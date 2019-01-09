7 Best Body Milks: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

I wish more people would give body milk a chance. If you’ve ever skipped your body cream in the morning because you have to get dressed quickly and can’t wait for thicker moisturizers to stop being greasy or sticky, body milk solves this problem. It’s a thin, silky lotion that spreads easily and soaks in rapidly. Body milk is soothing, velvety, and leaves skin almost powder smooth instead of tacky.

So why don’t more people use it?

Honestly, I think it’s the name. Body creams makes sense because they’re literally creams. Body butters make sense because they are made with bases like shea butter or cocoa butter. But body milk? It’s kind of a strange name with the general definition of body milk is a moisturizer that’s thinner than a lotion.

If what you need is a hydrating ultra-light moisturizer that you can use every day to keep dry skin at bay and your skin silky soft, then check out the best body milks on the market today.