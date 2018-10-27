9 Best Facial Beds: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

See the end of the article if you’d like a breakdown of features to help you decide which is the right facial bed for you, but for now let’s look a the pros and cons of the best facial beds on the market.

This is especially important for medical spas as when offering services like Botox injections, it’s important that your clients are feeling safe and relaxed, instead uncomfortable and fidgeting. If they spend the entire facial feeling uncomfortable on an old treatment table, there’s little chance that they’ll be walking out feeling relaxed and pampered.

When you read articles on how to choose a spa, they suggest asking how old the equipment is and gauging the caliber of the salon on how their facial tables look. Having ratty or outmoded treatment tables could send an unprofessional or even unsafe message to potential clients.

How to choose the right facial bed.

There isn't one best facial treatment bed because every esthetician has different needs, preferences, and client base. We'll cover the most common points to consider.

Skin Inc. had a great article on How to Correctly Organize a Treatment Room if you're looking for more tips to create a relaxing space.

How much adjustability do you need?

Facial beds run the gambit from very limited adjustments to four independent motors and 360 degree rotation. Adjustability is important for both the client and the esthetician.

Being able to lower the seat is critical for elderly or pregnant clients and anyone with mobility issues who might not be able to hop up on a taller table or safely climb a step stool.

Being able to adjust of the angles of the head and leg portions of the table mean you can better customize the bed to meet each client's individual physical comfort needs.

Being able to adjust the height of the bed is also hugely important for the long-term health of the esthetician. When the client is too low or too high for the person providing services you run into bad ergonomics leading to back pain and other work strain injuries.

Electric or hydraulic.

Hydraulic beds tend to have a height adjustment similar to salon chairs with a foot pedal to pump the treatment bed up or down. Other adjustments are not hydraulic in these models and are usually controlled by a mechanism similar to a reclining patio lounger.

These models are perfect for people on a budget who don't want to sacrifice adjustability for a cheaper, static model. They won't give you the range or control that an electric model would, but they also don't need to be plugged in, giving you more freedom in placement.

Electric beds need an outlet but they provide greater customization and significantly smoother transitions compared to the jerking motion common with hydraulic pumps. Some are even able to rotate up 360 degrees and adjust the height and incline with a hand-held remote.

These designs have a more professional, high-end feel to them and are better for those catering to the elderly and other populations with mobility limitations as they can transition from laying flat to a seated position by raising them up gently.

Budget.

Facial treatment beds are an investment. You can get a serviceable starter stationary bed for around $300, but at that price you will be sacrificing durability and higher quality features. I've included several options in this price range because it's still important to know which beds at this budget are the ones to go for when you're just starting out or have limited capital.

For quality treatment tables, prices around $2,000 are completely reasonable for the features included in tables like this. The cost of a facial on the lower end of average is around $100. If you're seeing five clients a day in a five day week--you can make up the cost of a quality table in just one week.

To stretch your budget, make sure you're not leaving any discounts on the table. If you're not already aware of Amazon Business Accounts, they're free, for businesses of all sizes, allow for multiple linked accounts, and qualify you for exclusive business discounts.

Space.

Space is likely the biggest determining factor after budget.

If the bed is too big for your treatment room it can feel overwhelming to the client and be difficult for you to maneuver while you're working. Pay close attention to the given measurements and make sure you're comparing them to your treatments rooms.

