10 Best Shampoos for Oily Hair: Which is Right for You?

You’ve finally had it with bad hair days. If you have greasy or oily hair that refuses to be tamed, there’s help at hand when you use the best oily hair shampoos. Believe it or not, over-washing can actually cause your scalp and hair to be more oily, as can shampooing too infrequently. So many of the shampoos that claim to be especially for oily hair seem to strip your hair. Once your natural moisture goes missing, you’re left with hair that’s ridiculously tangled when it’s wet, and crazy flyaway when it’s dry. So what’s the solution?

There are lots of great clarifying shampoos on the market. The advantage to many of these is their ability to de-gunk your hair, getting rid of old product build up, and allowing your scalp’s natural oils to moisturize the hair shafts. If you’re not a daily hair washer, these are great for intermittent use, but can be a bit too drying if you plan to use them more than a few times a month.

Perhaps you’d prefer a natural shampoo for oily hair. The upside to those is that they often contain refreshing, scalp invigorating, herbs and essences that leave your hair looking and smelling fantastic. If you’re looking for a true organic shampoo for oily hair, that generally increases the odds that the formula is also free from sulfates, parabens and is likely cruelty-free. As an added bonus, many of these formulas also give your head a super-cool tingling sensation. And let’s face it, that’s always a great way to wake up and start your day.

As surprising as it may seem, shampooing isn’t the only thing you can do to combat your oily hair. Did you ever imagine that you could actually retrain your scalp to produce less oil, so you could wash less often? I know it sounds crazy, but when our hair or skin gets greasy, we have a tendency to want to wash and wash and wash some more. That’s not always the right way to get results. Check out these interesting tips and tricks for retraining your oily scalp:

In the event that you can’t stand to go through that protocol, some of the featured shampoos for oily hair will require that you change your idea of clean. Personally, I love the big lather. Covet it, actually. But not all oily hair shampoos deliver in that category. Some simultaneously moisturize and clean with, literally, no lather at all. Remember, it’s the gentle cleansing that will keep your scalp from acting like a Crisco factory.

We’ve tried out some awesome oily hair shampoo for men, too. But this isn’t about gender – it’s about finding the very best products that will deliver beautiful hair that’s not dry, frizzy or flat. And even if you have oily hair, you probably need to find a special conditioner that helps to detangle and smooth out frizzy or flyaway ends. The thing to remember, when you do use conditioner, is to avoid the scalp, or anything above your chin. If you have longer hair, you should moisturize anything below the chin and let it stay on your hair for a few minutes while you wash the rest of your body. Rinse and voila…clean at the scalp, smooth at the tips.

The best shampoo for oily hair has to be one you love, that delivers for your specific hair type. Check out this list of favorites to find one that leaves you ready to shampoo, blow and go, knowing your hair will be shiny, clean and full of beautiful body.

1. PHYTO Phytheol Oily Hair Purifying Shampoo

Formulated specifically to treat oily hair, while addressing loose dandruff flakes, PHYTO Phytheol is a refreshing shampoo designed to reduce excess sebum production, and remove loose dandruff flakes. It provides lightness, bounce and overall shine to your hair. This drug-free, natural shampoo for oily hair makes for both healthier hair, and scalp. To reinforce the benefits of its oil fighting attributes, it can be applied to your scalp while dry, and massaged in. Wait for a few minutes or longer, then wet hair, lather and rinse, for squeeky clean and shiny hair. You can also use Phytopolleine Botanical Scalp Treatment once a week to enhance the results of this shampoo, and multiply your good hair days.

PHYTO makes a full line of natural and organic hair care products from shampoos and conditioners to sprays and treatments. Find them here.

Price: $24.70

Pros:

Effectively reduces scalp oiliness

Leaves hair light and bouncy

Drug free and natural

Diminishes dandruff and fights oil

Cons:

Can cause dry, tight scalp

Over use can cause drier than desired hair

Fairly expensive for a small amount

2. Klorane Shampoo with Citrus Pulp

Are you suffering from an oily or devitalized scalp? Klorane shampoo for oily hair is made with refreshing citrus pulp to help detoxify and clarify, leaving your hair super clean and shiny. Not only does it help remove oil, it breaks down the build up of all that styling gunk you might be tempted to use on your hair, so your natural color shines through.

With free radical fighting ingredients, this shampoo protects your hair and scalp from external aggressors like air pollution, hard water and side effects of modern life that cause damage. This shampoo contains a combination of citrus pulp and a complex of sebo-regulators, that work together to revitalize and purify your hair and neutralizing the dulling effects of calcium in hard water. We think you’ll like that it’s paraben free. For even more oil fighting power, Klorane with Nettle naturally controls oil production with nettle, which helps keep oil production at a reasonable pace.

