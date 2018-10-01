Best Professional Shears 2018: 5 Ways to Cut to the Chase

Most articles say that your professional shears are a hair stylist’s most important tools, but I’d argue it’s your hands. Tools can be replaced but your hands do all the work and need to be protected from repetitive injuries so you can have a long and enjoyable career.

That means there are two vital things needed from quality professional shears: good blades and ergonomic handles because the perfect shears both cut well and support your body.

Handle styles.

Shears that cut like a dream aren’t worth anything if they’re painful to use. It’s important to choose a handle style that allows you to work without straining your wrists.

Opposed handles have grips that are straight and equal. They aren’t ergonomic at all. Avoid them if you can.

Offset handles have a shorter thumb, allowing for a more natural curve and removing some of the burden from your wrist. They let you work without raising your elbow as high, which your whole body will thank you for.

Crane-style handles take the offset design and bend it to remove even more stress from the wrist and elbow.

Swivel thumbs have rotating thumb rings that allow you to customize your thumb angle so you can hold your hand in whatever position is best for you.

To read more on the importance of ergonomics for stylists, check out this article by Modern Salon.

Blade styles: beveled or convex?

The majority of scissors in the world are beveled which means the sharp edge of the blade is created by a sudden angle near the edge of the blade. They’re cheaper to produce but don’t cut as smoothly and aren’t great for slide cutting.

Convex or clamshell blades can hold sharper edges and require less force because the cutting angle runs the whole width of blade. They tend to be more expensive but deliver a softer, blended look.

Now that you’ve got an idea the different designs, let’s look at the shears.