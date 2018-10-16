9 Best Facial Steamers: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

Whether it’s the time of year where you’re stuck inside, or you’re out in the hot sun and spending time poolside or lakeside, a facial steamer can be your skin’s best friend. When it’s cold, you’re likely buffeted by harsh winter winds that can dry your skin. In summer, you might need to clean pores of pool chemicals and sunscreen.
A facial steamer, or facial sauna, has lots of great benefits. These steam machines can deeply cleanse your skin, removing impurities, opening blocked pores, and minimizing blackheads. But they also possess some healing powers for those of you with acne-prone skin. Used in conjunction with a facial cleansing brush, they can be especially beneficial for acne suppression.
In addition, that steam, whether cool or warm, using nano-ionic mist particles or not, helps increase circulation, aids in sloughing off dead skin cells, and frankly, feels a little like heaven when you’re cold and parched, or have a stuffy head and sinuses.
Many of the steamers we’ve reviewed here actually feature steam concentrators specifically to tackle dry sinuses, allergies and chronic runny noses. Used in conjunction with home air purifiers, you can breathe easier, sleep better and wake up without those darned puffy eyes.
As an added bonus, these sorts of home facials maximize the impact of your favorite eye and face creams, moisturizers and serums, because your skin literally opens up and accepts all their nutrients much more efficiently. With as much as you spend on them, who wouldn’t want their full benefit?
If you grew up with the old tradition of holding your face over a steaming pot of water with a towel over your head, you can kiss those days goodbye. Today, the best facial steamer will be portable, easy to use and small enough to fit into even the most cramped bathroom cabinet or closet.
You can use them as mini-humidifiers, or prop them on your nightstand for a quick way to relax just before bed. Plus, you have far less chance of getting burned by hot water, as most of these machines carefully regulate temperatures, and the best of them shut off automatically when they run dry.
Most facial steamers recommend using only distilled water to fill their reservoirs. Distilled water ensures that you’re not getting any bacteria in your steam, and it also helps to eliminate chemical buildup that might occur when using regular tap water. Some steamers feature UV lighting inside to ensure your steam is crystal clean.
A few steamers even allow for the use of aromatherapy, which can be especially helpful when it comes to deep relaxation. Essential oils can also be terrific at clearing clogged sinuses, relieving headaches and enhancing your focus and cognition.
All of our picks for the best facial steamer are distinctly for home use. There are many reasonably priced professional, spa quality face steamers that you might also consider for home use, if you have the desire, expertise and most importantly, the cash, and room to store them.
Let’s look at the most popular, highly rated brands of facial saunas and steamers and don’t forget, any one of these great machines would make a pretty perfect gift for someone you love. Here are our picks for the 9 Best Facial Steamers with this easy buying guide.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $23.79 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Top Rated: OKACHI GLIYA Professional Warm Mist Nano Ionic Facial SteamerPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly rated by users
- Compact design includes a mirror on top
- Larger water vessel than some
- Creates consistent 104 degree steam
- More expensive than some
- Must use distilled water for optimum performance
- Not suited for dry or sensitive skin
- Some shelf life issues reported
An intelligent steaming balance system is behind the popularity of this facial steamer because it will automatically keep the steam at a relaxing and pleasant 104 degrees Fahrenheit during your treatment. Using the most advanced nano-technology, the ceramic heating element turns water into micro-fine particles, disinfected by an internal UV Light.
With an 80ml water vessel, this steamer gives you slightly longer treatment times than some others. And longer steaming means better moisturizing, and cleaner, clearer pores. The easy to understand microcomputer touch-panel means the steamer is simple to operate, or you can control the on and off function by simply shutting the attached mirror lid on top.
As with most steamers, this unit is helpful in clearing up acne, moisturizing your skin, and giving your complexion an overall boost, and is a relaxing way to pamper yourself, while doing something healthy.
Find more OKACHI GLIYA Professional Warm Mist Nano Ionic Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
-
Most Affordable Facial Steamer: Revlon Facial SaunaPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated four out of five stars by purchasers
- Very reasonably priced
- Comes with both facial and nasal cones
- Produces plentiful steam
- Takes a long time to heat up
- Looks and feels flimsy
- No auto shut-off feature
- Face shield not large enough for some
Revlon’s soothing facial sauna is a complete two-step system with both a facial and nasal cone. The facial cone lets you direct the steam to your whole face, opening up pores for a deep cleansing regimen. The hot soothing mist helps moisturize and soften skin, while helping to restore natural radiance.
There’s no doubt that steam leaves your skin feeling fresh and renewed. The nasal cone narrows the steam stream to focus on cleansing and clearing blocked nasal passages. Steam treatments are both relaxing and therapeutic, and the thermostatically controlled temperature means you’ll get this healing warm moisture that’s not too hot or too cool.
