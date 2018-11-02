9 Best Cuticle Oil & Creams: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

If your nails are brittle or your cuticles look a hot mess, cuticle oil can make a huge difference in the health and appearance of your nails. Your skin and nails are prone to drying out and cracking from everyday things like hand washing, dish washing, dry air, and even folding laundry fresh out of the dryer.
Aside from painful hangnails, when your fingernails are too dry either they become brittle, weak, and begin to peel or split. Cuticle cream restores essential moisture to nails allowing them to grow stronger, healthier, and more flexible.
These aren’t an overnight fix and will take days or even weeks of regular use before you can see a big difference, but it’s so worth it. I’ve gathered together the best cuticle oils and cream in a range of consistencies and applications so you can find something that fits your lifestyle.
What you think is your cuticle, probably isn’t. See the end of the article for info on where your cuticle actually is and nail care tips.
Cuticle & Nail Oil by Bee Naturals
Cons:
- All natural ingredients
- Blend of four oils
- Anti-fungal
- Cruelty-free
-
- No honey
- Thicker than some
- Not the best applicator brush
Bee Naturals’ Cuticle & Nail Oil is a nice, all natural product if you’re looking for something with essential oils. All the ingredients are pronounceable and the smell is relaxing. I have to say though, I was expecting there to be honey or a honey extract in this from the packaging and I was surprised to find there isn’t.
Olive oil, avocado oil, castor bean oil, and grape seed oil make up the moisturizers. They also include vitamin E, and lavender, lemon, and tea tree essential oils, giving the oil a fresh scent. Tea tree is a natural anti-fungal treatment so I like the idea of applying that often to my nails.
The cap has a brush applicator and the oil is a little thicker than a lot of the others on here.
Find more Cuticle & Nail Oil by Bee Naturals information and reviews here.
-
Cuccio Milk & Honey Cuticle Conditioning Oil
Cons:
- Neat tilted bottle
- Blend of four oils
- Antibacterial honey
- Choice of two scents
- Eyedroppers aren’t great for everyone
- Not for use in bed
- “Vegetable oil” is vague
- Not vegan
This cuticle oil by Cuccio uses a blend of vegetable oil, safflower oil, sunflower oil, and cottonseed oil as its moisturizers. I’m not wild about the inclusion of vegetable oil since I don’t actually know what oils are in it, but I do like the other oils in the mix.
This one has honey extract in it which is another softening agent though I think, like the milk extract, that it’s more for scent than anything else. Cuccio also adds vitamins A and E for nourishing your cuticles. The smell is a little strong so if you’re sensitive to fragrances, this one isn’t for you.
While I’m not that into eyedroppers, I do love this glass bottle. It has a normal flat bottom with a second flat surface slanted near the bottom of the bottle so you can choose to have the bottle sit flat or at an angle. In the angled position position, the eyedropper can reach the oil to the last drop.
If the idea of a milk and honey fragrance doesn’t appeal to you, they also have a Pomegranate & Fig Cuticle Conditioning Oil.
Find more Cuccio Milk & Honey Cuticle Conditioning Oil information and reviews here.
-
Phenomen Oil by Jessica
Cons:
- Jojoba, rice bran, and almond oil
- Smells great
- Can be use on any dry areas of your body
- Can’t use it in bed
- Not everyone is wild about eyedroppers
- Smell a little strong for some
This is an intensely moisturizing product. It’s made with a blend of jojoba oil, rice bran oil, and almond oil and soaks into your skin quickly.
What’s unique about this one is that it isn’t only for your cuticles. Phenomen Oil is great for any parts of your body that tend to get dry like your feet, knees, elbows, or even your lips. I like that this is a multipurpose product because my storage for nail products is already a little tight.
It comes with an eyedropper applicator and, honestly, I don’t mind too much. If it were just for my cuticles I would wish it was a brush, but I wouldn’t want to be brushing this onto my feet and then return that brush back into my oil. Still, if you have grip problems or hand tremors, this might be an issue.
Phenomen oil has a nice light scent and I’ve got to give it points for the cheeky name.
Find more Phenomen Oil by Jessica information and reviews here.
-
Kur Nourishing Cuticle Oil by Londontown
Cons:
- Vegan, gluten free, and cruelty free
- Hydrating
- Nourishing botanicals
- Unique blend of oils
- Stable bottle shape
- Brush and dropper options
- Can’t use in bed
- Contains mineral oil
- The scent is hit or miss for some
The Kur Nourishing Cuticle Oil comes with a nail polish brush as well as an eyedropper cap that you can switch out if you like that applicator better.
This one has a unique choice of oils including mineral oil, rapeseed oil, and evening primrose extract oil. This soaks in fast and really moisturizes your skin.
Londontown sent me a sample to test out and I would say that this might be more targeted to the cuticle area than for dry nails so keep that in mind depending on your needs. I am really enjoying using it and like that the square bottle feels really stable because I’m prone to knocking things over.
Extracts of cucumber, garlic, and chamomile are also in the mix as well as vitamins A and E. The scent is bright and pleasantly herbal, but don’t worry, it doesn’t smell like garlic at all.
Find more Kur Nourishing Cuticle Oil by Londontown information and reviews here.
-
Essie's Apricot Cuticle Oil
Cons:
- Smells amazing
- Nourishing vitamins and collagen
- Blend of oils
- Long-lasting
- Contains parabens
- Can’t be used in bed
- Not best for severely damaged nails
- Mainly cottonseed oil
If you want to soften your cuticles and smell absolutely delicious, the Apricot Cuticle Oil by Essie may be for you. This oil is extremely long-lasting and it’s going to take forever for your bottle to look like you’ve used any at all.
