock on the base so you can keep the bed steady in place. See it move in this YouTube video.
The footrest comes off or extends for taller clients and the headrest pad is adjustable and removable by Velcro to make use of the face cradle. The adjustment strap of the headrest isn’t as elegant as it could be as you have this strap sitting there which isn’t as attractive as other model’s solutions to this feature.
For converting to face down, the armrests are removable and reversible. Two layers of memory foam cover the bed and it has a weight limit of 350 pounds. This treatment table measures 77 inches by 32 inches wide.
Find more Bents Electric Treatment Table information and reviews here.
ColdBeauty Facial Massage BedPrice: $405.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hydraulic pump with warranty
- 360 degree rotation
- Back and footrest recline independantly
- Four inches of foam padding
- 400 pound weight limit
- Converts to face down
- Reclining adjustments are a little choppy
- Not as smooth as electric
- Needs assembly
The ColdBeauty Bed rotates, lifts, and reclines without the use of electricity. It strikes a good balance of price and features. With the help of a hydraulic foot pump, the surface can be raised from 23.5 inches tall to 29.5 inches tall. The base allows for 360 degrees of rotation for ease of maneuverability and locks to keep it in place. Both the backrest and footrest have multiple adjustment positions from lying flat to sitting upright.
These adjustments are made in the same way as poolside lounger with multiple slots for the support beam to fit into. This gives you options without springing for electric, tough it isn’t as smooth or professional as an electric model.
If you’re set on electric, there is a similar style table by InkBed that adjusts via a remote and it’s that much more expensive.
A full four inches of high-density foam helps your clients sink in and relax. The armrests are removable simply by pulling them or slotting them back in so you can adjust the bed quickly and without tools.
The pad on the headrest is also removable revealing a face cradle so your clients can comfortably lie face down, though I wouldn’t suggest full massage therapy on this treatment table. The bed has a weight limit of 400 pounds and the hydraulic pump comes with a one year warranty.
This treatment table will need to be assembled, but there is a step-by-step video available on YouTube that shows the entire process if you need a little help. The bed is 67 inches long and 30 inches wide with the armrests.
Find more ColdBeauty Facial Massage Bed information and reviews here.
Hera Facial Table by IcarusPrice: $239.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good temporary or budget bed
- Includes rolling stool
- Backrest and footrest adjustable
- Face cradle
- Choice of colors
- 300 pound weight limit
- Limited adjustability
- No height movement
- Lower weight capacity
- Not as comfortable or professional looking
For those just starting out or on a budget, the Hera Facial Table is a good option for a basic stationary treatment bed. It’s not the lap of luxury and doesn’t have the same features as higher end facial treatment beds, but when you’re limited by other factors this is a budget treatment table that will meet your needs.
While it doesn’t have height adjustability (the seat is at 25.75 inches tall), the backrest and footrest are both adjustable with multiple positions using the same notch system that a patio lounge chair would.
The arms are removable and the pad on the headrest removes for when you need the use of a face cradle. In this price bracket the cushioning isn’t as thick or soft as other beds and it has a lower weight limit at 300 pounds.
The Hera comes in white and black and comes with an included rolling, adjustable height stool. It’s 66.5 inches long and 21.75 inches wide.
Find more Hera Facial Table by Icarus information and reviews here.
Hilux Electric Facial & Massage Treatment TablePrice: $2,199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely stable
- Three motors for smooth electric adjustments
- Built-in storage
- 600 pound weight limit
- Choice of colors
- Two options for face cradles
- Not as adjustable as others
- Larger
- No rotation
For a very different look we have the Hilux with its sturdy, more substantial base. Instead of one stand supporting the treatment table, the Hilux table has two which makes a huge difference when it comes to stability.
The large cabinet base also ensures that it would take some serious effort to tip this one. The design and steel construction allows for a big boost in weight capacity as this one has a working weight of 600 pounds.
The remote-controlled electric adjustability is smooth and allows you to raise the height of the bed from 25 inches tall to 32.5 inches tall. The backrest and foot rest also incline and recline, though not as much as others that can practically convert into a chair. If you’re looking for a bed that can tilt and give you the option of Trendelenburg position, this one isn’t for you.
See it’s movement in action in this YouTube video.
The base has three drawer compartments for storage for your tools, towels, and other equipment. The armrests are removable and the pillow on the headrest comes off for access to a face cradle. There’s also a more traditional massage table cradle that you can optionally attach to the footrest end of the bed depending in your needs and the client’s comfort.
It comes with a one year warranty and is 78 inches long (93 with the optional face cradle) and 36 inches wide. It’s also available in cream.
Find more Hilux Electric Facial & Massage Treatment Table information and reviews here.
How to choose the right facial bed.
There isn't one best facial treatment bed because every esthetician has different needs, preferences, and client base. We'll cover the most common points to consider.
Skin Inc. had a great article on How to Correctly Organize a Treatment Room if you're looking for more tips to create a relaxing space.
How much adjustability do you need?
Facial beds run the gambit from very limited adjustments to four independent motors and 360 degree rotation. Adjustability is important for both the client and the esthetician.
Being able to lower the seat is critical for elderly or pregnant clients and anyone with mobility issues who might not be able to hop up on a taller table or safely climb a step stool.
Being able to adjust of the angles of the head and leg portions of the table mean you can better customize the bed to meet each client's individual physical comfort needs.
Being able to adjust the height of the bed is also hugely important for the long-term health of the esthetician. When the client is too low or too high for the person providing services you run into bad ergonomics leading to back pain and other work strain injuries.
Electric or hydraulic.
Hydraulic beds tend to have a height adjustment similar to salon chairs with a foot pedal to pump the treatment bed up or down. Other adjustments are not hydraulic in these models and are usually controlled by a mechanism similar to a reclining patio lounger.
These models are perfect for people on a budget who don't want to sacrifice adjustability for a cheaper, static model. They won't give you the range or control that an electric model would, but they also don't need to be plugged in, giving you more freedom in placement.
Electric beds need an outlet but they provide greater customization and significantly smoother transitions compared to the jerking motion common with hydraulic pumps. Some are even able to rotate up 360 degrees and adjust the height and incline with a hand-held remote.
These designs have a more professional, high-end feel to them and are better for those catering to the elderly and other populations with mobility limitations as they can transition from laying flat to a seated position by raising them up gently.
Budget.
Facial treatment beds are an investment. You can get a serviceable starter stationary bed for around $300, but at that price you will be sacrificing durability and higher quality features. I've included several options in this price range because it's still important to know which beds at this budget are the ones to go for when you're just starting out or have limited capital.
For quality treatment tables, prices around $2,000 are completely reasonable for the features included in tables like this. The cost of a facial on the lower end of average is around $100. If you're seeing five clients a day in a five day week--you can make up the cost of a quality table in just one week.
To stretch your budget, make sure you're not leaving any discounts on the table. If you're not already aware of Amazon Business Accounts, they're free, for businesses of all sizes, allow for multiple linked accounts, and qualify you for exclusive business discounts.
Space.
Space is likely the biggest determining factor after budget.
If the bed is too big for your treatment room it can feel overwhelming to the client and be difficult for you to maneuver while you're working. Pay close attention to the given measurements and make sure you're comparing them to your treatments rooms.
Your clients come to you for comfort and relaxation. If they don’t see orderliness within the process – if things are broken down or used – then that will send a message to them that they should consider going elsewhere for their treatment. Image = Value = Comfort = Your increasing success in the world of massage.