7 Best Manicure Tables: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

There are two groups of people who need a manicure table:
Professionals, when you want to be taken seriously as a nail tech and command the prices you deserve, it’s important to look the part. Having your set up on a re-purposed table doesn’t send the message you want. Plus other tables aren’t set up for the tools you need or built to stand up to a salon environment.
Nail polish lovers, you may not need a high-tech manicure station, but having a dedicated surface makes doing your nails easier, faster, and more enjoyable. No more dragging your supplies from their storage spaces or desperately hoping no one notices the acetone stains on the coffee table.
If you’re not sure how to choose, head on down to the end of the article where I break down manicure table features. For now, let’s take a look at what’s out there.
-
Superb Manicure Station by IcarusPrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Deep workspace
- Lots of storage space
- Locking storage
- Glass surface
- Cord management hole
- Easy to move on wheels
- Assembly required
- Too big for some
- Only in black
If you need a large workspace without too much flash, the Superb Manicure Station might be just want you’re looking for. At 43 inches long and 19 inches deep, this table gives plenty of space to work with.
The table surface is glass which is a breeze to keep clean. It’s acetone-resistant and scratch-resistant.
The glass has a small guard rail area to prevent bottles from being knocked off the table. There’s also a cord management hole to help you snake your cords up to your lamps and other tools in a less obtrusive way.
You are not lacking for storage with this table. It has a large drawer, large open cabinet on the left, a smaller drawer on the right along with a locking rolling cabinet that protects several more smaller drawers.
Find more Superb Manicure Station by Icarus information and reviews here.
-
Artmequid 360 Manicure DeskPrice: $385.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Eye-catching
- Unique storage options
- Large nail polish display
- Acetone-resistant surface
- Ample work space
- Matching stools available
- On wheels
- Sturdy laminated wood construction
- Doesn’t include lamp or armrest
- Some assembly required
- No built-in vent
If you’re looking for something unique and eye-catching, you need to see the Artmequid 360. You’re not going to find another manicure station that looks like this one.
The work surface is acetone-resistant, 19 inches deep at its widest point and 44 inches long, but the exciting part of this table is the storage. You have a rotating cylinder of storage possibilities sitting underneath your table. The top section is a spinning stadium-style tiered nail polish display that holds up to 75 bottles of polish.
Underneath 12 magnetic drawers in three sets of four. One set is transparent so you can see what’s inside and is perfect for storing more nail polish. The rest are opaque and great for keeping your supplies handy and organized.
There are also matching stools available with six magnetic drawers on the base in the same style. There is some assembly required and the desk lamp and armrest are not included.
Find more Artmequid 360 Manicure Desk information and reviews here.
-
Exceptional Manicure Station by IcarusPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Space saving table converts to trolley
- Storage space with lock
- Hidden nail polish display
- On wheels
- Great middle price point
- Narrow for a professional table
- Surface may not be acetone-proof
- Assembly required
The Exceptional Manicure Station from Icarus strikes a perfect balance in price, size, and professional look. The name may sound like they’re tooting their own horn, but the manicure station is pretty exceptional. For storage it has a locking filing-cabinet style drawer and a tiered nail polish display stand that fits perfectly on top of the manicure station.
The workspace is a little narrow at 16 inches deep but is 42 inches long if you don’t use the nail polish display. If you’re tight on space, this definitely gives you enough room to work, just not enough room to really spread out.
When you need the unit out of the way, the nail polish display slots into a drawer just above the locking drawer and the table area folds down so that the whole thing collapses to be no bigger than a salon trolley or filing cabinet at 18.5 inches across and 16 inches deep.
The storage trolley section is on wheels for easy transport and the leg of the table has a secure lock to keep your station steady while you’re using the table portion. It’s definitely too heavy to be portable, but it’s easy to store in a home or a professional setting that doesn’t do too many manicures. It does require some assembly.
Find more Exceptional Manicure Station by Icarus information and reviews here.
-
Folding Manicure Table With Lamp by PibbsPrice: $164.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Space saving table folds down flat
- Storage drawer
- Includes lamp
- On wheels
- One year warrenty
- Narrow for a professional table
- Not much storage
- Drawer isn't that useful
If you don’t have the space for a larger manicure table, this station by Pibbs folds up to tuck away when you’re not using it. The legs fold up leaving the table flat so it can slip under a bed or into a closet.
It comes with an attached adjustable lamp which is really essential any time you’re doing detailed work. There’s decent workspace for a folding table at 31 inches long and 16 inches deep.
This is perfect for home nail artists and for nail salons as a backup extra table. It’s easy to move around as the legs are on caster wheels.
The nail table comes with a small black drawer for storing supplies and a one year warranty.
Find more Folding Manicure Table With Lamp by Pibbs information and reviews here.
