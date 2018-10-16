9 Best Nail Stamping Kits: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

I got my first nail stamping kit immediately after the first time I saw a nail stamping video. I think I watched the whole thing with my jaw dropped like a cartoon. I had no background in nail art, I’m not particularly great at drawing or painting, and I have very clumsy, shaky hands. If I can do it, you can do it.
How hard is it?
I can only speak to my experience and say that there’s a learning curve. Don’t expect to get it right your first try. That’s okay. That’s normal. When I started out, I wasn’t using quite the right materials or methods and had a hard time with it.
I struggled. I considered giving up. I couldn’t get images to pick up on my stamper and it was frustrating–but that’s why I’m writing this so that you can avoid the mistakes I made and get to the fun part faster.
Start out planning to stamp onto paper just to try it out. If you get frustrated, put it away and try another day. Stick with it and soon you’ll fall into the groove and amaze yourself.
What do I need?
Okay, bare bones to buy if you’re new to nail stamping: a stamping plate, a scraper, and a stamper. Your stamping plates provide the images, scrapers remove the excess polish, and a stamper transfers your stamp. If you’ve got these three things, you can start playing around.
That said, there are a few products that will make your life, and nail stamping, much easier. The biggest question is do you need special stamping polish? The answer is a tentative no.
I started out using my regular polish and there are lots of drugstore polishes that will stamp well–but there are also lots that won’t stamp well. You have to experiment with your polishes to find out which work for stamping. A good polish for stamping is generally opaque in one coat.
I was resistant to add stamping specific polish to my overflowing collection but I have to admit that once I tried them I can say they are more than worth it.
My stamping polishes stamp clear every time. They show up well over all colors, even white over black. If you can swing it, and there are cheap options, it’s made my whole stamping process faster, more fun, and more professional looking.
For suggestions for the best both drugstore and nail stamping polish options see my guide to Nail Stamping Polishes.
Let’s get to looking at the best nail stamping kits that get you started on this fun nail art.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $23.39 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $11.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $13.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $95.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Maniology Deluxe Nail Stamping SeriesPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Everything you need to get started
- Three full-size stamping polishes
- Several themes and colors to choose from
- Handy travel case
- Great for gifting
- Trusted brand
- Awesome value
- Can’t customize nail polish colors
- Stamper isn't transparent
- No latex barrier tape included
For an all-inclusive kit with a convenient case for storage and travel, Maniology (formerly Bundle Monster) has perfected these themed sets. Each of the four different sets comes with two extra large stamping plates, two thin plastic scrapers, double-sided rubber stamper, three full-size stamping polishes in colors paired with the theme, glass nail file, two cuticle pushes, wedge sponges, and bottle for nail polish remover.
They all fit neatly into organized slots in a zippered case. I love Maniology plates and their polishes are easy to work with and very opaque. I’m featuring So Kawaii which comes with black, red, and pink polish as well as two nail stamping plates with adorable patterns.
This set is also available in Sweet Treats.
This set is made up of 14 products (counting the wedges together as one item) so you’re looking at a value of around $2.14 per piece. A single bottle of Bundle Monster Angelic White Stamping Polish is $3.99 so you are saving significant money by purchasing through a kit.
If you like the idea of a kit but don’t love the plates offered, Maniology also has these sets with everything except the plates in colored themes of black, hot pink, and teal.
Find more Bundle Monster Deluxe Nail Stamping Series information and reviews here.
-
Born Pretty Stamping KitPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Everything you need to get started
- Incredible value
- Five different plates
- Includes stamping polishes
- Clear jelly stamper
- Comes with latex nail barrier
- Trusted brand
- Slow shipping
- Stamping polishes are only 6 milliliters
- Limited polish colors included
This nail stamping starter kit from Born Pretty is about as all-inclusive as you’re going to find, especially in this price range. Born Pretty is one of the more popular brands and I’ve bought myself a few of their plates and always been happy with the way that they stamp, even with drugstore polish.
This kit comes with five stamping plates, two square and three round, with a good balance of patterns meant to cover the entire nail and individual images to play with. It’s a nice range of designs too with everything from delicate florals, mermaid theme, calligraphy, and unicorns.
The stamping set includes four mini stamping polishes in black, white, metallic gold, and metallic silver. They’re smaller than normal size polish but you only need a very small amount when stamping because the polish is thick and highly pigmented.
I have these four colors from their 25 Color Stamping Polish Set (bought with my own money) and they all stamp beautifully. The white has good opacity over dark colors and I’m in love with how stunning the metallics look.
