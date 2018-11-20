10 Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin: Which is Right for You?

Whether you’re blessed or cursed with oily skin, somewhere on that beautiful face of yours, you need moisture. Plus, your complexion needs 15 SPF at minimum, all day, every day. The good thing about many moisturizers now is that they include between 10SPF and 30SPF, so you can kill two birds with one hydrating stone.

So how do you find an oily skin moisturizer that isn’t goopy, greasy, yucky and pimple causing? I know from experience because I have been trying to solve the exact same issue. Dry spots, oily spots, and in-between spots. They all need a little help. The good news is that there are so many great options to choose from.

With warmer weather, or the excessive dry heat when you’re stuck indoors, you might find that your skin is a little oilier than normal. Heat, sun exposure and humidity might make you want to skip moisturizing altogether, but don’t. It’s more important to keep your skin consistently hydrated, especially now.

Believe it or not, skipping your moisturizer will actually cause your skin to produce even more oil. None of us needs that. Find the lightest moisturizing formula that works for you and keep using it. You can always switch back to a thicker cream or lotion as the weather gets colder.

Since the sun is the most damaging thing you can expose your skin to, you might also want to consider moisturizer with a higher SPF than you’d normally use, to keep your complexion safe from UV rays and wrinkles. You might also want to consider the possibility of tinted moisturizers, because they allow you to simplify your beauty routine, and skip foundation altogether. Your oily skin will appreciate that.

Let’s dive into the world of creams, gels, serums – basically every type of moisturizer for oily skin. Find the right one, and it will leave you with a beautiful, natural glow. The best moisturizer for oily skin will protect your face from the sun, and it will have enough anti-aging ingredients to keep those unwelcome wrinkles at bay. Since you’ve got oily skin to begin with, the really good moisturizer choices will be non-allergenic, on-comedogenic, and won’t make your skin break out.

Salicylic and alphahydroxy acids, along with other ingredients to help slough off dead cells, can also be a big plus. Just remember, those same skin savers can also lead to over-drying and further breakout problems. Applying moisturizer properly is a real key. And always, always start with a freshly cleansed face. Here’s how to do it right:

Now that you’ve got both a strategy and a technique, here are our recommendations for the Best Moisturizer for Oily Skin. Try them, and when you find the perfect one for you, use it faithfully, every single day. Your face is going to love you for it.