7 Best LED & UV Nail Lamps: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

At home gel manicures with your own LED or UV nail lamp are more affordable than you’d think. In order for gel polish to set into its rock-hard, impervious state, it has to cure under UV or LED light.

These lamps used to be expensive and bulky, but now you can get a portable nail lamp for the price of a single manicure. Even professional, salon-grade models pay for themselves after only a couple of uses. If you’re getting a $35 manicure every three weeks, that’s $600 a year.

When you’re trying to compare these lamps, it can be a barrage of meaningless letters and numbers like 16 beads and 10W might not give you a good sense of how good a lamp is (spoiler, that one wouldn’t be great). I’m going to break it all down so you can see what it means, how each works, and which is a good fit for your home or salon.