9 Best Hair Trolleys for Salons: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

The atmosphere of your space is your first impression so no detail can be overlooked. When you decide to skimp, even in hairdressing trolleys, it’s noticed by your customers and your employees.

What to look for in hairdressing trolleys.

Features. It seems like a no brainer, but think about what exactly you need the trolley for. Are lots of bins more important to you? Or does a flat, metal colorist tray make more sense?

Do you need protected holsters for hot appliances? Does it need to be lockable? When you’re in a shared space, locking salon trolleys give more peace of mind than simple drawer type carts.