-
Mona Lisa Manicure Station by BR BeautyPrice: $649.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek and stylish
- Acetone-proof glass surface
- Nail polish storage shelves
- Three drawers
- LED panel
- Built-in outlets
- Secondary shelf below counter
- Larger investment up front
- No vent
- Not big enough for some
The Mona Lisa by BR Beauty is lovely and classic, like its namesake. The full length of the workstation is durable glass for an acetone-proof surface that’s easy to clean. The tall section has five nail polish display shelves and is back-lit by an LED panel. On the other side are three drawers for lots of easy to reach storage.
There are convenient outlets near the bottom of the station for plugging in your equipment. I like the secondary panel suspended underneath the counter as it looks like it could be a great place to hold your UV or LED nail lamp or other supplies.
The Mona Lisa is in the middle of the pack as far as size at 16 inches deep and 34.5 inches long. It’s currently only available in black.
Find more Mona Lisa Manicure Station by BR Beauty information and reviews here.
-
Yaheetech Portable & Foldable Manicure DeskPrice: $62.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Portable
- Large for a folding table
- Includes padded armrest
- Locking wheels
- Curved design
- Choice of color
- No vent
- Not as professional looking as stationary models
- Drawer isn’t great
For another portable option, Yaheetech has a larger and only slightly more expensive model to consider. At 37 inches long and 17.3 inches deep, it’s a decent sized table for something that’s going to fold up and hide under your bed. This model is curved giving one side easier and closer access to the length of the counter.
It comes with a drawer and matching removable, padded armrest that curves with the line of the table. The steel legs fold up for storage and have lockable caster wheels for transport. A carrying bag with two long duffel bag handles is included as well.
The drawer included is small, not very sturdy, and some find it awkward to use, so don’t count on that as your storage. But if that’s the only flaw, that’s not bad at all for this price point. This table also comes in black.
Find more Yaheetech Portable & Foldable Manicure Desk information and reviews here.
-
Manicure Desk by BarberPubPrice: $319.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large workspace
- Lockable wheels
- Good middle price point
- Padded armrest included
- Choice of colors
- No vent
- Assembly required
- Cabinets don't lock
This nail station boasts an acetone-resistant surface and great storage at an attractive price point that hits right around the middle of the range.
It’s constructed from fiberboard, so it won’t have the most luxurious feel to it, but the surface is covered in durable melamine (often used on flooring) which protects the table from scratches and acetone.
The table has four smaller drawers and one larger cabinet space for storing your tools.
It’s on lockable caster wheels for easy moving and includes the padded armrest. This one is also available in white.
Find more Manicure Desk by BarberPub information and reviews here.
Features to consider when choosing your manicure table.
Portable or stationary.
Portability is a great feature if you'd like the freedom to travel and see clients in their homes or on-site at events.
It's also ideal for regular nail polish enthusiasts because these folding tables are easy to store in a closet or under a bed if you don't have space for a permanent set up. They do tend to lack storage and aren't very big, so they won't be a good fit for all home users.
For in-salon tables, you need to go with stationary. These professional models are sturdier and offer you the options that your services could really benefit from.
Storage options.
I'm always looking for more storage. Nail polish and nail supplies seem to magically grow and take up way more space than I expect. Some manicure stations offer a surprising amount of storage from drawers to shelving to unique display features.
Vents.
Between nail polish fumes and filing enhancements, doing nails involves a lot of stuff you'd really rather not inhale. Many higher end tables offer built-in vents with attached bags that capture dust and particulates from filing and grinding. Some even use activated charcoal filters to remove unpleasant odors.
While vents can't completely eliminate the strong smell of nail polish products, these fumes, particularly from gel polish, are denser than the air around us. This means that a vent in the table will pull the cloud of fumes down beneath you and it's less likely to rise up again. It's a plus all around. The only thing is that it will need to be plugged in.
Attached lights.
Being able to see what you're doing is pretty crucial. I love my adjustable light. Some units come with lighting already built-in, but if they don't, there are plenty of great manicure lights available like this TaoTronics Desk Lamp with loads of light options and even a USB charging dock--how much would your clients appreciate being able to charge their phones while they're being pampered?
Table surface material.
I'm clumsy, y'all. I knock everything over. And when everything includes acetone and heavily tinted lacquers, there are going to be furniture casualties--unless the furniture is designed to withstand inevitable drips and spills.
Most manicure stations have acetone-resistant surfaces to handle what you can dish out. Even better, some tables have glass counters making cleaning up much faster and easier.
One note on colors here, some nail technicians have observed that darker surfaces tend to show the dust from filing more than white tables, but they also hide staining better. Just a matter of what your priorities are.
Budget.
Table prices run a huge gambit from $50 to over $500 and while that may seem intimidating I think it's great that almost anyone can have access to a place specifically made to make doing nails more enjoyable. I tried to represent this full range and choose the best manicure station to represent each price point.