Price: $20

Pros:

Free radical fighting formula

Cleans without stripping your hair

Gets rid of product build up

Effectively cleans oily hair

Cons:

Can be too drying for some

Best when used in combination with other products

Not as natural as some formulas

3. Tree to Tub Soapberry for Hair Awakening Peppermint Shampoo

The first time you massage your scalp with this minty fresh shampoo for oily hair, you’re going to be hooked. The saponin-rich soapberry is a natural botanical that helps keep your hair and scalp in perfect pH balance. That means you’ll get body, shine and oil control with no heavy ingredients or chemicals. Thank gentle coconut cleansers for the very light, but creamy lather. Aloe vera, argan oil, chamomile, olive leaf and peppermint make for hair that’s clean, soft and dandruff free, while your scalp stays healthy and nourished.

As safe and gentle as baby shampoo, this formula is vegan, cruelty free and hypoallergenic. It’s free from toxins, chemicals, sulfates, parabens, silicone, and gluten, with no artificial fragrance. This fair trade shampoo is made from sustainably harvested ingredients, and it could become your new oil fighting fave. The Balanced Peppermint Conditioner is an argan oil infused formula that’s light and easy to rinse out.

Price: $20

Pros:

Doesn’t strip hair

Gently cleanses while keep your hair in perfectly pH balance

Leaves hair soft and your scalp dandruff free

Tingly peppermint lather

Cons:

Pretty spendy

Doesn’t give robust lather

Better for daily hair washers

Can irritate scalp

4. MenScience Androceuticals Daily Shampoo

Men want to look good and have healthy shiny hair every bit as much as women do. MenScience’s Androceuticals Shampoo is gentle enough for daily use. Ideal for thinning hair, it supports vigorous hair growth and a healthy scalp, while revitalizing and protecting follicles to help guard against hair loss. Formulated with professional ingredients and pure, gentle cleansers, it removes buildup and fights dullness.

Panthenol and vitamin E help to repair damaged hair, increasing both shine and suppleness. The unique addition of alpha and beta hydroxy acids dissolves dull buildup from your hair and scalp. Wheat proteins and glycerin revitalize and nurture, to support vigorous hair growth and healthier-looking hair.

Best of all, this shampoo for men rinses out fast and clean and leaves no residue. MenScience also makes a Body Wash,Body Lotion and Face Cream.

Price: $26

Pros:

Works well for occasional scalp acne

Helpful for greasy and oily hair

Fragrance free

Supports hair growth

Cons:

Alpha and beta hydroxy acids can cause itching

Can cause dry scalp

Expensive compared to some

5. Amazon’s Choice: Maple Holistics Degrease Shampoo

Degrease shampoo is a therapeutic and all-natural solution for scalps that are oily, greasy and itchy. And as strange as it seems, oily scalps can also be flakey. This shampoo for greasy hair maintains moisture control by utilizing natural components to cleanse your hair of excess moisture. It also helps to balance sebum secretion levels, stimulate the cell renewal of hair follicles and replenish your hair’s natural oils (in moderation of course.)

Hair care doesn’t get better, as this natural shampoo contains a blend of 100% pure essential oils including Lemon, Rosemary, Verbenone, Cypress and Basil. It also features peach kernel, jojoba, and botanical keratin to maximize nourishment and therapeutic action. Safe for color-treated hair, this hypoallergenic shampoo is also paraben free, BPA free, phtalate free, and contains no artificial fragrances, colors, dyes or harmful chemicals.

Because this shampoo is especially effective for oily hair, a light conditioner like Maple Holistics Silk 18 is recommended to reduce tangles and over-drying. To cleanse your skin right down to the pores, try Maple Holistics’ Dead Sea Mud mask.

Price: $10.95

Pros:

Less expensive than many

Extremely effective on oily and greasy hair

Pleasant herbal fragrance

Lathers well

Cons:

Can over-dry scalp and hair

May cause itching

Requires shaking, which isn’t easy due to shampoo’s thickness

Need to use conditioner or detangler along with it

6. Philip B Scent of Santa Fe Balancing Shampoo

Soothe, nourish, and cleanse your hair and body with Philip B Scent of Santa Fe balancing shampoo. This shampoo is an herbaceous blend of shea butter and panthenol (vitamin B5) infused with 10% pure plant extracts of pinon, sage and juniper berry. The spiritually-enriching scent of this shampoo is intended to be evocative of the Sangre de Cristo mountains of Santa Fe.

