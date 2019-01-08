9 Best Electric Foot Files: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Here we have a completely different design. If you’re looking for a callus remover and don’t care about having a tool for your nails, this is the kind of machine for you. The Zoe Ruth Electric Rechargeable Pedicure Tool is not for toenails and is specialized to buff down calluses, repair cracked heels, and remove any other dry or dead skin build up on your feet.

Moisturizers can only do so much and once in a while you have to scorch the earth, so to speak, if you want truly soft feet. You plug it in to charge it overnight and then you’re set to unplug for several treatments and you don’t have to worry batteries or if your chair is close enough to an outlet.

Since it’s only meant to be used on your skin and not your nails, this one has lot less power but has all the power it needs for a rough surface moving on your skin.

It comes with three filing heads, two of them standard and one coarse for stubborn feet. You also get a storing case and cleaning brush.

You will need to clean it because the Foot Love is effective at getting your feet poolside-ready but that means making some dry skin dust. If you have the option of doing this outside you can save yourself some clean up time.

You don’t even have to remove the filing heads to clean them. Just run the filing head under running water while being careful not to submerge the rest of the unit. The lifespan of your filing heads will depend on how much you use it and what shape your feet are in, but replacements are surprisingly affordable and come in packs of two of standard or coarse.