-
ETTG Spa Home Facial SteamerPrice: $23.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.1 out of five stars by purchasers
- Easy to set up and use
- Steam concentrator helps unclog blocked sinuses
- Helps to reduce blackheads and acne
- Steam is not as strong as expected
- Face mask can put you in an awkward position
- Has a heavy plastic smell at first
You can treat yourself to luxurious spa treatments in the comfort of your own home with this ETTG Facial Sauna System. Simply activate the hydrophilic factor, and replenish water in your skin. This facial steamer promotes the regeneration of collagen, reduces hairline cracks and wrinkles and helps to restore your skin for a soft, smoother complexion.
It also helps to improve your skin’s absorbency, allowing it to soak in nutrients from your favorite creams and moisturizers. Believe it or not, this dandy home facial spa also helps to weaken pigmented spots, meaning your face will look clearer with a more smooth and even skin tone.
The cleansing steam kills skin bacteria which means it can help to suppress acne, allowing irritated skin to heal. This steamer comes with a sinus cone that concentrates the steam to help clear clogged sinuses and the larger cone which accommodates your entire face. The facial sauna system comes with a facial tool featuring a gentle exfoliating brush.
Just one fill with water gives you anywhere from ten to thirty minutes of soothing mist, and the automatic shut-off is definitely a bonus. Used with a Dead Sea mud mask, your skin will feel and look unbelievably clean and fresh.
Find more ETTG Spa Home Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
-
Conair Facial Sauna SystemPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 3.7 out of five stars by purchasers
- Very reasonably priced
- Helps to alleviate stuffy nose and congestion
- Leaves skin feeling super moisturized
- May cause burns if used improperly
- Steam volume is less than some users prefer
- Can feel too hot for some
- Plastic face shield less ergonomic than some models
It’s easier than ever to give yourself a relaxing and rejuvenating facial at home with this Conair facial spa. It gently steams open clogged pores and rejuvenates your skin. A narrow sinus cone helps clear nasal and sinus passages. It’s super easy to use with a timer, automatic shut-off and a water cylinder for accurate filling.
This face steamer comes complete with dual facial sauna cones: the wide facial steamer and a narrow sinus cone. The Conair facial tool includes a gentle exfoliating brush, along with a sponge for applying moisturizer, making this a complete facial system. The timer allows you to customize the length of your facial or nasal treatments.
The large cone is 6.75 inches wide and has a flared, open side to accommodate your face, chin, and neck for cleansing. The small cone is 3.5 inches wide, so steam is directed into the nose, where it can be breathed in during allergy and cold season. And for safety, the unit automatically shuts off after 45 minutes.
Find more Conair Facial Sauna System information and reviews here.
-
KINGA Nano Ionic Facial SteamerPrice: $26.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.2 out of five stars by purchasers
- Very high steam volume
- Provides fast, full steam in under 30 seconds
- Super effective for acne prone skin
- Cannot be used with aromatherapy oils
- Some water tank malfunctions reported
- No facial shield to direct steam
- Not as durable as some
We all know that hot steam effectively helps to open the pores, cleansing your skin and leaving it ready to fully absorb the nutrients from your favorite creams and moisturizers. The KINGA Nano Ionic Facial Steamer features an ultrasonicator which instantly evaporates water into a fine consistent mist stream for your face.
With a full tank of distilled water, this unit will provide six to nine minutes worth of pure, hydrating and cleansing moisture. Larger than many other facial steamers, it utilizes an advanced, yet highly miniaturized, Positive Thermal Coefficient (PTC) ceramic heating element that instantly vaporizes clean water to produce visibly strong steam.
Coupled to an internal fan, the directed micro-fine steam penetrates deep into all your skin’s layers, helping to replenish the water in your skin, promoting collagen regeneration and killing bacteria to suppress acne. The UV lamp inside the unit sterilizes the steam so that it reaches your skin in the purest fashion.
Find more KINGA Nano Ionic Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
-
Panasonic EH-SA31VP Spa-Quality Facial SteamerPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated four out of five stars by purchasers
- Compact unit fits well into small spaces
- Delivers lots of steam almost immediately
- Great for skin and sinuses
- Pretty darned spendy
- Steam can smell funny to some
- Some reports of water containers cracking
- Some Panasonic customer service complaints reported
The compact ES-SA31VP Panasonic Facial Steamer with nano ionic steam makes it super simple to enjoy beautifying, spa-like facial sauna treatments at home. With a simple push of a button, this face steamer generates warm, soothing waves of ionic steam particles.
These particles are 4,000 times finer than ordinary steam particles, so they more effectively penetrate and moisturize the skin. In just six minutes, the deep-cleaning nano-steam helps to relax and soften your skin, while purging makeup, dirt and other impurities from your pores.