It is gentle enough for daily shampooing and does a great job of normalizing an oily scalp. Its natural ingredients are also helpful for those with a dry scalp. It silkens, softens and conditions your hair leaving it wonderfully soft and smooth. It also does double duty in the shower or bath as it can be used from head-to-toe as an anti-bacterial wash. If you’d prefer a shampoo for oily hair that will leave your scalp tingling and cool, try Philip B Peppermint Avocado Clarifying Shampoo.

Price: $39.90

Pros:

Great for normalizing oily scalps

Delicious fragrance

Many quality natural ingredients

Leaves hair soft and silky

Cons:

More expensive than many

Scent can be overpowering

Some packaging issues reported

7. Tru Moroccan Clarifying Shampoo

Tru Moroccan Clarifying Shampoo is formulated with natural oils and herbs. It’s designed to combat oily, greasy hair, itchy scalp and dandruff. Made from the highest quality organic, vegan, plant based ingredients this could be the perfect shampoo for you. It is gentle enough to use every day, but powerful enough to combat oily hair and dandruff caused from over active sebaceous glands.

Tru Moroccan hair care products are botanically rich and free of harmful chemicals and ingredients which makes them great for color treated or chemically processed hair. This shampoo strengthens and restructures the shaft and cuticles of your hair, without stripping it, and effectively controls oily hair while maintaining moisture. For the best results, use with Tru Moroccan’s Conditioner for Oily Hair.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

More reasonably priced than most

Excellent for color treated hair

Pleasant fragrance

Effective at minimizing oily hair

Cons:

Doesn’t lather well

Can irritate the scalp

May cause itching and flaking

Best results when used with companion conditioner

8. Paul Mitchell Shampoo Two, Clarifying

Paul Mitchell’s Shampoo Two is specially formulated for oily hair. This clarifying shampoo for oily hair gently cleans out oil and dirt. Spring clean your hair any time with this lemony fresh, deep cleansing shampoo. This clarifying shampoo lets you work up a rich lather that works on the scalp. Once you rinse, you’ll discover beautifully squeaky clean and shiny hair.

Its special formula removes the buildup of products that can dull and flatten your hair, leaving it bouncy and full of volume. For a deep clean that’s gentle and leaves your scalp tingling, try Paul Mitchell’s Tea Tree Special shampoo and conditioner.

Price: $23.30

Pros:

More affordable than many

Effective at cleaning oily and greasy hair

Pleasant lemon fragrance

Rinses to a squeaky clean

Cons:

Can be too drying for many

Made more for weekly versus daily use

Can strip hair

9. Top Rated: Lemon Sage Oily Hair Shampoo

This best shampoo for oily hair actually reduces the output of sebum, which is what makes your hair weighed down and greasy looking. At the same time, it clarifies, without stripping your hair of the natural moisture it needs to prevent it from looking dry and fly-away.

Natural tea tree and rosemary infusions help to soothe itchy and irritable scalps, while moisturizing argan oil adds bounce and shine. This organic formula uses essential oils and herbs to help give you a healthier scalp, increasing hair health, and enhancing your hair’s ability to grow longer and stronger.

Price: $11.95

Pros:

Top rated

Fresh and invigorating scent

Essential oils and herbs soothe itchy and irritable scalps

Reduces oil production, and increases hair health

Cons:

Not as oil fighting as some

Small bottle for the price

Can be somewhat drying

Scent is off-putting to some

10. Matrix Normalizing Clean Reset Shampoo

Matrix Biolage normalizing shampoo is an effective shampoo for oily hair because it cleans without drying. So many shampoos claiming to combat the frustration of oily locks can strip and even damage sensitive hair and follicles. This Clean Reset shampoo is gentle, as well as effective, leaving you with beautiful, silky smooth hair.

This lemongrass inspired formula helps normalize your scalp to decrease overproduction of oil, and improve overall hair health. Post shampoo, slather on Matrix Biolage Strengthening Conditioner to stay tangle and frizz free, then simply rinse and dry. For color treated hair, try the Matrix Biolage Colorlast shampoo and conditioner.

Price: $24.50

Pros:

Effectively normalizes oily scalp

Cleans without excessively drying hair

Good for fine textured hair

Pleasing fragrance

Cons:

Herbal smell too strong for some

Not effective for every user

Higher priced than some

Not everyone wants a huge bottle

See Also:

• Best Purple Shampoo

• Best Coconut Shampoo

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.