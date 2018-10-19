9 Best Henna Hair Dye Kits: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

Henna hair dye is a safer, more natural alternative to synthetic dyes so you can get excited about your new look without worry about nasty chemicals like ammonia, PPD (made from tar), and lead acetate. Thankfully nature has provided us a natural hair dye alternative that is safer and effective.
Henna treatments actually strengthen hair, leaving it softer, fuller, and glossier. The tendency for henna to make frizzy curls more manageable and bouncy makes it a great option for type three and four hair. There are even henna treatments that won’t dye your hair at all and only contain the conditioning and strengthening properties.
It’s important to remember that both henna and indigo will oxidize so the color will slowly change over the first few days until it reaches its peak color. So if the towel comes off and you don’t love it, give it a day to do its thing. Trust the henna.
See below for henna dyeing tips.
Most Color Options: Light Mountain Natural in RedPrice: $18.02Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 13 shades to choose from
- Comes with 339 grams total
- Organic and cruelty-free
- Handy color chart
- Includes cap and gloves
- Gritty texture
- May be more than you need
- Pricier than some but appropriate for the amount
Light Mountain Natural’s line of henna dyes are cruelty-free, USDA certified organic, and contain only natural plant-based dyes in their blends like indigo powder and cassia.
There are 13 shades available from cockatoo light red to toucan black. This foxy Light Mountain Natural Red is purely 100% henna leaf powder.
The kit comes with three packets of 113 grams each and gloves, shower cap, and instructions with pictures. I love it when instructions have illustrations.
This brand leaves your hair so glossy and soft that it even has an egret neutral shade that won’t dye your hair for people who only want the awesome conditioning benefits. Maybe my favorite part about Light Mountain Natural is that on their website they have a color chart which shows how each dye will likely look on different hair colors. I wish every dye had this.
Best for Grey Hair: Ancient Sunrise Henna for Gray HairPrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with applicator, gloves, and fruit acids
- High quality powders
- Formulated to cover stubborn gray hair
- More preparation work than other kits
- No 100% henna color kit by itself
- Not many color choices
This all natural, medium brunette kit is a mix your own blend. It comes with packets of of 100% henna powder, 100% indigo powder, fruit acid, a pair of gloves, and application bag.
It is formulated, when all mixed together, to be great for covering gray hair due to the plant-based acid they provide. Between the henna and the indigo powder, you’ll have 200 grams of dye which should be enough to cover hair as long as mid-back.
They are finely ground, high quality powders that make a smooth paste. Ancient Sunrise Henna has a very conditioning formula and leaves hair softer and with more volume than before. It also comes in black and dark brunette.
Best for Healthier Hair: Godrej Nupur HennaPrice: $9.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quadruple the average amount of dye
- Very conditioning
- Contains herbs like aloe for hair health
- Fades faster than others
- Dyes light hair very red
- Container isn't convenient
Godrej Nupur is a blend of henna and eight other herbs. It comes with a whopping 400 grams of powder so you’re easily set for at least four treatments if your hair is shoulder length or shorter and is perfect if you have longer hair.
It’s one of the more conditioning blends on here. The added plants aren’t all dyes–some are added to improve hair health. The added plants include aloe, Indian gooseberry, water hyssop, Indian lilac, hibiscus, and false daisy.
The results from this henna tend to be a bit more red than others and because some of that red comes from herbs that aren’t permanent like henna, it will fade faster. Fortunately, this one makes your hair feel so soft, you’ll want to use it all the time anyway.
Freshest: Jamila Henna PowderPrice: $5.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra vibrant color
- Smooth texture
- Freshly harvested
- Body art grade
- Seems to take longer to develop than most
- Only one shade to choose from
- Longer hair will need two
This is a body art quality henna powder that is very finely milled for a smooth texture. This can be used to dye hair or skin depending on how you prepare your paste.
It’s a 100 gram bag of 100% pure henna leaves so the color will be coppery orange to auburn depending on your original hair color.
Henna dye is most vibrant and potent the first 18 months after harvesting, so fresh henna will always create stronger, more colorful dyes than powder that has been sitting around for years. Jamila Henna Powder marks their boxes so you can see when your leaves were harvested.
Cons:
- Lots of color options
- More predictable results
- Pesticide-free
- Gritty texture
- Not body art quality
- Funky hay smell
Rainbow Research Henna is a blended powder with henna and other natural dyes like indigo and cassia to create a warm brown shade. The jar comes with four ounces of powder and to translate that so we have the same unit of measurement across all items, that equals 133 grams.
It’s a grittier powder than others and its funky henna smell is closer to hay. This one stays true to the chestnut brown color it promises and seems to be a more predictable blend as to what the end result will be. It comes in 12 different shade options from black to blonde.
Most Moisturizing: Color by Nature Lustrous Henna in MahoganyPrice: $7.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Several color options available
- Healthier hair
- Comes with gloves and cap
- Details all plants dyes in ingredient list
- A little hard to wash out
- Not body art quality
- A little funky smelling
This powder is henna blended with other natural plant-based dyes like indigo leaf powder to tone down the red of henna into a warmer mahogany brown. This kit comes with detailed instructions, gloves, and a cap which is convenient to help prevent unwanted staining.
