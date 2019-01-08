9 Best Body Glitter Gels for Maximum Sparkle (2019)

Humans have been playing with body glitter for thousands of years.

Thirty-thousand years ago, our ancestors used ground up mica to make their cave painting sparkle. Ancient Egyptians were grinding reflective minerals to wear as glittery cosmetics.

Scientists even have a theory for why we love glitter so much and why it always draws our eye. Way back when our ancestors were in the evolutionary contest to become the human race, being able to locate water was key to survival. Those who were able to quickly spot glittering streams or sparkling lakes survived to pass on their genes.

The trait of looking for and wanting to be around shiny things actually kept us alive. In the modern age, we’ve adapted that to use glitter to make ourselves more eye-catching to others.

When bringing together the best body glitters, I’ve chosen all self-adhesive glitters so you don’t have to worry about having to buy a separate glue or bonding agent to get your loose glitter to stick to you. These are all dazzling glitter gels that can easily be dabbed on wherever you want them.