9 Best No Wipe Gel Top Coats of 2018 (Updated!)

The problem with this sticky coating is that first off, it’s an extra step and we’re busy people. Secondly, alcohol is drying. Scrubbing your fingers with rubbing alcohol can lead to dry, splitting cuticles. And lastly, old tacky gel top coats can interfere with nail art, especially nail art that involves chrome powders or flakies. With no wipe top coats, you can completely skip that last step. No residue–you’re good to go.

No wipe gel top coats provide longevity to your manicure, protection from fading colors, and a high glossy shine–but when gel polish cures, it leaves a sticky residue on top which is totally normal. With standard gel top coats, once it’s cured, you’d wipe it off with a lint-free cloth soaked in rubbing alcohol.

How do gel nails work?

Regular polish works in the same way that most paints work: pigments that are normally solid are dissolved in a solvent and become liquid. When liquid nail lacquer is exposed to air those solvents evaporate, returning the pigments to their natural hard state.

It generally takes up to 24 hours for regular nail polish to be completely dry which is why you can still dent your polish after it feels try to the touch.

But that's regular nail polish. Gel works differently. Gel polishes are made such that they will never air dry completely. It's like if you put out a cup of tea and a cup of olive oil--they're both liquids but one of them is going to eventually evaporate into nothing and one won't.

Gel polishes contain pigments and photoinitiators which are chemicals that react to UV light. When UV light hits liquid gel nail polish, it begins a "curing" process.

The photoinitiators react by breaking open which causes a chemical reaction to begin inside the polish that converts the liquid resins into hard polymers. Examples of other polymers, to give you an idea of what all that jargon means, would be shellac or amber.

The liquid actually becomes rock hard. That's why regular nail polish bottles are see through, but gel polish bottles are opaque. If they were transparent, the polish would harden in the bottle and become useless little paperweights.

But you need the UV light to trigger this process and while in theory sticking your wet gel nails in the sun will cure it, it's going to take a long, long time. Specialized nail lamps utilize UV and LED bulbs that can cure your nails in under a minute.

Can you really do them at home?

For a while gel was only accessible at a salon where they had special lamps to cure your nails under. These days, UV and LED nail lamps are not only affordable, some of them are small enough to fit in your purse.

These days, home gel manicures are very doable and will save you hundreds of dollars by avoiding salon prices.

It's important to note when doing a gel manicure at home, that a salon manicure may still last longer. Think of it this way, if you're at home with all the tools and ingredients to make a cheeseburger, you can make a killer cheeseburger. But give a trained chef those same materials and they can probably make a better one.

How do you take them off?

For a polish to be able to stick to your nails for two to three weeks, it's got to be really stuck on there. It's going to take some deep soaking in acetone or gel remover for 10 to 20 minutes for those polymers to loosen enough that you can remove the polish.

The temptation to pick at peeling nails is strong. Please try to resist. Picking can rip up layers of your nails, weakening them. It can also create little pockets for water to seep under your nail polish and become a breeding ground for bacteria or even fungus. Once they start to peel, soak them off. Also, a salon can also do this for you if you don't want to mess with it.

Aren't they bad for your nails?

There's loads of debate on this. Here's my take: putting on gel nail polish is equally bad for your nails as regular polish. It's chemicals, your body would be happier if you didn't, but it's pretty and I'm not going to stop.

A big however: removing gel nail polish is way harsher on your nails compared to regular polish. Soaking in acetone is drying to your skin and nails and the removal process can weaken or thin your nail bed.

Gel polish isn't quite as rough on your nails as having acrylic nails, but it's in the same ballpark. For some that's a totally worth it for a chip-free two week manicure and for others it isn't. It's totally your call.