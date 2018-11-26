5 Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals on Amazon

This year’s Cyber Monday beauty deals make buying for yourself or the folks on your gift list easy and painless. I’ve gone through and price-checked the sales out there and these are the best of the best.
Last Updated: 5:21 AM Eastern Standard Time.
35% Off Crabtree & Evelyn Gift Sets
Our Review
Crabtree & Evelyn is one of those high-end brands that once you try it you can never go back to drugstore hand lotion again. For Cyber Monday, these sets are 35 percent off, saving you up to $34 off collections in a gift-ready boxes.
Their products are luxurious feeling with fragrances that are to die for. The best deals are on their Three Times a Lady Hand Therapy Trio, La Source Essentials, and their Evening Ritual sets in Rad Ruby Pomegranate and Argan Oil and Rock 'n Rose Pink Peppercorn.
Up to 45% Off ZEUS Everyday Beard Grooming Kits
Our Review
Pick something up for the people with serious whiskers with this ZEUS Beard Grooming Kit, but if you do it on Cyber Monday you can get up to $30 off the original $69 price tag.
According to price trackers, this is the first time this gift set has been offered under $40 ever. The last time a sale dropped under $50 was back in March so you'll want to hop on this one before it sells out or the price goes back up.
The set comes with ZEUS beard shampoo, beard conditioner, and beard oil for a softer, well-groomed beard. It comes in Verbena Lime, Sandalwood, and Vanilla Rum
61% Off Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat
Our Review
This is the lowest Amazon has ever offered Seche Vite. If I hadn't recently bought this in bulk, I would be all over this because Seche Vite is my go-to top coat for nail art or for when I don't have the time to wait for my polish to dry on its own.
A lot of fast drying top coats don't do anything, but Seche Vite is one of the fastest on the market and has prevented countless smudges and dents for me. I'm clumsy and don't have time to see around watching polish dry so I bought a Professional Refill Kit--that's how much I love and use this.
If you've never tried Seche Vite these Cyber Monday beauty deals have offered you an opportunity to pick it up for over $6 off.
46% Off Amope Pedi Perfect
Our Review
During winter our feet can become calloused and covered in dry, dead skin. After a certain point lotion just doesn't cut it. This callous remover from Amope is one of the best out there because it's rechargeable and waterproof so you're not wasting money on batteries and you can take it right into the shower with you.
At 46 percent off for Cyber Monday, you can pick this up for yourself or as a gift and save over $27.
20% Off TONYMOLY Green Tea Watery Cream
Our Review
TONYMOLY is one of the best K-beauty brands out their and their Chok Chok Green Tea Watery Cream is a favorite for many. It's a gel moisturizer that swaps out water in its ingredients for green tea which is packed with antioxidants and is soothing for your skin.
As a gel moisturizer, it soaks in quickly, never feels greasy, and won't interfere with your foundation. Additions like rosewood oil and lemon seed oil calm irritated skin and prevent acne with anti-bacterial properties.