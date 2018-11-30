10 Best Dead Sea Products for Your Beauty Regimen

I’m a big fan of sea salt, but generally as it relates to seasoning food. But in the past couple of years, Dead Sea salts, Dead Sea water and Dead Sea minerals have become the darlings of the beauty world in products that range from body scrubs and facial peels to moisturizers, bath soaks and even hair sprays. As it turns out, Dead Sea salts have been renowned since ancient times as health and beauty remedies. True Dead Sea salt is rich in many other minerals that also have beneficial effects on your health and your looks.

Dead Sea salt can act as an exfoliant, cleanser or volumizer. In fact, it’s basically a full-body miracle worker that can even detoxify your skin and body, as well as treat your aches and pains. It can combat stress, diminish fluid retention, stimulate blood circulation and balance your skin’s moisture. Naturally, if it does all those fantastic things to make you feel good, you’ll look great as a result.

As a cleanser, it’s extremely beneficial for those with acne prone skin, especially when used with a good facial cleansing brush. Incorporated into moisturizers, it helps to diminish fine lines and wrinkles. And when it’s formulated in hair spray, you’ll get both amped up volume and those sexy, beachy waves. Add to that, the fact that it’s naturally organic. That alone makes it pretty hard to resist trying some of the great products on the market. If you’re ready to dip your toes into the Dead Sea right now, let’s go shopping for the Top 10 Best Dead Sea Salt Beauty Products.

1. Best Dead Sea Bath Salts: Elemis Cellutox Herbal Bath Synergy Salt

Elemis, the luxury British skincare and brings you Cellutox Herbal Bath Synergy Salt. Algae, sea buckthorn and sea fennel extracts combine with pure essential oils of juniper and lemon to break down cellulite and combat the build-up of toxins in your body. Each time you soak in these luxurious bath salts, they will clean and stimulate your skin and body. These salts help to detoxify impurities and get rid of your skin’s harmful toxins often associated with environmental pollutants. Elemis Cellutox Active Body Oil can be used as part of an anti-cellulite and body cleansing program for all skin types. To enhance the beauty of your skin, consider the Elemis Cleansing Deep Drainage Dietary Supplement. It naturally cleanses your body from the inside out and mildly satiates your appetite.

Price: $179

Pros:

Effective as a detoxifying bath

May help promote weight loss

Gives your skin a healthy glow

May reduce the appearance of cellulite

Cons:

Super spendy

May cause itching

Recommended warm water use, too cold for some

Not effective for everyone

2. Best Dead Sea Mud Mask: SABON Mud Mask

In just 10 minutes, you can dramatically narrow your skin’s pores and remove dead cells. SABON’s thick and creamy mask is enriched with Dead Sea mud and mineral oils, which deeply detoxify the skin. This mask helps clear your skin of blackheads and it also helps to minimize redness and sunspots. Used just once a week, it can have a transformative effect on your face. Be sure to use a facial moisturizer afterwards, as this mask can tend to have a drying effect on the skin. For the rest of the days of the week, try SABON’s Foamy Face Wash to keep your skin sparkling and clean.

Price: $35

Pros:

Good for oily skin

Effectively cleans and clears pores

Smells terrific

Leaves skin soft and smooth

Cons:

A bit expensive

Product experience may vary from what’s described

3. Best Dead Sea Salt Facial Serum: AHAVA Dead Sea Crystal Osmoter X6 Facial Serum

This revolutionary, patented, mineral-concentrated oil-based serum from AHAVA delivers intense wrinkle reduction, firming and radiance. Powered by 6X Osmoter™, AHAVA’s exclusive blend of Dead Sea minerals, this might be the ultimate solution for skin that shows prominent UV damage, pollution and lifestyle damage, hyper-dryness, deep wrinkles, loss of elasticity and is lacking in radiance. In clinical tests, 91 percent of women experienced more moisturized skin after the initial use, while 84 percent of women experienced a healthy glow after just 14 days. 95 percent of women reported a significant reduction in wrinkle depth after 28 days and 90 percent of women experienced a significant increase in skin firmness in that same time frame. Treat trouble spots with AHAVA’s Dead Sea Osmoter Concentrate. To fight dryness and wrinkles on a daily basis, be sure to moisturize with AHAVA’s Essential Day Moisturizer.

