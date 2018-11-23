10 Best Black Friday Beauty Deals on Amazon (2018)

Our Review

Who else loves Crabtree & Evelyn? Who else doesn't usually buy it because of the price, even though it's so, so nice and moisturizing? Now's your chance - at thirty-five percent off, this Ritual set is a great price to pick it up. Gift contains one of each of the following: A retro-inspired cosmetic bag, Rosewater & Pink Peppercorn Hydrating Body Cream, Rosewater & Pink Peppercorn Body Wash, and Rosewater & Pink Peppercorn Hydrating Hand Therapy.

Rosewater has been hydrating skin for thousands of years. When joined with pink peppercorn, it becomes a punchy skin quencher.

The Crabtree & Evelyn Soulful Source La Source Essentials is also thirty-five percent off! Contains one of each of the following: La Source Refreshing Body Wash, La Source Conditioning Hand Wash, La Source Relaxing Body Lotion, and La Source Hand Therapy.