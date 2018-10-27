7 Best Hair Salon Chairs: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

When you go to a salon, the salon chairs are one of the most prominent features in the room. Beyond your experience with your stylist and the awesome look you leave with, the chair is likely the thing in the salon that you’ll interact with most. You’ll notice if it’s torn, squeaky, or outdated–and you’ll definitely notice if it’s uncomfortable.
Your pampering day should be comfortable and relaxing. Even if you love how your hair came out, you might not send your friends to a salon that means they’ll have to sit on hard, lumpy, or wobbly chairs.
If you’re not sure how to choose which chair is right for you, head down to the bottom of the article for a features guide.
I’ve pulled together best salon chairs for hair stylists on the market right now for a range of budget and broken them down into pros and cons so you can see which is the best fit for you.
|
Price: $262.11
|
Price: $179.88
|
Price: $225.99
|
Price: $459.00
|
Price: $259.99
|
Price: $129.99
|
Price: $299.00
-
BR Beauty Arctic Styling Chair
Cons:
- Durable, salon-grade construction
- 350 pound weight limit
- Modern, clean style
- Sturdy low profile base
- Foot rest with grip
- Narrow seat
- White color is prone to staining
- Not best for very tall styists
This is a salon-worthy chair. The hydraulic pump is backed by a 2 year warranty and can adjust the seat height from 17 inches high to 23 inches high. It may not be best for very tall stylists so make sure you’ve done some measuring.
The low profile flat base is heavy and wide for great stability and support. This seat has a static weight limit of 350 pounds, though the seat is narrower than most at 18.5 inches between the arms.
The bright white color and hourglass shape has a very modern and clean look to it, though it’s important to keep in mind that while vinyl is stain-resistant, white is more likely to show stains. I like that this chair requires very little assembly and is durably built to last.
Find more BR Beauty Arctic Styling Chair information and reviews here.
-
Plus Line Heavy Duty Styling Chair by LCL Beauty
Cons:
- 500 pound weight limit
- Low profile round base
- Wide seat
- One year warranty
- Three inches of cushion
- Includes chair cover and cape
- May feel too wide for young or petite clients
- Needs assembly
- Arms not as comfortable as others
If you service larger clients, this may be the chair you’re looking for. With a weight limit of 500 pounds and a 25 inch wide seat, this chair is made to accommodate a range of body types comfortably.
The Plus Line emphasizes comfort with generous three inches of padded under the PVC leather for a softer seat that will hold up over time and vented back design which provides back support with venting to prevent over heating. The hydraulic pump can raise and lower the seat from 21 inches to 27 inches tall and t-bar foot rest has ribbed grips to keep feet from slipping. This styling chair comes with an extra large cape and chair cover. Plus, the fun, red color really pops.
Find more Plus Line Heavy Duty Styling Chair by LCL Beauty information and reviews here.
-
Walcut Classic Black & White Hydraulic Swivel Barber Chair
Cons:
- Great middle ground of barber chair and styling chair
- 330 pound weight limit
- Reclines and has extending headrest
- Sturdy base
- Not for short stylists
- May not be feminine enough for some beauty salon decor
- Closed sides not as accommodating
For a chair that can swing double duty of styling chair and barber chair, the Walcut Classic is a good middle ground. It’s has a wide, armchair design that is masculine enough to technically be a barber chair, but not so much that it would be completely out-of-place in a beauty salon setting.
If your client base has a variety of genders, this may be a good choice for you. Being a barber chair, this one reclines, though not so much as to work as a shampoo chair, but if you offer shaving services or facial waxing, being able to lean back and close their eyes could be a nice perk for your clients.
This chair has a very thick, sturdy stand and low profile base for a very heavy-duty foundation that can hold 330 pounds of weight. The seat is 19.5 inches wide which should comfortably fit most clients.
The hydraulic pump is quiet and can raise and lower the seat from 19.7 inches to 24.4 inches, so this one might not be the best for short stylists. The adjustable headrest is great for accommodating taller clients and the footrest is reinforced by a small leg of its own so people can more comfortably and safely put weight on it as needed.
Find more Walcut Classic Black & White Hydraulic Swivel Barber Chair information and reviews here.
-
Victorian Antique Style Georgia Styling Chair by Dream In Reality
Cons:
- Unique look stands out
- 450 pound static weight limit
- Hydraulic pump with two year warranty
- Chair with one year warranty
- Base with three year warranty
- Colors to choose from
- Doesn’t recline
- Won’t fit with all decors
- Arms not as comfortable as others
For an entirely different look, skip the modern lines and go for this antique-style beauty chair by DIR. The Georgia sturdy real wood frame that has been intricately carved into all these filigree details that make it look like the chair has metal trim. These are chairs that will certainly turn heads and make your clients feel like they’re being pampered while sitting on a throne.
The hydraulic pump is rated at 450 pounds which is great, though the chair is a little narrow at just under 20 inches. The pump has a two year warranty and gives a range of 21.7 to 28.7 inches high. High density memory foam under the durable vinyl provides comfort and there is padding on the arms to offset the hard wood. This chair is available with either a round or square base and comes in black, grey, and brown.
Find more Victorian Antique Style Georgia Styling Chair by Dream In Reality information and reviews here.
-
Shengyu Classic Hydraulic Styling Chair
Cons:
- Unique armchair look
- 400 pound weight limit
- Choice of colors
- Attached hairdryer holster
- Foot rest hits ground at lowest level
- Some assembly needed
- Style won't fit all decor
- Closed sides not as accommodating
This armchair style look with brass accents is definitely not your average salon styling chair. If your budget is in a similar price range and you want to prioritize a more unique look, this chair from Shengyu may have the look you’re hoping for.
Your clients will feel pampered and expensive in this plush chair without you having to break the bank. The cushion is made of a long lasting small cell foam and the full chair design is perfect to nestle into and get comfy. A really neat perk on this one is that it comes with an attached metal hairdryer loop holster.
As far as technical details, this chair has a 400 pound static weight limit, a seat width of 19.6 inches, and a full chair width of 25.2 inches. The square chrome base isn’t flush to the ground, but it is a lower profile than some other chairs. This model also comes in black with a circular base that has an even lower profile. The hydraulic pump (with one year warranty) can raise and lower the seat from 20 inches to 26 inches.
My only issue with this chair is that the foot rest is so long that when the chair is at its lowest, it can touch the ground making the chair difficult to spin. So if you’re a short stylist who will need to keep this chair low most of the time, this might not be the one for you.
Find more Shengyu Classic Hydraulic Styling Chair information and reviews here.
-
Oval Beauty Styling Chair
Cons:
- Unique shape
- 250 pound weight limit
- Locking hydraulic pump
- Unique modern look isn’t for everyone
- Needs assembly
- Weight limit may not be enough for some
For a more modern look, these salon chairs have a rounded cup shape with a unique lower back. The chair shape is molded for client comfort and back support, though it may not be the best option if you tend to work with a lot of small children.
Built to last, this chair has a 250 pound weight limit and a t-bar design footrest with gripping texture. A seat width of 20 inches is generous enough for most clients and the small cell high-density foam keeps the chair comfortable for years to come though at this price point you probably don’t want to count on this chair lasting forever.
Find more Oval Beauty Styling Chair information and reviews here.
-
BR Beauty Sue Professional Salon All-Purpose Chair
Cons:
- Works as styling chair, barber chair, waxing chair, and shampooing chair
- Reclines and has removable headrest
- 350 pound weight limit
- May not be great for short stylists
- It's a little frumpy looking
- You may not need a reclining chair
The Sue All-Purpose Chair is great if you’ve got a small space and need your chairs to fulfill a lot of different tasks. It looks like a classic styling chair but reclines deeply for shaving or waxing services, and the headrest comes off so that the chair can also be used as a shampooing chair.
The hydraulic lift is backed by a two year warranty and has a weight capacity of 350 pounds. The seat is 19.25 inches wide and the open design of the arms leaves plenty of space for clients who might needs a little extra room.
The hydraulics adjust the seat from 20 inches to 26 inches high so if you’re on the shorter side, make sure you’ve looked at your optimum height range. The shiny chrome base isn’t completely flat but is conveniently tapered for a sleek look and is easy to keep clean. As far as looks, the Sue is more practical than particularly stylish but will fit into nearly any decor as a classic styling chair design.
Find more BR Beauty Sue Professional Salon All-Purpose Chair information and reviews here.
How to tell which salon chair is right for you.
Choosing styling chairs can be intimidating. It's an important purchase and it can be a big purchase of several chairs. I'm going to break down what you need to be considering for your particular situation. From there you will hopefully have a picture in your head of what you're looking for.
How you intend to use it.
It seems like a no-brainer, but make sure you're taking stock of what you're going to be using your chair for. If you're looking for a styling chair for personal use in your home vanity, you probably don't need to spring for reclining seats or worry about it holding up to the type of wear a professional chair sees.
Depending on your budget, you can afford to skimp a little bit if your chair is going to be seeing only light use. On the other hand, if you are planning to use your chair in a professional capacity, the safety and comfort of your clients needs to be paramount.
Investing in quality chairs for your private space or salon now means fewer expenses later. Cheaper, low quality chairs will need repairs, replacing, and could ultimately malfunction and be unsafe for your clients.
If your specialties are hair and makeup a stylist chair like the ones on this list is where you want to be. You want something with a solid, stationary base, quality hydraulic lift, good cushioning, and a foot rest. If you need your chairs to double as shampoo chairs, make sure you pick something that can appropriately recline.
If this is for more of a barbershop setting, you may want to consider heftier chairs that have a more masculine feel to them. See my guide to the Best Reclining Barber Chairs.
Your space.
Make sure you don't accidentally skip the step of measuring your space to be sure what you're ordering is going to fit. A cramped salon space is not a welcoming salon space. You want your space to feel airy, natural, and inviting.
If your're not sure one trick is to trace out the length and width of it on a piece of paper or cardboard and then cut that out so you can lay it on the ground to get a sense of how it will interact with other furniture.
Your clients.
Keep in mind the people who will be sitting in this chair when deciding on a model. Do you serve a lot of children? Keep the colors fun. Make sure there's a matching or complimentary booster available and that the hydraulics have a wide range of height adjustability. If you tend to see larger clients, make sure you're keeping tabs on the width of the seats and the weight restrictions.
Your height.
There isn't a standard as to how high and low styling chairs go with their hydraulic pumps. Especially if you're exceptionally tall or particularly short, you'll want to do some measuring of what your ideal seat height range is. Comfortable height is critical to both you being able to properly utilize your awesome skills and also ergonomically so you aren't hurting your back.
Your style.
While function is more important than fashion for professional furniture, you do want your styling chairs to fit seamlessly in with the atmosphere of your space. If your salon is sleek and modern, quirky retro chairs will stand out in a bad way. While all black decor has its place, some contrast is good when it comes to colors.
Your budget.
Let's face it: the price tag is always going to be a big factor in your purchase options. Stylist chairs tend to run from around $100 to $500. While there are good budget chairs in the $100 to $200 range, those are more suited for personal use and less likely to hold up in a professional salon setting. For a professional stylist, anything under $200 likely won't meet your needs and you'll end up spending more money to replace it.
Think of it this way--to make a profit, the manufacturers are charging more than just the cost of materials. So try cutting the cost of a chair in half and consider if you could buy quality materials for the chair with that amount of money--the metal, the hydraulics, the cushion, the upholstery.
If it seems like you'd have to buy some low-quality materials to build a chair with $50 dollars, consider if a $100 chair will hold up to the how you need your chair to function.
Another way to watch your budget is to make sure you're not leaving any savings on the table. If you're not already aware of Amazon Business Accounts, they're free, for businesses of all sizes, allow for multiple linked accounts, and qualify you for exclusive business discounts.
