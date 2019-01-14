9 Best Body Creams: Which Is Right for You?

Let’s do a breakdown of the best creams of 2019. I read all the ingredient lists so you don’t have to.

Body cream is thin enough to not feel like overkill when my skin isn’t extremely parched while still being thick enough to handle winter chapped hands, cracked heels, and scaly dry skin.

Moisturizers come in all different formulas and if I could only pick one to use for everything for the rest of my days, it would be body cream.

How to spot a good body cream.

Because they have a higher oil content, creams run the risk of feeling greasy. If your moisturizer leaves a residue, either you're using a moisturizer with more hydration power than you need (like using loads of body butter when your skin isn't dry) or you're using a low-quality cream. Some ingredients, like petroleum products, are more prone to feeling greasy than others.

When you're looking for a quality cream, look for oils and butters with high compatibility with your body which are more likely to soak in quickly, leaving your skin feeling quenched instead of like an oil slick. Some of the top non-greasy moisturizer options that are easily absorbed by your skin include jojoba oil, shea butter, apricot kernel oil, rose oil, and hazelnut oil.

Also, any moisturizer that specifies it contains the esters of an oil is a great thing to look for. Esters are the extracted parts of an oil that your body can make use of so a moisturizer that uses esters is omitting parts of the oil that might not absorb and could leave your skin feeling greasy.

What else to look for in a body cream.

Applying any sort of lotion is a good opportunity to nourish your skin with other supportive ingredients at the same time. Here are some beneficial additives to look for.

AHA's or BHA's. Alpha hydroxy acids or beta hydroxy acids are food-derived acids that break down dead skin cells so the soft, healthy skin waiting underneath can shine through. These are the main ingredients in most chemical peels. Our ancestors have been using food-derived chemical peels for thousands of years.

Body peels are great for reducing the appearance of sun damage, age spots and lines, hyper-pigmentation, and scarring. Body peels can even help to remove keratosis pilaris--those permanent goosebumps that some of us get on the backs of our arms for example.

Vitamins. Vitamins like E and C help block free radicals which slows down the aging process and prevents fine lines. Vitamin A stimulates the production of collagen which your body loses as you age. This helps to plump skin and reduce existing fine lines. So if anti-aging is your concern, look these vitamins.

Proteins. Your skin is made of the protein keratin and adding proteins (often plant-based) to your moisturizers can help by forming a barrier keeping hydration in. These tiny protein building blocks can slot into gaps in your skin's protein armor, conditioning your skin and preventing moisture loss.

Botanicals. There is a huge range of plant extracts you find in creams including horsetail extract (anti-aging and antimicrobial), green tea extract (anti-aging and anti-inflammatory), and oat extract (soothes irritation, reduces dryness.) All support different systems so keep an eye out for ones that appeal to you.

What makes moisturizers different?

Moisturizers are emulsions of water and oil and if you've ever tried mixing those two things together, you have some appreciation of how awesome that really is. When there's more water in the mixture, you get products like body milk and body lotion. These are thinner and great for everyday use when your skin isn't uncomfortably dry.

When you increase the number of oils, you get products like body butter and cuticle cream which have a thick, dense consistency--perfect for dry patches or for parts of your body that need deeper hydration than others like your hands.

Creams fall right around the middle. They are thick and, well, creamy. Being thicker, they provide a better barrier to keep your skin from losing moisture and drying out making them a great choice for basically any body part except for your face.

Some people can pull off using intense moisturizers on their faces, but for acne-prone folks like myself, using cream on my face would lead to an atomic-level breakout.

