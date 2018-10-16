9 Best Nail Stamping Kits: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

I got my first nail stamping kit immediately after the first time I saw a nail stamping video. I think I watched the whole thing with my jaw dropped like a cartoon. I had no background in nail art, I’m not particularly great at drawing or painting, and I have very clumsy, shaky hands. If I can do it, you can do it.

How hard is it?

I can only speak to my experience and say that there’s a learning curve. Don’t expect to get it right your first try. That’s okay. That’s normal. When I started out, I wasn’t using quite the right materials or methods and had a hard time with it.

I struggled. I considered giving up. I couldn’t get images to pick up on my stamper and it was frustrating–but that’s why I’m writing this so that you can avoid the mistakes I made and get to the fun part faster.

Start out planning to stamp onto paper just to try it out. If you get frustrated, put it away and try another day. Stick with it and soon you’ll fall into the groove and amaze yourself.

What do I need?

Okay, bare bones to buy if you’re new to nail stamping: a stamping plate, a scraper, and a stamper. Your stamping plates provide the images, scrapers remove the excess polish, and a stamper transfers your stamp. If you’ve got these three things, you can start playing around.

That said, there are a few products that will make your life, and nail stamping, much easier. The biggest question is do you need special stamping polish? The answer is a tentative no.

I started out using my regular polish and there are lots of drugstore polishes that will stamp well–but there are also lots that won’t stamp well. You have to experiment with your polishes to find out which work for stamping. A good polish for stamping is generally opaque in one coat.

I was resistant to add stamping specific polish to my overflowing collection but I have to admit that once I tried them I can say they are more than worth it.

My stamping polishes stamp clear every time. They show up well over all colors, even white over black. If you can swing it, and there are cheap options, it’s made my whole stamping process faster, more fun, and more professional looking.

For suggestions for the best both drugstore and nail stamping polish options see my guide to Nail Stamping Polishes.

Let’s get to looking at the best nail stamping kits that get you started on this fun nail art.