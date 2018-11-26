5 Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals on Amazon

  • Updated

This year’s Cyber Monday beauty deals make buying for yourself or the folks on your gift list easy and painless. I’ve gone through and price-checked the sales out there and these are the best of the best.

Last Updated: 5:21 AM Eastern Standard Time.

Beauty gift buying etiquette. 

People can sometimes be a little hesitant to give beauty gifts worried that they'll pick the wrong thing or that some beauty gifts are a little too intimate to be presents. If you're not sure, maybe this short guide will help.

Teens: You have a bit of leeway here because they're still experimenting and probably don't have a preferred look nailed down yet.

Skip foundation and concealers and go with eyeshadow palettes, lip color, nail polish, nail art tools, lighted mirrors, cell phone ring lights, lotions, brush sets, or makeup storage.

Your parents: They probably already have a brand and color scheme they prefer, so you can snoop or ask their partner to get ideas for what they'd like. you don't feel like you really know what their makeup style is, go with relaxing spa gifts like lotions, salt or sugar scrubs, manicure sets, foot spas, relaxing masks, and fancy soaps.

Friends: You probably have a better idea of what their style is so lots of makeup, an is on the table here as well has hairstyling tools and nail polish. Makeup storage and spa gifts like bath bombs, bath and shower oils, masks, and scrubs are also a big hit. 

Coworkers: Keep it professional with high-end lip balms, hand cream, lotion, and gift sets.

Men: All makeup is unisex and those on the masculine side of the spectrum care about their looks the same as everyone. Go with lip balms, lip scrubs, body lotions, shave or beard care sets, and weekly masks. 

When in doubt, skip gifts that are targeted as anti-aging, acne fighting, cellulite reducing, or hair removing. They can come across as the equivalent of a passive-aggressive self-help book gift. But you know your relationship much better than I do so if your sister has said she would love a hot wax warmer, then go for it. 

