15 Best Christmas Nail Polish: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Winter nails don't all have to be busy with images of Santa Clause and sweater patterns. Sometimes a simple gold is all you need.

Juliette is made up of rose gold metallic flakies and a scattering of holographic sparkle. The flakes lay flat on your nails and have a hammered gold finish to them. Along with that holographic twinkle when the light hits your nails just right, Juliette is a perfect holiday color for a more refined type of festive.

The worst part of any metallic nail polish is how much of a pain it is to take off, but Juliette is made of metallic flakies so it's much easier to remove than chromes or gold glitter.