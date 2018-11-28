5 Best Korean Face Masks: Which Is Right for You?

Korean sheet masks are a super popular skin care trend that’s sweeping social media, and landing in more women’s beauty arsenals. A quick search of the hashtag #sheetmask will yield hundreds of ghostly looking faces, that are nothing short of terrifying. But these spooky-looking face masks work wonders. Wonder why?

The sheet actually keeps the products from dehydrating on your skin, leaving them to do a much better job of moisturizing, and seeping more deeply into your pores. Doing everything from increasing skin firmness and elasticity, to lightening acne scars, these masks are one of the best ideas to evolve in the realm of skin care.

They are extremely easy and quick to use, eliminating the mess of using a clay mask or at-home facial peel. Just throw one on, and 20 minutes later your skin will be noticeably softer and deeply moisturized. It seems too good to be true, but these masks are for real.

There are dozens of these masks available on the market, so we’ve helped narrow it down to the top five best Korean sheet masks. Any of these are a great choice to get you started on your journey to a youthful glow and refreshed skin.

Remember, to get the best results from any face mask, you’ll want to start out with completely clean skin. You can cleanse deeply with a facial cleansing brush, or wash and then use a facial steamer.

After you’ve used any face mask product, or done a deep cleanse, your favorite moisturizers will be much more effective, so you get a double beauty bonus. Be sure to check out all of our other skincare and beauty recommendations too.

1. Karuna Karma Kit & Face Mask Set, Pack of Four

I personally love Karuna sheet masks. I use them once a week and they have worked wonders on my skin. They are a perfect moisture-boost at the end of the week, after my face has suffered through a week of caffeine, make-up and city air.

This four pack by Karuna is a great introduction to their line of sheet masks. All four of these masks are made of 100 percent natural wood pulp cloth, helping them retain more moisture than synthetic sheet masks. This added moisture restores your skin to a beautiful state by helping the serum reach deeper into your pores, leaving your skin visibly smoother and softer.

The set includes: Exfoliating Face Mask, Hydrating Face Mask, Anti-Oxidant Face Mask and Age-Defying Face Mask. Karuna also makes a Brightening Face Mask, a Clarifying Face Mask, as well as a mask for the eyes and even a mask for your hands.

Price: $28

2. TONYMOLY I’m Real Mask Sheet Pack of 11

This face mask set by TONYMOLY is an inexpensive way to try out the popular sheet mask trend. It contains 11 different masks, all of which are paraben-free and made out of 100 percent natural pulp. The three-layered sheets prevent product evaporation, ensuring maximum benefits for your skin. This fun set includes one of each:

– Lemon : Whitening/vitamin C

– Tea tree : Relieves skin outbreaks/maintains healthy and clean skin

– Tomato : Fiber/removes dirt/sebum control

– Aloe : Soothing, hydrating/fades acne scars

– Pomegranate : Increases resilience

– Red wine : Tightens pores/anti-aging/exfoliation

– Sea weed : Clears skin/increases radiance

– Broccoli : Vitamin A/increases skin resistance/anti-aging

– Rice : Improves skin tone/radiance

– Avocado : Nourishing/improves collagen production

– Makkoli : Clears skin tone

You also might want to check out their Egg Pore line that has a Blackhead Steam Balm, skin tightening Cooling Pack and Smooth Balm.

Price: $18.75

3. Mothermade Deep Moisturizing Rich Snail Facial Mask, Set of 10

Perfect for all skin types, Mothermade Deep Moisturizing Rich Snail face mask is mild and non-irritating. This mask is formulated to lift sagging skin, moisturize and provide vital nutrients to your skin. The mask is made out of the downy hair of cotton seeds, helping it better adhere to your skin to deliver maximum moisture.

The snail secretion filtrate works wonders for anti-aging, skin protection and increased firmness. It also helps to purify your skin and gives you a healthy, youthful glow. Who knew all that could come from a tiny garden mullosk?

If you aren’t looking for an anti-aging mask (or the idea of using snail byproducts on your face grosses you out), Mothermade also makes Revitalizing Bird’s Nest Facial Masks to fight the signs of aging and wrinkles, and Brightening Pure Pearl Facial Masks to firm and brighten skin and eliminate dark spots and circles.

Price: $17.95

4. ORGAID Anti-aging & Moisturizing Organic Facial Mask Sheet (Six Sheets)

Made entirely of USDA certified organic ingredients and manufactured here in the United States with no chemical preservatives, these comfortable and easy to use face masks by Orgaid help tighten and brighten your skin. The witch hazel in these masks reduces swelling and blemishes, aloe vera moisturizes and calms skin and Vitamin B3 reduces skin sagging.

Orgaid masks are perfect for all skin types, and are great for anyone who wants to reduce their carbon-footprint on the planet while improving the appearance of their skin. You also might want to try their Greek Yogurt & Nourishing Organic Facial Sheet Mask that tightens and plumps skin. It is optimized for supplementing essential ingredients on skin. ORGAID’s Vitamin C & Revitalizing sheet mask is optimized for reversing skin damage and boosting collagen production.

Price: $22

5. The Face Shop Living Nature Grind Mask Sheet (Set of 15)

For anyone looking to get started on sheet mask adventures, this set of 15 masks by The Face Shop is a great place to start. This set allows you to try out more than a dozen different types of masks, so you can find the one that works best for your skin needs.

Naturally extracted from fresh juice, these masks are packed with vitamins and essential nutrients for your skin. Set includes one of each: aloe, pomegranate, lemon, rice, mung bean, olive, cucumber, red ginseng, kelp, honey, acai berry, bamboo, avocado, blueberry and green tea. These masks smell great, and are equally good for men and women. And at the price for this huge selection, you really can’t afford not to at least give them a try.

They’re great for oily and acne prone skin, and while the sheets do require some adjustment, based upon your face shape, they’re a worthwhile and fun facial experiment. The Face Shop Real Nature Mask Sheet set relies on natural botanical ingredients from flowers and herbs to beautify your skin, and a set of ten is under $12. The Solution Mask Sheet set addresses a wide variety of skin issues, and is also affordably priced.

Price: $13.99

