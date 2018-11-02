9 Best Holographic Nail Polish: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

The only thing better than nail polish is sparkly nail polish. And the only thing better than sparkly nail polish is holographic nail polish.

Regular glitter reflects light which is very pretty but holographics refract light. When light hits holo nail polish, it doesn’t just bounce the beam of light back, it bends it, fracturing the light into all the wavelengths of color that make up white light.

That’s exactly how rainbows are created. So are you super ready to start painting your nails with rainbows yet? Why choose one or two colors to wear on your fingernails when you can have them all.

To learn more about the types of holographic effects head on down to the end of the article. But for now I’ve pulled together the best holo nail polishes out there in a range of colors so let’s bask in the rainbows.