10 Best Black Friday Beauty Deals on Amazon (2018)

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to buy beauty products. Read on for the best Black Friday beauty deals on Amazon.
What are the best Black Friday beauty deals on Amazon?
Last updated: 3:15 am EST.
20% off – Solano Supersolano 3500 Lite Professional Hair Dryer
Our Review
If you're in the market for a professional hair dryer, it's your lucky day! Or maybe you just want salon-quality hair every day. This Italian-made 1800-watt dryer with a powerful but lightweight DC motor for less arm fatigue is 20% off. It also includes 2 concentrators. Far infrared heat reduces drying time while tourmaline lessens flyaways. This hair dryer uses EMF for less exposure to radiation. A+.
35% off – Crabtree & Evelyn Ritual, Rock ‘n Rose Pink Peppercorn
Our Review
Who else loves Crabtree & Evelyn? Who else doesn't usually buy it because of the price, even though it's so, so nice and moisturizing? Now's your chance - at thirty-five percent off, this Ritual set is a great price to pick it up. Gift contains one of each of the following: A retro-inspired cosmetic bag, Rosewater & Pink Peppercorn Hydrating Body Cream, Rosewater & Pink Peppercorn Body Wash, and Rosewater & Pink Peppercorn Hydrating Hand Therapy.
Rosewater has been hydrating skin for thousands of years. When joined with pink peppercorn, it becomes a punchy skin quencher.
The Crabtree & Evelyn Soulful Source La Source Essentials is also thirty-five percent off! Contains one of each of the following: La Source Refreshing Body Wash, La Source Conditioning Hand Wash, La Source Relaxing Body Lotion, and La Source Hand Therapy.
20% off – COSMEDIX Benefit Clean, Sensitive Skin Face Cleanser, Antioxidant Makeup Remover, 5 Fluid Ounce
Our Review
Best brand name goes to Cosmedix -- the medics for your skin! This Benefit Clean cleanser is for sensitive skin. It's a light, foaming formula rich in antioxidants that delicately removes debris and environmental toxins from the skin. At the same time, it soothes, hydrates, and with the help of science and botanical ingredients, firms and smooths your skin from wrinkles.
This is a salon-grade product and you can snag it for twenty percent off today! In fact, their whole line is 20% off. If you're in the market for face products, check it out!
50% off – Foot Spa Bath Massager with Heat
Our Review
Feet are the most forgotten part of the body! Treat your feet to a relaxing massage with six motorized pressure-node rollers. It's like a jacuzzi for your feet, and that is awesome in the winter months. And it's fifty percent off! Also makes a great gift.
50% off – Nivea Luxury Collection 5 Piece Gift Set
Our Review
This Black Friday beauty deal from Amazon is a steal at 50% off. This is their luxury collection, with lotion, in shower body lotion, lip balm, creme, and Silk Mousse Creme Moisture Body Wash.
33% off – Sonic Face Cleanser and Massager Brush, Rechargeable
Our Review
With more than 2,000 antimicrobial touchpoints and 33% off, your face and wallet will both be happy with this facial cleansing brush.
52% off – Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner
Our Review
If you haven't been using Argan oil on your hair, you're missing out. Not only does it reverse hair loss, it makes your hair soft, shiny and luxurious. I love it! And this one is fifty-two percent off.
40% off Eyelash Growth Serum & Eyebrow Enhancer
Our Review
Nourish weak lashes to fullness and nourish normal lashes to false-lash status. This forty-percent off serum works for your brows too.
49% off Professional Hair Dryer 1875W Negative Ionic
Our Review
One of the best things about this high-speed hair dryer -- aside from it being forty-nine percent off this Black Friday -- is that it works well on all hair types. 2 speeds, 3 heat settings.
30% off – Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, 1 fl. oz.
Our Review
I can personally say this stuff works. It uses a targeted solution containing sulfur and calamine plus more key ingredients. Overnight, it dries out any pimples that may have thought about forming on your face or body. Not today, my dudes.
It works really well with hormonal acne, which is not something you can say every day.