The stamper is a clear jelly stamper perfect for being able to precisely place your designs. I have a different jelly stamper from Born Pretty and use it all the time. It comes with a hard plastic style scraper which I haven’t loved working with but others love them.
If you don’t like it, you can also use an old gift card or pick up a Thin Nail Stamping Scraper Card Set.
For making clean up easier and faster, this stamping kit even comes with peel off barrier tape and a jar of lint-free nail polish remover pads. I wouldn’t say that the peel off barrier is the best nail art barrier available, but it works.
In total, there are 13 pieces in this nail stamping set and at $16.99, that comes to around $1.31 per piece–a pretty stellar deal considering a single 6 milliliter stamping polish alone on Born Pretty’s site right now is on sale for $2.99.
You can see their gold polish, plates, stamper, and latex barrier in action in the video below.
Find more Born Pretty All Included Stamping Kit information and reviews here.
-
Nicole Diary Stamping SetPrice: $23.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes polish, plates, stamper, and scrapers
- Clear stamper
- Painfully cute plate designs
- Theme options
- Metallic polishes
- Image quality not as great as other brands
- Polishes are all sort of similar
- Plates images aren't super interesting
This kit comes with six full-size nail stamping polishes, a dual-ended clear jelly stamper, two thin plastic scrapers, and three circular stamping plates.
Stamping polish always makes such a difference so I love that this comes with six colors, including black and white. The stamper is transparent so it’s easy see through and line up your images.
The plates have a more shallow etching than some other plates but still deliver great images, particularly with stamping polish as you can see in this stamping swatch video on YouTube.
As far as designs it comes with hearts and geometric shapes to go with the metallic polishes. Nicole Diary also offers this kit in reds and hearts.
Find more Stamping Polish Set With Mini Stamper by Nicole Diary information and reviews here.
-
Finger Angel 10 Stamping Plate Set With Marshmallow StamperPrice: $9.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great value
- 10 large stamping plates
- Easy to use marshmallow stamper
- Not much variety in stamping designs
- Images are not as dense and full as other plates
- Only comes with hard plastic scraper
If you’re on a tighter budget and plan to make do with regular polish, this plate and stamper set from Finger Angel will give you everything you need except for the polish.
For under $10 you can pick up 10 of their extra large nail stamping plates along with a double-ended stamper with two hard plastic scrapers. The plates are mainly floral themes with some lovely dandelion puff images and floral mandalas.
They’re decently etched and function well though images that have large areas of polish to be stamped are more likely to have little gaps or lines compared to stamping plates in a higher price bracket, particularly with non-stamping polish.
The marshmallow stamper is perfect for beginners and gives you a couple of different sizes to choose from. At under a dollar per piece, this is a great deal to see if nail stamping is something you want to get into.
Find more Finger Angel 10 Stamping Plate Set With Marshmallow Stamper information and reviews here.
-
Ejiubas Stamping Plates & Stamper SetPrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes plates, stamper, and scraper
- Range of themes
- Space saving plates
- Double-sided plates can be a hassle
- Stamper is a random color
- Stamper quality is not as good as others
The main issue for me with my stamping tools is that they take up a fair bit of space and the metal stamping plates are heavy, especially when you’ve got a bunch of them in one storage space. Ejiubas seeks to bring both those down by etching on both sides of their metal plates.
This starter set has a stamper, scraper, and three metal plates with six stamping surfaces. Each plate has its own theme reflected on both sides: cute animals, nature, and travel patterns. The downside to double-sided plates is that it’s a little messier if you want to use both sides of the plate in one manicure and you have to be a little more careful when storing since both sides are vulnerable to scratches.
They pick up well with crisp lines. For images that have large sections of polish to be filled in, this brand benefits from scraping once to one side and then again from a different angle to avoid gaps in the pigment.
The scraper is a thin plastic one with a good flex and the stamper it comes with is silicone. While it’s not see through, it does stamp well. In fact the color of the opaque stamper is random so you may get a white one or a black one. For the price, it’s not a bad deal but that could be a deal breaker for some.
Find more Ejiubas Stamping Plates & Stamper Set information and reviews here.