Lustrous Henna is a 100 gram package, good for up to shoulder length hair, and it has a strong vegetal smell. Lustrous Henna is formulated to boost shine, bounce, and softness after dyeing, but in order to get these benefits you have make sure you rinse absolutely all the dye out.
Color by Nature puts out several different blends of natural plant dyes that either tone down the henna red for a dark brown or crank up the volume to full cherry red levels. If the idea of unnamed natural dyes has you concerned for allergies or otherwise, Color by Nature has a detailed list of each plant they use in their dyes.
Most Vibrant Color: Hannah Natural 100% Pure HennaPrice: $6.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Finely ground powder
- 100% henna
- Portioned out by 50 grams
- Vibrant color
- Not as long lasting as others
- Only one color option
- In 50 gram doses
The Hannah Natural kit is 100 grams of pure ground henna leaves and henna is the one and only ingredient. It comes in two 50 gram packages which is really convenient if you have short hair and know you won’t need the full 100 grams in one go.
The henna powder is finely milled and easy to mix into a paste. The kit comes with gloves and a shower cap to keep mess to a minimum. It makes a very vibrant henna-red dye, but isn’t as long-lasting as other hennas.
Best Body Art Quality Dye: Zenia Pure HennaPrice: $6.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Body art quality
- Cruelty-free
- Vegan
- Finely-milled powder
- Only one shade to choose from
- People with long or thick hair will need two
- Funky smell
Zenia Pure Henna is a body art quality 100% henna powder. It is vegan, cruelty-free, and pesticide-free.
This one is a 100 gram package which should be enough for one application for average shoulder length hair, so if you have long or very thick hair, you’ll want to play it safe and get two.
Since it is body art quality, the grind is very fine and makes a smooth paste. It does have a funky wet dirt smell, but it’s not as bad as the nose-burning smell of chemical dyes.
Expect a warm coppery result with this as it’s 100% henna leaf. If you want to be adventurous and play with colors, Zenia offers a 100% Indigo Powder that you can add into your pure henna to create your own blends and hair colors.
Cons:
- Handy canister
- Many different colors to choose from
- All natural and chemical-free
- Can use without dying hair
- Gritty texture
- Vague ingredients
- Hard to keep in stock
This dye by Avigal Henna is to be used as a hair treatment and to add highlights. It doesn’t have the same coloring properties of other henna.
Using henna as a treatment adds shine to your hair as well and makes it thicker. It tends to soften hair and make curls more manageable. This canister comes with almost 93 grams.
Henna dyeing tips:
It's a dye so it will stain everything. Use gloves and mix it in bowl you don't care about.
You're shooting for your henna to be a yogurt-like consistency so it shouldn't drip but still, this will be a mess like any home dye. Apply it in the shower in clothes you don't like. Cover your hairline and ears in Vaseline to keep them from staining. Also, four hands are better than two for this job to enlist a friend.
Let it steep. After you add your liquids and create a paste, cover it and let the henna sit for two to 12 hours. This lets all the dyes seep out of the leaves like they would in a tea. Waiting overnight will give you richer colors than applying it immediately.
What you add matters. The standard liquid is water, but if you want darker, browner shades you can add black tea, coffee, walnut extract, or ground cloves to your henna. For more golden colors add acids like lemon juice or apple cider vinegar.
Avoid mixing it with metal utensils because it can oxidize the henna too early and alter the color.
Henna is a plant dye so it will smell like anything from grass to really funky dirt. If the smell bothers you, add powdered ginger and cinnamon (to smell like an apple pie) or any essential oils you have around.
Cover your hair with a shower cap, plastic wrap, or both after you've applied the dye to keep it from drying out. How long you wait will affect how bright or dark your color will be. Some go two hours, some go overnight. Make it a home spa day. Doing a strand test before dyeing your whole head will give you a preview and help you decide how long to wait.
Leftover dye can be frozen and kept basically forever. Rinse with water and, if you have to, use a cheap conditioner to help get all the powder out. Don't shampoo. If you feel like your hair could use a little more moisture, try a deep conditioning treatment.
Since it only coats your hair, if you had highlights before, you'll still have highlights after henna--they'll just be redder. Like any dye, it will fade around four and six weeks later, but because it's natural, it fades subtly and won't leave that sharp line by your roots when your hair starts to grow out.
Plus, since it won't damage your hair, there's no harm in redyeing it with henna as often as you want.
Henna works on all hair types, but can only darken hair and won't lighten it. Blondes will have a brighter orange-red, brunettes will have auburn shades, and black hair will see red highlights especially in the sun.
If you have chemically dyed hair, the color henna will impart is a little bit more unpredictable than if you had natural coloring. Henna kits offering different colors are a blend of both henna and other natural dyes because 100% henna will only ever be one color: red. Pure indigo powder darkens henna and give those rich mahogany tones. Hibiscus is added for even more brilliant reds.
An important thing to note--if you plan on chemically coloring your hair in the near future, reconsider using henna. Once you have used henna dye on your hair, you're going to have a hard time finding a stylist willing to color it for you. After henna, your hair could react unpredictably to the synthetic dye becoming much darker than intended or, if you have indigo dye in your hair and try to bleach it, you could end up with green locks.
