11 Best Halloween Nail Decals For Spookier Nails (2018)

Our Review

I bought myself this set (with my own money) a while ago and it's still my go-to for the Halloween season. It comes with 10 small nail stamping plates, each with a different theme: Edgar A. Poe, witchcraft, spooky text, killer carnival, organs, zombies, werewolves, mad scientist, vampires, and mummies.

These plates create crisp, clean images, even on their most detailed designs like the cursive text on the Poe plate is actually readable on my nails.

I absolutely recommend this plate to anyone who is into nail stamping, but I have found that it works best with proper nail stamping polish and regular polish won't pick up as well. If you don't use stamping polish yet, see my guide to the best stamping polish.