-
Maniology Beginnings Nail Stamping Starter SetPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Everything you need to get started
- Includes stamping polish
- Trusted brand
- Clear stamper with two heads
- Fun, unique designs
- Plates don’t play as well with regular nail polish
- Strange plate shape
- Images a little "young" for some
Maniology makes my favorite plates around. Their collections are always interesting and their plates are etched deep for crisp images. In this set you get two plates, two seven milliliter stamping polishes, thin plastic scraper, and their double-ended clear jelly stamper.
The plates are from their Teenage Dream collection full of the kind of fun images you'd doodle in your notebook in high school including hearts, unicorns, and diamonds.
With how intricate Bundle Monster plates are, they don’t play as well for me with drugstore polish and perform best with stamping polish. This set includes mini bottles of Bundle Monster’s black and white stamping polishes.
The jelly stamper is tinted pink but clear for seeing what you’re doing. There are two stamping heads in two different sizes depending on what you need for your design. I haven’t tried their jelly stamper but I’ve seen others have good results. It comes with a thin plastic scraper that matches the plates.
Find more Maniology Nail Stamping Starter Kit information and reviews here.
-
Born Pretty 4 Plate Nail Art Stamping SetPrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes plates, stamper, and scraper
- Wide range of image designs
- Clear stamper
- Trusted brand
- No stamping polish
- Slow shipping
- Stamper is a little small
If the Born Pretty set above looked interesting but you don’t need an all-inclusive set, this stamping set comes with four nail stamping plates, one double-headed clear stamper, and a thin plastic scraper.
The extra large plates have a nice range of design themes from crisp geometrics, intricate mandalas, swirling optical illusions, and florals. After I got over my initial nail stamper beginner’s struggle, I’ve had great luck with my Born Pretty clear stamper and always have perfect results with my other Born Pretty plates when using stamping polish.
Find more Born Pretty 4 Plate Nail Art Stamping Set information and reviews here.
-
Vaga Nail Art Starter KitPrice: $13.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Huge variety for the price
- Includes plates, stamper, and scraper
- Lots of other nail art tools
- Affordable
- Not high quality
- No polish included
- Scraper is hard plastic
This kit by Vaga is perfect if you’re completely new to nail art, want to play around to see what interests you, but don’t want to blow a lot of money while you’re still experimenting. You get a huge amount of stuff in this kit.
It comes with 10 circular nail stamping plates, one clear stamper, one hard plastic scraper, 15 nail art brushes, five double-ended nail dotting tools, one tin of 1500 black and silver rhinestones, one tin of 1500 multi-color rhinestones, and one gem stone placer.
The stamping plates are fine–nothing extremely impressive design-wise and the etching isn’t super deep but they’ll stamp. I like that the stamper is clear though it’s a little firm compared to other jelly stampers.
I have these same dotting tools and use them all the time. This brush set comes with all the different shapes you need from a wide fan brush to thin, long striping brushes.
That rounds out to around $0.39 per piece if I count the thousands of gemstones as only two items. For this kind of value, you can’t expect the best quality, but as a starter kit or a gift for a young teen, the sheer variety for the money makes this a great choice.
Find more Vaga Nail Art Starter Kit information and reviews here.
-
Konad Stamping Nail Art A SetPrice: $95.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Everything you need to get started
- Includes full-size stamping polish
- Comes with top coat
- 10 different plates
- Other nail art accessories
- Bigger investment up front
- Polishes not as vibrant over black
- Images on plates are simple
Konad is on the more professional end of the nail art spectrum and is a favorite among many nail stampers. The A Set is packaged neatly in a large purple gift box with a slot for every piece included to ensure everything makes it to you safely.
It comes with 10 full size (11 milliliter) stamping polishes, a top coat, 10 nail stamping plates, stamper, a plastic scraper, a steel blade scraper, tweezers, a packet of 50 rhinestones, and nail files and buffers.
This set has an awesome array of colors in your stamping polishes including metallic gold and silver. Konad stamping polishes are creamy and on the thinner side. They produce a clear image but I would say that some of their colors don’t show up as boldly over very dark colors as other brands.
I like that it includes a top coat as finding a top coat that won’t smudge your art is half the battle. The stamper picks up well and the two different types of scrapers lets you play around with what you like best. Metal edge scrapers may create a crisper image for some people, but in my opinion it’s not worth risking scratching your plates.
The 10 plates are all in the circular Konad style. Konad tends to have more individual images rather than full coverage designs so keep that in mind when picking. For the price this comes out to under $4 per item and with full-size polishes, that’s not bad at all. This is a good choice if you’re looking for a gift to get someone started in nail stamping.
Find more Stamping Nail Art A Set by Konad information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook