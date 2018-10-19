9 Best Nail Dryers for Faster Manicures (2018)

I’m not sure how the Polder Nail Station 3-in-1 manages to pack so much salon into such a compact space. First off, the dryer (it’s what we’re here for after all) is a plug-in model with a four foot long power cord. The fan certainly has some hum to it, but that also means it has some pretty good power.

I like that the fan area is deep enough that a full adult hand can fit inside it. The fan is automatic using motion sensors so when the button is set to fan, the fan will turn on when you stick your hand inside and it will turn off when you remove it. I’m all sorts of clumsy so the fewer opportunities for me to bump my nails on something while trying to press a button the better.

Above the drying area is an organizer that as room for 10 polishes, thinner compartments for your manicure tools, and large compartments for your polish remover, nail art brushes, and sponges. If you’re anything like me, 10 polish slots isn’t going to cut it, but I can see this as being a handy spot to keep your favorites of the season.

There’s a convenient cushioned hand rest on the front for a place to put your fingers while you paint. The placement is such that you can have your open polish in the holder and your hand on the rest and you’re not at risk of tipping your bottle over or dripping on everything.

The drying area also has an LED light setting for curing gel polishes with the same automatic feature as the fan. They don’t make the wattage of their LED lamp available so I wouldn’t count on this one having the power for a fast cure. You’re better off finding a specialized UV/LED nail lamp if you do gel manicures at home.