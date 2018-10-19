9 Best Makeup Train Cases: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

You’ll always be able to tell which makeup case is yours with Shany’s Color Matters Collection which includes choices like bird of paradise, sugar gum, white lily, and black with pink interior. It’s organized a little differently with storage on top and a drawer on the front and this train case is smaller than the others at 9.25 inches by nine inches and 6.25 inches tall.

While not a good fit for a professional makeup artist, this would certainly be a great travel case or organizer for nail art tools. The top section fits 24 nail polishes and the divider lifts out so you can use that space for things other than lacquer.

There’s a small mirror on the lid and six band holders for thinner tools like brushes or pencils. The bottom drawer pulls all the way out for easy access and cleaning and has a small pouch along one side and more elastic band type holders on another. The outside is covered in matte faux leather and both that and the lining inside are water and stain resistant.

The drawer and lid latch closed, but the only handle is the one on the top so this one might not be best for long journeys. A nice thing to know is that all of Shany’s products are cruelty-free so your money isn’t going to a company that uses animal testing or animal products.