25 Best Winter Nails: The Ultimate List (2018)

This five plate set for under $13 is a really good deal on quality stamping plates. It's a very playful set of plates with the first plate featuring cute cartoon bears wrapped in lights and a unicorn hugging a Christmas tree for example.

The second plate is all Christmas sweater patterns to indulge in that fun trend. The third plate has more individual images with penguins and Santas.

The fourth has layered stamping elements which is where the design in broken down into pieces and you stamp them on top of each other to create a whole picture. The plate has marked the images with arrows so you know to stamp tree, then the tinsel, and then the star.

The last plate is a little quirky with nice Christmas trees, polar bears in astronaut helmets, and constellations. I'm not sure what exactly that's about but it's cute. A neat feature of the last plate is it has empty snow globes and then lots of tiny elements that you can build your own snow globe design by stamping the tiny images inside the empty globe. I think that's really clever.