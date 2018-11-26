5 Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals on Amazon

Our Review

Pick something up for the people with serious whiskers with this ZEUS Beard Grooming Kit, but if you do it on Cyber Monday you can get up to $30 off the original $69 price tag.

According to price trackers, this is the first time this gift set has been offered under $40 ever. The last time a sale dropped under $50 was back in March so you'll want to hop on this one before it sells out or the price goes back up.

The set comes with ZEUS beard shampoo, beard conditioner, and beard oil for a softer, well-groomed beard. It comes in Verbena Lime, Sandalwood, and Vanilla Rum