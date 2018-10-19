9 Best Henna Hair Dye Kits: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

It’s important to remember that both henna and indigo will oxidize so the color will slowly change over the first few days until it reaches its peak color. So if the towel comes off and you don’t love it, give it a day to do its thing. Trust the henna.

Henna treatments actually strengthen hair, leaving it softer, fuller, and glossier. The tendency for henna to make frizzy curls more manageable and bouncy makes it a great option for type three and four hair. There are even henna treatments that won’t dye your hair at all and only contain the conditioning and strengthening properties.

Henna hair dye is a safer, more natural alternative to synthetic dyes so you can get excited about your new look without worry about nasty chemicals like ammonia, PPD (made from tar), and lead acetate. Thankfully nature has provided us a natural hair dye alternative that is safer and effective.

Henna dyeing tips:

It's a dye so it will stain everything. Use gloves and mix it in bowl you don't care about.

You're shooting for your henna to be a yogurt-like consistency so it shouldn't drip but still, this will be a mess like any home dye. Apply it in the shower in clothes you don't like. Cover your hairline and ears in Vaseline to keep them from staining. Also, four hands are better than two for this job to enlist a friend.

Let it steep. After you add your liquids and create a paste, cover it and let the henna sit for two to 12 hours. This lets all the dyes seep out of the leaves like they would in a tea. Waiting overnight will give you richer colors than applying it immediately.

What you add matters. The standard liquid is water, but if you want darker, browner shades you can add black tea, coffee, walnut extract, or ground cloves to your henna. For more golden colors add acids like lemon juice or apple cider vinegar.

Avoid mixing it with metal utensils because it can oxidize the henna too early and alter the color.

Henna is a plant dye so it will smell like anything from grass to really funky dirt. If the smell bothers you, add powdered ginger and cinnamon (to smell like an apple pie) or any essential oils you have around.

Cover your hair with a shower cap, plastic wrap, or both after you've applied the dye to keep it from drying out. How long you wait will affect how bright or dark your color will be. Some go two hours, some go overnight. Make it a home spa day. Doing a strand test before dyeing your whole head will give you a preview and help you decide how long to wait.

Leftover dye can be frozen and kept basically forever. Rinse with water and, if you have to, use a cheap conditioner to help get all the powder out. Don't shampoo. If you feel like your hair could use a little more moisture, try a deep conditioning treatment.

Since it only coats your hair, if you had highlights before, you'll still have highlights after henna--they'll just be redder. Like any dye, it will fade around four and six weeks later, but because it's natural, it fades subtly and won't leave that sharp line by your roots when your hair starts to grow out.

Plus, since it won't damage your hair, there's no harm in redyeing it with henna as often as you want.

Henna works on all hair types, but can only darken hair and won't lighten it. Blondes will have a brighter orange-red, brunettes will have auburn shades, and black hair will see red highlights especially in the sun.

If you have chemically dyed hair, the color henna will impart is a little bit more unpredictable than if you had natural coloring. Henna kits offering different colors are a blend of both henna and other natural dyes because 100% henna will only ever be one color: red. Pure indigo powder darkens henna and give those rich mahogany tones. Hibiscus is added for even more brilliant reds.

An important thing to note--if you plan on chemically coloring your hair in the near future, reconsider using henna. Once you have used henna dye on your hair, you're going to have a hard time finding a stylist willing to color it for you. After henna, your hair could react unpredictably to the synthetic dye becoming much darker than intended or, if you have indigo dye in your hair and try to bleach it, you could end up with green locks.