You only need the teeniest amount on your nails once a day at night, but you might end up using it more often just for the scent. It contains vitamins A, E, and hydrolyzed collagen to help strengthen your skin and nails. Even for an oil, it is very thin, so you definitely want to do this at a table.
For moisturizers, Essie uses cottonseed oil and soybean oil. This blend works wonders for most people, but for others it isn’t as exciting. If you’re looking for an oil for your nail care routine, then the Apricot Cuticle Oil is amazing. If your nails or cuticles are shredded and in dire need of intensive care, I’d say skip this one.
Find more Essie’s Apricot Cuticle Oil information and reviews here.
-
QuickFix Moisturizing Cuticle Balm by Butter London
Cons:
- Avocado and coconut oils
- Massaging applicator tip
- Can be used in bed
- Not greasy
- “QuickFix” name is misleading
- Contains silicone
- Massaging tip isn't for everyone
This thick cream from Butter London comes in a convenient pen that’s easy to carry with you or stick in a bedside drawer. It uses coconut oil and avocado oil which are both deeply hydrating.
The tip of the pen has rounded bumps on it which massage and stimulate your cuticles as you rub the balm on. Not not only does this feel nice, it increases blood flow to your fingers which encourages healing and nail growth, but if you have very sensitive fingers or sensory issues, this might not be for you.
I do have to repeat that despite the name, there is no overnight fit for damaged or intensely dry cuticles. It will take regular use to get the benefits.
Find more QuickFix Moisturizing Cuticle Balm by Butter London information and reviews here.
-
Bliss Kiss Simply Pure Cuticle & Nail Oil Pen
Cons:
- Jojoba and grapeseed oil
- Tea tree oil fights fungus
- Easy to apply
- Can put on in bed
- Fragrance choices
- Petroleum free
- Mainly for hydration
- Not a fast-acting as they say
- Not a lot of product in the pen
This nail oil pen by Bliss Kiss is formulated to strengthen your nails. I know I have naturally dry and splitting nails and add that to activities that weaken your nails, like washing dishes, and it can be impossible to grow your nails out.
This cuticle therapy is filled with nourishing oils including cold-press jojoba esters, grape seed oil, tea tree oil, olive squalene, and vitamins A and E. The addition of tea tree oil makes this oil both anti-fungal and anti-microbial to prevent nails issues before they happen.
The pen makes this easy to apply in bed or on the go. It comes in three different fragrances (using natural fragrance oils and not perfume) I’m featuring Crisp which smells like bright citrus fruit. It’s also available in Vanilla and Unscented.
Find more Bliss Kiss Simply Pure Cuticle & Nail Oil Pen information and reviews here.
-
Julep's Your Cuticles Look Thirsty Fast-Absorbing Cuticle Creme
Cons:
- Absorbs in no time
- SLS and paraben free
- Easy to apply in bed
- Cruelty-free
- Works to shed dry skin
- Not as deeply hydrating as others
- Small size tube
- The scent isn't for everyone
If you can’t stand that greasy feeling you get after some lotions and cuticle oils, this one is for you. It’s quickly absorbed into your skin to leave your cuticles happy but not slippery. This cream uses a combination of natural honey, shea butter, and vitamin B5 to hydrate while mild salicylic acid works to remove hangnails and peeling dead skin.
The applicator is easy to use anywhere and when you know it won’t leave you with greasy fingers, you’re more likely to use it anywhere and keep on top of your nail care routine. It’s a great size to fit in your purse and an easy serum to apply in bed.
Find more Julep’s Your Cuticles Look Thirsty Fast-Absorbing Cuticle Creme information and reviews here.
-
Jessica's Nourish Cuticle Formula Creme
Cons:
- Nourishing vitamins and botanicals
- Promotes cell growth
- Blend of moisturizers
- Can put on in bed
- Easy to apply cream
- Not vegan
- Contains petroleum and parabens
- Not a lot of product
This one is chock full of vitamins and minerals to nourish your skin and nails, which is probably why it’s called Nourish. The formula contains vitamins A, D, E, zinc and allantoin which is an extract of comfrey root that both softens skin and stimulates healing and the growth of new cells.
The main moisturizer in this cream is petroleum which not everyone is okay with. I don’t love it and prefer their cuticle oil, but you can’t deny that petroleum works when it comes to hydrating your skin.
Nourish also uses lanolin which is a moisturizer naturally derived from wool which has been used for thousands of years to soften skin.
Find more Jessica’s Nourish Cuticle Formula information and reviews here.
What is actually your cuticle?
Let's talk about where your cuticle is because, real talk, almost no one knows what it is. If we're going to treat it, we need to know where it is.
The nail matrix, which grows your nails sits below where your nail meets your skin. That lip of skin that surrounds your nail isn't actually your cuticle--though it is the part that tends to get ragged and unsightly.
This part of your finger is called the eponychium which nourishes to your nail matrix so you can grow healthy nails and provides crucial protection against infection.
The cuticle is actually only the dead skin that is shed from the eponychium. It's that transparent layer of skin that is attached to your nail plate. So you can't technically heal a cuticle, because it's dead skin that you should probably gently remove to make your nail polish last longer.
Hand lotion won't cut it for your cuticles. I sort of didn't believe this, but I can tell you that in my experience, lotion is no substitute for a cuticle oil. The cuticle area is more delicate than the rest of your hands and needs a different concentration and type of moisturizers.
The best method for using cuticle oils and creams is to apply a small bit to each nail right before bed and gently rub it into your nail plate and cuticle area. You only need a little bit as moisturizers targeted for your cuticle area are very concentrated, which is nice because your product will last you a long time.
During times when you know you're going to have dry hands of if your nails are critically dry, you can apply it over of the course of the day whenever your hands feel dry, but generally one treatment each night is enough soothe your fingertips.
