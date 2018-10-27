7 Best Manicure Tables: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

There are two groups of people who need a manicure table:

Professionals, when you want to be taken seriously as a nail tech and command the prices you deserve, it’s important to look the part. Having your set up on a re-purposed table doesn’t send the message you want. Plus other tables aren’t set up for the tools you need or built to stand up to a salon environment.

Nail polish lovers, you may not need a high-tech manicure station, but having a dedicated surface makes doing your nails easier, faster, and more enjoyable. No more dragging your supplies from their storage spaces or desperately hoping no one notices the acetone stains on the coffee table.

If you’re not sure how to choose, head on down to the end of the article where I break down manicure table features. For now, let’s take a look at what’s out there.