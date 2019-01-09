9 Best Body Lotions: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

Body lotions are awesome all around moisturizers that work on hands, feet, legs, arms, and torso. A quality body lotion soaks in quickly and shouldn’t leave your skin feeling greasy. Let’s look at the best body lotion of 2019 and bask in descriptions of the yummy fragrances.

But sometimes your skin loses moisture faster than your body can replace it. Whether it’s from dry heat, winter chapping, or air conditioning, dry air can sap moisture from your cells so quickly that they become parched leading to flaky, itchy, and uncomfortable skin. When this happens we reach for our body lotion.

Your skin is constantly losing moisture from your body, migrating out of your skin and evaporating into the air, and that’s normal.

We put our skin through a lot. It deserves the best body lotion out there.

How do moisturizers work?

Because throwing water on our skin won't actually make it less dry (which really confused me as a kid) we need moisturizers to help us out. There are three methods to moisturizing skin and it's all to do with certain types of ingredients.

Occlusives. These moisturizing ingredients work by forming a barrier over the top layer of your skin to keep water from escaping. It's like putting a cap on your water bottle to keep it from evaporating. Occlusives are extremely effective, but also thick and greasy. They include ingredients like petroleum, mineral oil, silicones, stearyl alcohol, and vegetable waxes.

Emollients. Unlike occlusives, which form a barrier on top of your skin, emollients soak into your skin and form a barrier there to keep moisture from evaporating while making your skin feel fantastically soft to boot. Emollients are things like olive oil, shea butter, jojoba oil, and coconut oil.

Humectants. The two methods above work because these chemicals repel water and keep it from passing through them. Humectants love water. These ingredients soak into your skin and pull and hold moisture to them. Humectants are things like honey, aloe vera, glycerin, lactic acid, and hyaluronic acid.

Most moisturizers make use of ingredients from two or all three of these groups in order to get a balance of hydration without being too greasy.

Aren't all body lotions pretty much the same?

Nope. Different parts of your body have different needs and sensitivities.

Using your body butter on your face, for example, is a recipe for instant acne--but using your facial moisturizer on your dry feet, won't even put a dent in those cracked heels.

There are five main types of body moisturizers categorized by their balance of water to oil: lotions, creams, butters, oils, and milks.

Body milk is the thinnest of the body moisturizers. It has a high water to oil ratio so if you squeeze body milk onto a surface it will spread around closer to a liquid instead of holding its shape.

They soak into skin quickly and, as you may have guessed from the name, most contain higher amounts of milk proteins or lactic acid. Body milk is great for everything except your face, but it won't be hydrating enough very dry skin. It's a perfect regular treatment for your skin when dryness isn't a huge problem.

Body lotion is thicker than body milk and has an almost gel-like consistency. This is the one everyone knows and that you can find all over the mall in a thousand different scents. The balanced ratio of water to oils makes body lotion great for everyday use from fingers to feet.

Body creams are thicker yet, with a higher oil to water ratio than body milks and lotions. Where milks are more like water with some oils mixed in, creams are generally oils with a little water mixed in. They are super silky, hydrating and ideal for regular use on dry skin.

Body butters are as thick as it gets. They generally come in tubs, have little to no water content, and feel like well, butter. For the most part, body butters are some type of butter like shea butter or cocoa butter suspended in a carrier oil. They are ultra-hydrating and great for a rescue moisturizer for dry, itchy skin when other lotions don't cut it.

Body oils are as pure as a moisturizer gets. They're oil mixtures, usually in a spray, that deeply hydrate your skin and give it a soft, glow. The downside is they don't soak in quickly so they're more of a self-pampering evening type of thing and less of an on your way out the door type of thing.