7 Best Stretch Mark Creams: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

StriVectin is one of the leading names in stretch mark removal creams. This product claims to improve the appearance of both stretch marks and wrinkles, with visible results as early as two weeks after beginning a regular beauty regime. However, some marks may take up to eight weeks to show improvement. The ingredients in this skin smoothing treatment are designed to decrease the number, length, and depth of lines and wrinkles on the body.

Strivectin recommends using this product twice a day for treating stretch marks. The company advises an AM/PM routine, and instructs that the product be applied to clean skin only, in order to get the best results.

The active ingredients here include a proprietary complex called NIA-114, along with collagen-building peptides. NIA-114 was invented by skin cancer scientists during 35 years of clinical research. It has been clinically proven to “strengthen and rebuild the skin barrier, inhibit the impact of environmental aggressors, and multiply the efficacy of active ingredients.” The product is free of parabens, mineral oil, petroleum, artificial colors and dyes. To help improve skin’s tone and elasticity, consider adding StriVectin-TL Tightening Body Cream to your beauty regime as well.

This stretch mark removal product is best for: Women who have large beauty product budgets, and want a product that has been subjected to rigorous clinical testing.