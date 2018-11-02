7 Best Nail Polish Rack & Stand Options of 2018 (Updated!)

For personal use for polish-addicts, it’s a whole new level of convenience and space-saving storage. For salon use, it’s a professional must. Read on to see the best nail polish wall racks and stands that are available right now.

Polish bottles are a lot harder to efficiently store than you’d expect. They’re like this strange break in physics where despite being small and, for the most part, of a standard shape, nail polish bottles seem to take up twice the space you expect them to and trying to fit them into general organizers leaves all kinds of wasted space.

Having a quality nail polish rack is a must if you’re a technician at a nail salon but it’s also a great storage tool for someone like me who owns an ungodly amount of nail polish.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why storage types matter for salon use.

How you store your lacquers is going to greatly affect, if not decide completely, how professional your set up will look. If your clients have to dig through a jumble of nail polish bottles in a big plastic tub or pick through bottles stacked five deep on a bookshelf while trying not to knock them all over like glass dominoes--it's not going to matter how nice the rest of your salon is.

When it's easy to see all the nail lacquer options without having to dig around, it's more exciting for the client and it won't take them as long to take stock of what you have and choose the color they want. The faster they pick, the more clients you can fit into your schedule.

Having neat, clean nail polish displays with tight organization makes your space look infinitely larger and more professional. Plus, those lines of colors can double as wall art and save you money in the decor department.

Why nail polish rack storage matters for personal home use.

Trying to strong-arm wall shelves, bookshelves, filing cabinets, and storage bins into being effective nail polish storage is like trying to store loose silverware in your kitchen cabinets: you can do it, but it's going to be a hassle, waste loads of space, and result in a lot of cussing. There's a good reason there are storage options made specifically to work with these shapes.

When you have a proper nail polish rack, you can see every color you have and avoid the trap of accidentally buying doubles of a shade you forgot about because it's buried at the bottom of the pile.

Proper storage racks take up less space than bins or drawers. Plus if you happen to buy a wall rack that has a bit more space than you really need, no one can really complain when you expand to fill that space. I mean, the storage was going to be there either way so why leave it empty, right?

Types of nail polish racks and stands.

Counter displays. These are stands that are meant to sit on tables. They hold fewer polishes than wall racks, but have the benefit of keeping colors close at hand. These are great for manicure stations for technicians to have their preferred cuticle oils, top coats, ridge fillers, base coats, etc. at the ready.

Stands are a good option to keep your current favorites of the season at your fingertips. Using only these types of racks is an effective solution for storage if you only own a few dozen lacquers.

Metal wall racks. If your collection is expansive and/or professional, wall storage is the way to go. Metal racks are durable, long-lasting, and come in a variety of sizes. The wire construction gives the opportunity for decorative scroll-work that can turn your storage into wall art.

Acrylic wall racks. These units, made of either colored or clear plastic, may seem a bit bulkier, but tend to be lighter than metal options. I find acrylic shelves have a cleaner, more professional look that makes the colors of your polish pop. The downside to these is that cheaper models tend to look really cheap so if you like this style, don't skimp or your display will look dingy.

