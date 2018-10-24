9 Best Rolling Makeup Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

There is just so much opportunity for organization here. This is another case that has three storage configurations of a smaller bag on top that attaches to a larger bottom section, but this one is loaded to the brim with extras. To begin with, it’s a soft bag made of weatherproof nylon which is lighter than hard shell models and can be more forgiving when finding a place to store it when not in use.

The upper section opens to a detachable brush (or other thin product) holder with 13 compartments protected by a clear plastic to keep your brushes clean and everything else clean from your brushes. The rest of the case holds two accordion-style spill-proof trays and open storage at the bottom.

The lower sections also opens on top to a second removable brush holder and a large open storage space. Shany includes three mesh organizer bags of three different sizes so you can either use this open area for large items like curling irons or make use of the bags to keep the space organized.

If you have a lot of small items and you love to be organized, the bottom section is dreamy. The front opens to eight hard plastic drawers for all your organizing needs. Even the flap covering the drawers has a mesh compartment set into it.

Plus there is a zipper mesh compartment on either side of the bottom case. The whole case comes with two sturdy shoulder straps, one for each bag, and it’s all latched together by seat-belt like closures.

The bottom section holds the telescoping handle used to roll this one around on its two wheels. The only thing I don’t like about this one is you can’t get to the lower section’s brush compartment without removing the top bag. You can feel good about your purchase because Shany is a company dedicated to not using animal products or animal testing.