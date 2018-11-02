7 Best LED & UV Nail Lamps: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

At home gel manicures with your own LED or UV nail lamp are more affordable than you’d think. In order for gel polish to set into its rock-hard, impervious state, it has to cure under UV or LED light.
These lamps used to be expensive and bulky, but now you can get a portable nail lamp for the price of a single manicure. Even professional, salon-grade models pay for themselves after only a couple of uses. If you’re getting a $35 manicure every three weeks, that’s $600 a year.
When you’re trying to compare these lamps, it can be a barrage of meaningless letters and numbers like 16 beads and 10W might not give you a good sense of how good a lamp is (spoiler, that one wouldn’t be great). I’m going to break it all down so you can see what it means, how each works, and which is a good fit for your home or salon.
Best Professional LED Lamp: Gelish 18G Professional LED LampPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Salon grade
- Ultra-fast curing times
- Pull down eye sheild to limit light exposure
- Acetone resistant
- Convenient hand rest
- Removable bottom
- Buttons positioned for salon setting
- Bigger initial investment
- Home users may find beeping annoying
This is about as professional as you can get. It’s sleek, from a trusted brand, and above all, it’s fast. Like curing some coats in five seconds fast. It’s only 34 watts, but as it’s strictly LED, those watts pack more punch.
There is plenty of room for one hand and with the light placement you won’t have to worry about your thumbs. It has three preset timers and an LED screen, both on the back of the unit which is good for a salon setting.
It beeps when a cycle is done in case you have your back turned or a client isn’t paying attention. The padded hand rest is a perfect spot to apply your polish and the lamp is acetone resistant to hold up to a salon environment. And for all that, it’s not a huge unit and wont take up your whole table.
Find more Gelish 18G Professional LED Light information and reviews here.
Easiest to Operate: MiroPure 36W UV & LEDPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great hand coverage
- User-friendly buttons and digital readout
- Low heat mode
- It can get a little warm
- Can only do one hand or foot at a time
- Not as great at curing UV only gel
The MiroPure uses double light source bulbs so it works with all gel and shellac polishes. It’s large enough that you can easily fit your hand inside and the angling of the bulbs means you won’t have to contort your thumb for even curing.
It has 24 dual-light bulbs with a wattage of 36 which is good. Anything less than 24 watts isn’t going to give you a fast cure. These bulbs have a lifespan of 50,000 hours, so if I run this thing 24 hours a day, the bulbs would burn out five years from now.
The bottom plate slips off for cleaning and for easy pedicure use. The MiroPure has four simple buttons and a large LED screen that shows the time you have left. Once you have chosen your time, a sensor detects when your hand is under the lights and starts your cycle.
If you don’t pick a time, it will run for it’s longest which is a 99 second cycle that starts with low heat and slowly increases in intensity.
Find more MiroPure 36W UV LED Nail Lamp information and reviews here.
Best Travel LED Lamp: Morpilot 9S 24W Gel Polish Dryer With USBPrice: No price availableAmazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Travel-friendly
- USB power cord
- UV/LED dual light
- Choice of three colors
- No preset timers
- Low wattage equals longer curing times
- Thumbs best separately
If you need a sleek travel dryer, the Abody 9S fits the bill. It’s small, light, and simple. The Abody 9S is USB powered so you can either plug it into the included wall adapter like any other nail lamp, or you can plug it into your computer or portable cell phone charger.
That’s about as travel-friendly as it gets. With UV/LED combo bulbs, this lamps works with all gels, but at 24 watts, expect the drying times on this one to be longer than on nail lamps that can’t fit in your purse.
With the simple arch design, it’s great for pedicures, but because the bulbs don’t go that far down the side, you’ll probably want to do your thumbs separately. The lights go on automatically when you put your hand under the arch, but it doesn’t come with any preset timers, just an LED screen that counts up instead of down.
Find more Morpilot 9S 24W Nail Gel Polish Dryer With USB information and reviews here.
Best Long Lasting Nail Lamp: Anself Pro 64W Nail DryerPrice: $98.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Professional
- Durable
- Metal case keeps hands from getting hot
- Heavy
- LED only
- Sensor is a little slow
- Beeps at end of cycle
The Anself Pro has the highest wattage at 64 of the top 10. This is a professional model built to last. It comes with its own carrying handle which seems odd until you realize it weighs five pounds. So it’s not one you’d want to travel around with. The Anself Pro is that heavy because it’s made of a zinc alloy instead of the normal plastic.
The metal absorbs heat, which means all that heat generated by the lights is drawn away from your client’s hand and away from the LED bulbs, extending their lifespan. It doesn’t have a bottom plate to need to fiddle with and digital readout faces the rear of the unit.
The motion sensor isn’t as quick as some of the others but with it’s power and durability it might be worth waiting the extra second or two.
Find more Anself Pro 64W LED Nail Dryer information and reviews here.
Best Gentle LED Lamp: NailStar Professional LED Nail DryerPrice: $26.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great at home size
- Long lasting bulbs
- Has 30 minute presetting
- Gentle on hands
- LED only
- Longer curing times
- No sensor
- Bottom doesn’t come off for feet
- Tight fit for thumbs
The NailStar Professional LED Nail Dryer is a great small model for in home use. It’s the most gentle of the list at 12 watts so the curing times are closer to traditional UV nail lamps.
It’s one of the longest lasing on the list with 60,000 hour lifespan bulbs–that’s almost seven years of continuous light. It doesn’t use a sensor and relies on preset timers. There’s a neat 30 minute setting if you hate pressing buttons with tacky nails.
Just leave it on and stick your hands in when needed. Because of the lower power you might want to do your thumbs separately in this one. It is also worth noting the bottom piece isn’t removable on this model.
Find more NailStar Professional LED Nail Dryer Lamp information and reviews here.
Best Two Hand UV Lamp: MelodySusie 54W UV Nail LampPrice: $45.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can sure two hands at the same time
- Internal fan for comfort
- Cures all gel types
- Removable bottom panel
- Comes with extra bulb
- Longer cure times than LED
- Bulbs will need replacing
- Larger than other lamps
You can fit both your hands in at the same time in this UV nail lamp. Or both your feet. I’m not sure I need to say anything else, but I will.
It’s a UV only lamp which means it will cure all gels and shellacs but the curing times are longer than LED. The shortest preset on this is two minutes.
UV bulbs tends to run a little warmer than LED, but the MelodySusie has an internal fan to keep everything a comfortable temperature. And being UV, the bulbs have a shorter lifespan of about 1000 hours so at some point they’ll need replacing, but the bottom panel comes off for easy access.
You will have to install the bulbs that come with it when your MelodySusie arrives, but they click into place without too much trouble.
And again, it fits two hands at once!
Find more MelodySusie 54W UV Nail Lamp information and reviews here.
Best Customizable Nail Lamp: SUNUV Sun2 48W UV LED LightPrice: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UV/LED dual light
- Lights cover all angles
- Three silicone hand rests
- Has low heat setting
- No LED readout for timer
- Buttons on back of unit
- Not as long lasting as higher end models
The SUNUV Sun2 is a great at home unit. At 48 watts it’s powerful enough to deliver quick curing times and since the bulbs are UV/LED dual light, it works on all gel and shellac polish. Its 33 bulbs are positioned all over the dome so your whole hand and thumb have great coverage.
The bottom panel comes off for easy cleaning and pedicures. It comes with three interchangeable silicone hand rest pads (pink, purple, and white) that fit on top of the lamp and make a convenient place to apply your layers.
Find more SUNUV Sun2 48W UV LED Light information and reviews here.
- UV or LED?
For years ultra violet light (UV) was the industry standard. What's great about UV is that it will work on any and all gel nails with cure times in the one to three minute range. The new LED lamps are significantly faster with curing times of 10 to 30 seconds.
LED bulbs have a longer lifespan and they are gentler on your skin. When LED first came on the scene the price made it only reasonable for professional salons to carry them, but the price of LED units has come way down recently making them very affordable.
One thing to note about LED is that it will only cure LED gels so you need to be sure you're buying LED polish. Luckily, a lot of brands are rolling out double light source bulbs, which combine the two for the best of both worlds.
