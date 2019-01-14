9 Best Nail Art Tools Every Nail Polish Lover Needs

Our Review

This is a product I really thought was superfluous or a luxury when I started doing nail art. I very, very soon came to the conclusion that it is pivotal to my sanity.

Second Skin is a liquid latex barrier that you paint around your nails to keep your art off your cuticles. Whether you are marbling, doing a sponge ombre, or stamping, nail polish is going to get on places other than your fingernail.

At first, I figured so what? I have nail polish remover and Q-tips. It only took one session of endlessly scrubbing polish from all over my hands and smudging my design that I decided getting a latex barrier was 100 percent worth it.

I bought this with my own money and I can happily say I love Second Skin. It paints on smoothly and doesn’t have an overpowering smell like some cosmetic latex. You don’t need a thick layer for it to work so it dries within minutes.

Second Skin goes on light pink and dries to a dull fuchsia so there’s no guesswork as to when your hands are ready for polish. Once you’ve applied your lacquer, you simply pull the latex barrier off leaving you with clean cuticles and nail polish only where you want it.

This latex barrier is made in America and is never tested on animals. Keep in mind of course that if you have any kind of latex allergy, this is not for you. But if you’re not allergic, treat yourself.

This stuff saves me time and sanity and I won’t ever be without it again.