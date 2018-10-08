10 Best Organic Lipsticks: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Luscious lips. Who doesn’t want them? We all covet beautiful, shiny, plump and kissable lips – but frankly, lots of today’s cosmetics come with high price tags. Plus they’re full of ingredients we can’t pronounce, and that don’t sound particularly healthy.

From parabens, petrochemicals, phthalates, and sulfates to synthetic fragrances and dyes, regular cosmetics are filled with them. We don’t know the impact these ingredients have, but as a rule, it always feels better to seek out and find natural makeup brands made with organic ingredients, vitamins and fruit and flower extracts. You know, the kinds of things that you can feel okay about being close to your mouth.

As a committed lipstick junkie with at least 200 tubes in my vanity, I decided it was time to search out and find something better, healthier and equally beautiful (and sexy) to slather on our lips. What I discovered didn’t change my mind about cosmetics as a whole, but it increased my commitment to look for, buy and try more organically based products to use on my face, hair and body.

That means more than just buying the best organic lipstick. It will require me to shake up my daily routine a bit, and perhaps, to rethink some of my previous favorite products. The good news is that cosmetic manufacturers, across the board, are discovering that women want luxurious makeup and beauty products that are also safe and natural.

In fact, it’s fascinating to see just how many gorgeous options already exist, plus they come in a full range of prices from low, to frankly, ridiculously spendy. You’re definitely going to want to try these lip glosses and primers, traditional lipsticks and even the products that play double duty as both lip and cheek colors.

They come in the plummiest of plums, double punch pinks and vampy classic reds. It will be super simple to shop and discover your new favorite natural, healthy look with any one of these Best Organic Lipsticks: 10 to Try Right Now.