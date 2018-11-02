9 Best Cuticle Oil & Creams: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

If your nails are brittle or your cuticles look a hot mess, cuticle oil can make a huge difference in the health and appearance of your nails. Your skin and nails are prone to drying out and cracking from everyday things like hand washing, dish washing, dry air, and even folding laundry fresh out of the dryer.

Aside from painful hangnails, when your fingernails are too dry either they become brittle, weak, and begin to peel or split. Cuticle cream restores essential moisture to nails allowing them to grow stronger, healthier, and more flexible.

These aren’t an overnight fix and will take days or even weeks of regular use before you can see a big difference, but it’s so worth it. I’ve gathered together the best cuticle oils and cream in a range of consistencies and applications so you can find something that fits your lifestyle.

What you think is your cuticle, probably isn’t. See the end of the article for info on where your cuticle actually is and nail care tips.