Purifying moisture can be a great part of your regular skin care regimen to thoroughly cleanse facial skin for easier makeup application. This best facial steamer also works great at the end of the day to cleanse off the makeup, dirt and oils that build up, leaving you with a soothed and refreshed complexion.
Since the steam is especially relaxing, a treatment right before bed will likely have you resting better, which also means you’ll wake up looking better. Steaming at night is the perfect time for a treatment, because your skin does most of its healing and regeneration while you sleep. And, because this unit is so compact, it won’t take up a ton of room on your counter or nightstand.
Panasonic makes a wide range of terrific personal care and beauty tools. Find more of them right here.
Find more Panasonic EH-SA31VP Spa-Quality Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
-
Kingdom Cares Nano Ionic Hot Mist Moisturizing Facial SteamerPrice: $34.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars by purchasers
- Very affordable
- Cool built in mirror feature
- Nano-ionic steam penetrates skin more effectively
- Nozzle can get very hot
- Steam temperature may be too hot for some
- Small unit requires users to move their face more than those with a facial shield
The Kingdom Cares Hot Mist Facial Steamer delivers nano-ionic steam to effectively moisturize your face, relieve dryness and help your skin look relaxed and smooth. This home facial steamer takes the advanced PTC ceramic heating element to vaporize clean water and produce strong steam, in under a minute.
The micro-fine nano steam, when combined with ionic water particles, can be up to ten times more effective in penetrating your skin. Steaming is an effective way to soften the skin’s cuticle, unclog pores and improve your skin’s absorbency.
The other cool thing about this facial steamer is that it takes into consideration you might want to double down on your beauty treatment, by using it in conjunction with a mask. This machine comes with a built-in mirror on the top that allows you to effectively spread creams and other products, while you’re steaming.
With repeated use, you will likely see a reduction in blackheads and breakouts, while also improving your skin’s circulation and cell vitality. This machine is easy and safe to use. The intelligent temperature control unit to prevent the steamer from running dry and burning, getting our nod as a best facial steamer.
Find more Kingdom Cares Nano Ionic Hot Mist Moisturizing Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
-
KINGDOMBEAUTY Large 2-in-1 Hair and Facial SteamerPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 3.9 out of five stars by purchasers
- Comfortably hydrates hair, skin, nasal passages and eyes
- Helps decongest pores
- Helps to restore skin after a sunburn
- More expensive than some
- Cool mist not preferred by all users
- No face or nasal shields to direct mist spray
This Kingdom Beauty warm mist facial steamer can provide an efficient and healthy way to moisturize your skin with full-powered and stable steam. The steam is generated by ultrasonic vibration by a special element inside the appliance. It breaks the water particles into nano-ionic steam, which can penetrate the skin more easily.
With regular use, the cool steam can help to refresh your skin, repairing it from overexposure to the sun in both summer and winter. The steam will clean away dead cells and accelerate rejuvenation after a sunburn. It penetrates skin deeply to dilute and remove oil, hints of leftover makeup and other environmental pollutants.
Because this comes with a cap, this steamer is especially effective at refreshing and moisturizing hair, without washing it, or it can give your hair mask or moisturizer an added boost. Give yourself scrunchy curls, or simply give your limp hair a lift by touseling and towel drying if you're just planning to refresh.
This steamer can soften keratin, making your face easier to cleanse, and improving absorption of moisture, along with tightening and brightening your face. While it’s great to have a machine that can help repair sunburned skin, it also pays to protect your face and body with excellent sunblock before you hit the slopes or the beach.
Find more Kingdom Cares Nano Ionic Cool Mist Moisturizing Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
-
Xmayr Nano Ionic Facial SteamerPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.1 out of 5 stars by purchasers
- Safety shut-off feature if steamer is accidentally tipped over
- Produces lots of steam
- Very easy to use and fill
- Must use distilled water
- Not suitable for aromatherapy
- May not deliver steam for as long as stated
- Can be hard to direct the steam for a full face treatment
If you’re feeling unsatisfied with your cleanser because it doesn’t seem to be deeply cleansing your skin, this affordable facial steamer can help you to open and unclog your pores. It actually helps melt away many of the dirty substances on your face.
For those with sensitive skin, one ten minute treatment with this face steamer will keep skin toned and radiant. For those with regular skin, this facial sauna can be used two or three times per week to keep skin feeling clean, taut and super hydrated.
With a UV light inside, this steamer kills any bacteria, so the nano ionic steam reaches your skin in form. The large 70ml water tank allows for 12 minutes of working time, to replenish your skin, increasing blood circulation, which can delay the effects of aging.
Affordable and highly rated, this facial steamer would also make a great gift for someone you love.
Find more CkeyiN Nano Ionic Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook