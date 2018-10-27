7 Best Hair Salon Chairs: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

I’ve pulled together best salon chairs for hair stylists on the market right now for a range of budget and broken them down into pros and cons so you can see which is the best fit for you.

If you’re not sure how to choose which chair is right for you, head down to the bottom of the article for a features guide.

Your pampering day should be comfortable and relaxing. Even if you love how your hair came out, you might not send your friends to a salon that means they’ll have to sit on hard, lumpy, or wobbly chairs.

When you go to a salon, the salon chairs are one of the most prominent features in the room. Beyond your experience with your stylist and the awesome look you leave with, the chair is likely the thing in the salon that you’ll interact with most. You’ll notice if it’s torn, squeaky, or outdated–and you’ll definitely notice if it’s uncomfortable.

How to tell which salon chair is right for you.

Choosing styling chairs can be intimidating. It's an important purchase and it can be a big purchase of several chairs. I'm going to break down what you need to be considering for your particular situation. From there you will hopefully have a picture in your head of what you're looking for.

How you intend to use it.

It seems like a no-brainer, but make sure you're taking stock of what you're going to be using your chair for. If you're looking for a styling chair for personal use in your home vanity, you probably don't need to spring for reclining seats or worry about it holding up to the type of wear a professional chair sees.

Depending on your budget, you can afford to skimp a little bit if your chair is going to be seeing only light use. On the other hand, if you are planning to use your chair in a professional capacity, the safety and comfort of your clients needs to be paramount.

Investing in quality chairs for your private space or salon now means fewer expenses later. Cheaper, low quality chairs will need repairs, replacing, and could ultimately malfunction and be unsafe for your clients.

If your specialties are hair and makeup a stylist chair like the ones on this list is where you want to be. You want something with a solid, stationary base, quality hydraulic lift, good cushioning, and a foot rest. If you need your chairs to double as shampoo chairs, make sure you pick something that can appropriately recline.

If this is for more of a barbershop setting, you may want to consider heftier chairs that have a more masculine feel to them. See my guide to the Best Reclining Barber Chairs.

Your space.

Make sure you don't accidentally skip the step of measuring your space to be sure what you're ordering is going to fit. A cramped salon space is not a welcoming salon space. You want your space to feel airy, natural, and inviting.

If your're not sure one trick is to trace out the length and width of it on a piece of paper or cardboard and then cut that out so you can lay it on the ground to get a sense of how it will interact with other furniture.

Your clients.

Keep in mind the people who will be sitting in this chair when deciding on a model. Do you serve a lot of children? Keep the colors fun. Make sure there's a matching or complimentary booster available and that the hydraulics have a wide range of height adjustability. If you tend to see larger clients, make sure you're keeping tabs on the width of the seats and the weight restrictions.

Your height.

There isn't a standard as to how high and low styling chairs go with their hydraulic pumps. Especially if you're exceptionally tall or particularly short, you'll want to do some measuring of what your ideal seat height range is. Comfortable height is critical to both you being able to properly utilize your awesome skills and also ergonomically so you aren't hurting your back.

Your style.

While function is more important than fashion for professional furniture, you do want your styling chairs to fit seamlessly in with the atmosphere of your space. If your salon is sleek and modern, quirky retro chairs will stand out in a bad way. While all black decor has its place, some contrast is good when it comes to colors.

Your budget.

Let's face it: the price tag is always going to be a big factor in your purchase options. Stylist chairs tend to run from around $100 to $500. While there are good budget chairs in the $100 to $200 range, those are more suited for personal use and less likely to hold up in a professional salon setting. For a professional stylist, anything under $200 likely won't meet your needs and you'll end up spending more money to replace it.

Think of it this way--to make a profit, the manufacturers are charging more than just the cost of materials. So try cutting the cost of a chair in half and consider if you could buy quality materials for the chair with that amount of money--the metal, the hydraulics, the cushion, the upholstery.

If it seems like you'd have to buy some low-quality materials to build a chair with $50 dollars, consider if a $100 chair will hold up to the how you need your chair to function.

Another way to watch your budget is to make sure you're not leaving any savings on the table. If you're not already aware of Amazon Business Accounts, they're free, for businesses of all sizes, allow for multiple linked accounts, and qualify you for exclusive business discounts.