Price: $74

Pros:

Produces visible results for many

Leaves skin soft and supple

Effectively reduces wrinkles

Increases skin’s firmness and elasticity

Cons:

Can feel greasy

Not effective for every user

Pretty spendy

4. Best Dead Sea Salt Shampoo: Big Sea Salt Shampoo by LUSH

This is a great body-building shampoo for big hair and loads of shine. Over half the base of Big shampoo is made with sea salt, giving massive volume to hair in need of a boost. Sea salt is also full of minerals. It helps to degrease hair, removing dead skin cells and dirt. Because it doesn’t strip your hair of its natural oils, you’re left with hair that’s fresh, and feels squeaky clean. This sea salt shampoo is balanced with a seaweed infusion, extra virgin coconut oil and avocado butter to give you soft, nourished locks. Finally, fresh citrus juices are squeezed in for incredible shine (and smell). Give your body that same sea salt treatment with Lush Ocean Salt Face And Body Scrub.

Price: $44.98

Pros:

Extremely effective for oily hair

Volumizes thin hair

A little goes a long way

Great lather that leaves hair squeaky clean

Cons:

Kind of spendy

Scent profile not appealing to some

Salt could lead to tangled hair

5. Best Dead Sea Salt Hair Spray: Beach Waves Sea Salt Hair Spray

If you’re looking for the ultimate surf spritz to give you those gorgeous tousled curls and natural body, Beach Waves sea salt hair spray could be the ticket. You can get that sexy, beachy look all year round, even if you’re miles from the ocean. This thick, gentle formula optimizes your hair’s ability to bind moisture to the hair follicles. All you have to do is spritz it on your damp hair, scrunch and let it dry naturally. If you’re looking to get extra fullness, try using your diffuser. Tie a cute scarf into your curls and you’ll look more adorable than Shirley Temple.

Price: $29.80

Pros:

Smells delicious

Offers UV protection for your hair

Doesn’t contain parabens or alcohol

Especially good for those with thin, limp hair

Cons:

Pretty spendy

Can increase volume too much if you have thick hair

6. Best Dead Sea Salt Facial Peel: Genesea Dead Sea Facial Peeling Gel

Genesea Facial Peeling Gel is scientifically formulated with a unique blend of herbal and Dead Sea Minerals to provide a thorough facial cleansing experience. The high performance blend of ingredients contains high quality Dead Sea minerals, chamomile and aloe vera plant extracts to help promote an instantly glowing complexion. This highly effective formula is gentle and safe for all skin types and contains no alcohol, parabens or mineral oils. It helps to restore your youthful appearance promoting cleaner, smoother and firmer looking skin. It also diminishes the appearance of large pores, fine lines and wrinkles by increasing your skin’s optimal hydration levels. Genesea Perfecting Eye Cream uses Dead Sea minerals combined with witch hazel to hydrate and reduce puffiness around your eyes, while their Mineral Night Cream is infused with retinol and collagen to reduce fine lines and wrinkles while you sleep.

Price: $29.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Highly rated by users

Leaves skin feeling soft and firm

Does not cause redness or dry patches

Great for even sensitive skin

Cons:

Not effective for everyone

Can be difficult to remove completely

Need to use a lot of product at a time

Texture was an issue for some

7. Best Dead Sea Salt Soap: Erno Laszlo Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar

Dr. Laszlo’s iconic, original cleansing bar removes impurities and exfoliates with therapeutic Dead Sea Mud for soft, smooth skin. It is effective at removing dirt, blackheads, impurities and makeup without stripping your skin’s natural oils. Excellent for exfoliating and softening your skin’s texture, it infuses skin with essential minerals. With ingredients derived from the Dead Sea, this 97% natural, gentle exfoliating soap deeply cleanses normal to oily skin. It improves circulation and motivates natural skin regeneration. Medical journals have long documented Dead Sea mud’s ability to promote radiance as well as provide therapeutic benefits for chronic skin conditions. For those with oily skin who are looking to hydrate in the morning, Erno Laszlo Oil-Control Day Lotion is an excellent option. If you have super dry skin, pre-treat it with Erno Laszlo Phelityl Pre-Cleansing Oil that contains 12 essential oils to nourish and deeply cleanse dry to normal skin.

Price: $35.81 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Deeply cleanses to remove dirt, oil and makeup

Leaves skin feeling soft and smooth

Excellent for oily and acne prone skin types

Large bar lasts a long time

Cons:

One expensive bar of soap

Can leave skin feeling dry

Works best as part of a three step regimen

8. Best Dead Sea Salt Body Scrub: Asutra Organic Dead Sea Salt Exfoliating Body Scrub

Say goodby to dry, flaky skin. Asutra’s Dead Sea Salt scrub uses fine grains of 100% pure Dead Sea salt to gently exfoliate the top layer of old, dead skin revealing a more beautiful you. This pore cleansing formula contains mineral rich Dead Sea salts combined with nourishing and smoothing oils, vitamins and organic essences that will make for a spa like experience as well as an aromatherapy treatment with organic lemongrass and ylang ylang. Packed with aloe vera and proven skin smoothing jojoba, argan and sweet almond oils, this scrub nourishes and pampers your skin. The fine grains of dead sea salt penetrate to unclog pores, minimizing blackheads, blemishes and in-grown hairs and leaving your skin visibly brightened. This yummy scrub also comes in Cooling Cucumber scent, as well as Invigorating Eucalyptus.

Price: $22.95 (21 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.9 out of 5 by users

Organic ingredients

Delicious aromatherapy

Leaves skin soft and moisturized

Cons:

Can be too exfoliating for some

May leave skin feeling slightly oily

May be difficult to fully wash off

9. Best Dead Sea Salt Foot Cream: Verbiena Dead Sea Essentials Coconut Oil Foot Cream

Verbiena’s coconut oil foot cream with dead sea minerals is ideal for dry chapped, and cracked feet. Great for both men and women, this foot cream has been exclusively blended to provide worn and tired feet with long lasting and deep moisturizing relief. Coconut oils are a powerful, yet gentle moisturizer, ideal for nourishing and healing dry and callused feet. Dead Sea Minerals act as a natural way to exfoliate dead skin and calluses from your feet, leaving them feeling smooth, moisturized and refreshed. To exfoliate and refresh dry, chapped hands, try Verbiena’s Coconut Oil and Dead Sea Minerals Hand Cream.

Price: $17.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Exfoliates and moisturizes

Reduces itching and cracking

Delicious scent

Effective relief for some eczema sufferers

10. Best Dead Sea Salt Moisturizer: Avani Dead Sea Mineral Enriched Moisturizing Cream

This rich moisturizing cream has been formulated from nourishing Dead Sea minerals combined with a wealth of natural ingredients that are vital for healthy looking skin. The unique combination of natural ingredients, including aloe vera, jojoba oil and vitamin E, quickly restores your skin’s natural moisture levels to leave you with a smoother, more radiant complexion. Slather your whole body in Dead Sea mineral goodness with Avani Ultra Rich Body Butter. Refresh and rejuvenate your complexion with Avani Dead Sea Timeless Advanced Micro-capsule Serum.

Price: $29.94 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Well priced compared to many in this category

Highly rated by users

Leaves skin feeling smooth and silky

Non-greasy formula good for most skin types

Cons:

Fragrance unpleasant to some

Some reported drying rather than moisturizing effect

May not be best on sensitive skin

Some packaging issues reported

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.