15 Best Christmas Nail Polish: The Ultimate List (2018)

Put away your late summer cobalts and Halloween ambers because it’s finally time for Christmas nail polish. I’ve collected the best holiday nail colors, from trendy to classic, for this jolly season to get your fingers feeling festive.
Juliette by ILNP
Our Review
Winter nails don't all have to be busy with images of Santa Clause and sweater patterns. Sometimes a simple gold is all you need.
Juliette is made up of rose gold metallic flakies and a scattering of holographic sparkle. The flakes lay flat on your nails and have a hammered gold finish to them. Along with that holographic twinkle when the light hits your nails just right, Juliette is a perfect holiday color for a more refined type of festive.
The worst part of any metallic nail polish is how much of a pain it is to take off, but Juliette is made of metallic flakies so it's much easier to remove than chromes or gold glitter.
Mistletoe Magic by Ella + Mila
Our Review
For a solid Christmas green, go with Mistletoe Magic. It's a true green that's not too yellow or too blue. This is a perfect base for holiday nail art or to be worn alone for a more low-key Christmas nail polish.
The formula of Ella + Mila polishes is to die for. It's a highly pigmented cream that's easy to work with. I like that their polishes are seven free, cruelty-free, and made in America.
Deck the Claws by KBShimmer
Our Review
Deck the Claws is a perfect Christmas red with holographic glitter so your nails sparkle like a Christmas tree ornament. The color shouts holiday party.
The formula is edging toward a jelly meaning it is partially transparent which allows you to see the floating layers of holographic sparkle for a 3D look. This means you'll want two to three coats for good coverage.
Winter Wishes by Zoya
Our Review
This holiday bundle from Zoya comes with four full-size nail polish bottles for $15, and considering that Zoya polishes tend to run close to $10 each, this is a serious bargain to scoop up.
The Winter Wishes collection comes with Willa, Imogen, Cosmo, and Genesis. Willa is a cool black and with how trendy black as been this fall, it's definitely going to carry over into the winter months through January.
Imogen and Cosmo are from Zoya's Pixie Dust line so they are packed with holographic glitter and dry to a textured finish. Imogen is sheer black base with round glitters and Cosmo is more of a white base with smaller glitter. They work as toppers or can be worn alone with two to three coats.
Genesis is a perfect winter white cream.
Fired Up by ILNP
Our Review
November and December are the perfect time to break out your frostiest, iciest polishes. Fired Up is right right with its packed holographic micro-flakies that are easier to remove than regular glitter.
You'll want two to three coats for this one but the end result is a finish that looks like sunlight shining icicles. This is a polish that changes color depending on the light you're in. It has a stunning green to orange flash with scattered holographics sparkling underneath.
If you've been looking for a nail polish that looks like the sunset glinting off fresh snow, this is it.
Black Cherry Chutney by OPI
Our Review
This is a mulled red wine shade that is so cozy this time of year.
Black as been one of the trendiest colors on the fall runways this year and this black wave is continuing on through around January I'd imagine. But, if you don't want to go completely black, try on Black Cherry Chutney from OPI.
It's a super dark, rich cherry purple that looks amazing on all skin tones. And it's OPI so you know it's long-lasting and has a high gloss finish.
Shattered Souls by Smith & Cult
Our Review
Okay, so it may not have the most Christmas-y name, but Shattered Souls is one of my favorite holiday glitters. The large gold hexes and gold micro-glitter are so incredibly reflective. And if you can't wear serious glitter during the holidays, when can you?
This looks festive layered over reds, pine greens, whites, and even over a cool dove grey which has been an in color this year. For a cool gradient effect apply your first coat of glitter only the tips of your nails or near your nail bed and then the second coat to your entire nail.
Smith & Cult is a brand with a cult following and having tried them myself I can see why. They're extremely long-lasting. And don't get spooked by the large cap, their signature gold cap lifts off to reveal a more traditional cap that's easier to handle.
Candy Cane Crush by KBShimmer
Our Review
Candy Cane Crush is fun, festive, and peppermint-scented. It really does smell like a candy cane.
The glitter topper from KBShimmer is a clear base with red and white micro-glitter along with larger red and white hex glitter. You can create a lot of different looks using this glitter over different base color nail polish.
It's definitely an attention-getter without needing to put in a lot of nail art time and effort.
Sashay My Way by Orly
Our Review
This glitter topper from Orly turns any color into a party shade. It's a clear base with gold holographic glitter and gold bar glitter.
I'm not normally a fan of bar glitter, but I bought myself this shade last year because it's an example of how awesome bar glitter can be if done well. I think it looks like intricate beading in a truly fabulous dress.
It looks fantastic over nude, black, white, and red shades.
Trixie by Zoya
Our Review
Silver and gold are classic holiday colors and the more metallic the better. Chrome nails usually mean dealing with messy nail powder, but Trixie by Zoya is a unique liquid chrome nail polish that turns your nails into something shiny enough to hang on your Christmas tree.
Trixie even looks a little like liquid mercury with how thick and opaque it is. You can get away with only one coat with this polish but looks better with two. Like all Zoya polish, Trixie one is 10 free.
Gilded by Ella + Mila
Our Review
Gilded is a solid gold nail polish with a high metallic shine. No fancy glitter or holographics with this one, just a simple, true gold that's perfect for this time of year.
It's a highly pigmented polish that only needs one to two coats for full opacity. With any metallic polish, be mindful of your brushstrokes as they can be visible when dry. Gilded is seven free and cruelty-free.
Luxe & Lush by China Glaze
Our Review
This is another fun topper but instead of glitter we have iridescent flakies. Polishes that use flakes like this are easier to remove than stubborn glitter so that's always a plus.
Luxe and Lush gives a frosted, icy look to your polishes and because the flakies are translucent the final effect changes depending on what nail polish color you paint this over. You can get a lot of different looks from one bottle.
Personally, I like this type of topper over an icy blue or near white for a wintry effect or I'll paint it onto a sponge and sponge the glitter onto my nails so I can completely cover my nails with the flakies without using a base color.
Smoky Mountain by Little Ondine
Our Review
Smoky Mountain is the perfect winter grey for 2018. It's a soothing, cool dove grey that goes with everything and works for casual, formal, and office environments.
Polishes from Little Ondine are water and natural resin-based so they're not toxic which is a big plus for a lot of people. They're also peelable so while they might not last as many days as other polish, they're a breeze to take off without needing harsh nail polish removers.
If you'd prefer to stick with non-peelable polish, Essie's Cocktail Bling is a similar shade.
Fir Sure by KBShimmer
Our Review
This polish captures that distinct blue-green of our Christmas trees. Spruce greens like this are a nice way to show your holiday spirit without going too bold. It's packed with holographic micro-glitter to make it look like your pine green is decked out in twinkling lights (because we want to go a little bold).
Fir Sure is a little sheer, like most lacquers with this type of finish, so expect to want two to three coats for full opacity. KBShimmer polishes are three free.
Northern Lights Gold Hologram Top Coat
Our Review
Holographic top coats turn your normal shades into twinkling holiday colors and are a great stretch the versatility of your nail polish collection without having to buy a bunch more bottles.
This top coat from INM is gold holographic micro-glitter with bright red and green hex glitter. They basically threw all the Christmas colors into one nail polish bottle and it works. It's going to look best over black, white, and other light neutral tones.