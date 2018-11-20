16 Best Professional Blow Dryers 2018 (Updated!)

Have you ever heard someone say they want a haircut, or hairstyle that looks great, but doesn’t take any work? I always laugh at such nonsense. Anyone who is invested in having great looking hair knows they need to use the proper shampoos and conditioners, and the best hot tools to get that salon quality look from home. A professional blow dryer is an absolute essential if you want to make your hair look awesome.

The interesting thing about today’s professional hair dryers is the range of heat settings, speeds, attachments and additional features from ceramic and tourmaline components, to ionic dryers that actually enhance your hair’s moisture levels, even while drying.

While more expensive, sometimes a lot more expensive than your typical drugstore hair dryers, investing in a high-quality professional hair dryer that you can afford, will lead you down the path to silky, shiny and less frizzy locks. And, even better, they dry faster and they’re less damaging. The other positive is that they are quieter than ever, because who needs to get blasted with noise before they’ve had a second cup of morning coffee?

Of course, technique is required to achieve the look you desire, and that involves using the right styling products, including paddle and round brushes, heat protectants, plus finishing products.

For the purposes of this review, I looked only at those professional hair dryers that I’ve tried or were highly rated by users, and professional stylists alike. Surprisingly, there were a few that achieved top ratings, while being among the more affordable choices. Naturally, if you have a particular product affinity, choose the brands you trust and have found to be most reliable. So get ready to get really beautiful, super fast. Check out our most updated recommendations for the Best Professional Blow Dryers.