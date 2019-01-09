7 Best Anti Dandruff Shampoos: Which is Right for You?

There are several causes and types of dandruff. Knowing which type you have tells you which treatments to try and which to avoid. Let me just put this out there to be totally clear: I am in no way a doctor or a substitute for seeing one. I’ve just read a lot of medical articles and I’m passing on the goods. I’ll break it down at the bottom of the article but for now let’s get straight to the shampoos.

If you’re looking for the best anti dandruff shampoo you’ll likely in a battle with the white flakes. While dandruff can be embarrassing, it doesn’t say anything bad about you. You don’t get dandruff because you’re dirty or gross or something. It’s just something that happens to over half of all adults. So give yourself a break.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Your dandruff profile.

Flakes are dry, thin, and white. Your scalp is itchy, inflamed, and red. Onset is fast.

Sounds like contact dermatitis.

This is sort of good news! You're having an allergic reaction to a hair product and once you remove that allergen your scalp should go back to normal. If you just got a new shampoo when this started, ditch it.

Flakes are thick, oily, and yellowish. Your scalp is itchy and inflamed. Flakes don't come off easy and tend to clump together and stick to your scalp.

Sounds like seborrheic dermatitis.

It's considered a form of eczema and can affect other parts of your body. It's not contagious but it is a chronic condition. You can manage it with dandruff shampoos containing ketoconazole, selenium sulfide, zinc, or coal tar. This post is for you.

Flakes are medium thick, slightly oily, and white to grey. Your scalp is itchy as anything. Flakes come off with light scratching.

You have dandruff.

Vague, right? You have actual dandruff, and not one of the "dandruff plus" conditions. The good news is we know how to treat it. The bad news is, there isn't a cure. We now know that dandruff is caused by a fungus related to yeast called malassezia. Don't freak out. Malassezia is a totally normal thing and most people have it on their scalps.

Sometimes, because of scalp unbalance, the malassezia population increases causing the skin cells in your scalp to grow and die at an increased rate. Normally a skin cell on your scalp has a life cycle of around a month. When you have dandruff, that cycle has been reduced to two to seven days. All the shampoos on this list target your dandruff.

Stopping the dandruff cycle.

Chill out. I'm serious. Stress makes dandruff (both kinds) worse. Your body is a complex system and anxiety messes with the balance. Find small mindful ways to relax that work for you.

Every scalp, even with the same kind of dandruff, is different. What works for you may not work for me. But you have to start somewhere. If tea tree doesn't work, that's okay, don't give up. Try the next active ingredient on the list.

Switch it up. Using a medicated shampoo every day can make your scalp get used to it and dandruff can come back. Once your flakes are under control, use the dandruff shampoo one to two times a week (or a directed) to keep dandruff at bay.

Dandruff is comfortable, stressful, and embarrassing. Let's stop learning about it and get to the solutions.

See Also: